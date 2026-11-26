On 7 October 2026, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) issued guidance for players on peptides, which are heavily promoted on social media for weight loss, recovery, muscle growth and anti-ageing.

On whether peptides are prohibited in tennis, the ITIA notes that some are banned while others are not. The word “peptide” does not indicate whether a substance is permitted or prohibited, and the anti-doping status of each substance must be checked individually.

The guidance follows the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) publication of the 2027 Prohibited List, which takes effect on 1 January 2027 and now expressly lists peptides as examples of non-approved substances in class S0.

Where the Line Falls

The ITIA explains that some peptides are prohibited because they can help build muscle, speed recovery or confer an unfair performance advantage, while some peptide-based medicines are permitted. Class S0 of the WADA List covers pharmacological substances that are not addressed elsewhere in the List and have no current approval from any governmental health authority for human therapeutic use. WADA’s explanatory note indicates that many peptides not approved for human use meet the criteria for inclusion and fall within S0 or other classes such as S2 or S4. A peptide that is not specifically named may still be prohibited.

GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide and tirzepatide are not currently prohibited in tennis. They remain on WADA’s Monitoring Program for 2027, which does not constitute a ban, although their status could change.

One of the ITIA’s major concerns is unregulated products bought online, which may contain incorrect doses, contaminants or undisclosed ingredients. Players are responsible for what they put into their bodies, and ignorance of a prohibited substance’s presence is no defence against an anti-doping rule violation. Players are advised to consult a qualified healthcare professional who knows they are subject to doping control, check the anti-doping status of each substance, use licensed pharmacies and declare any use on the Doping Control Form.

Why It Matters

Because liability is strict, a mislabelled peptide product can trigger a violation regardless of intent. As WADA’s explanatory note cautions, even unnamed peptides may still be prohibited; absence from the List offers no assurance, making product-by-product verification the minimum standard.

Adding peptides as examples in class S0 for clarity, alongside WADA’s warning on unnamed peptides, underscores the strict-liability risk for players drawn to online wellness trends.