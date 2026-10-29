Haldanes Partner Anthony Leung Comments On Hong Kong’s Push To Become A Regional IP Hub

Haldanes Intellectual Property partner Anthony Leung has contributed his insights to a China Business Law Journal article examining Hong Kong’s first five-year plan and its goal of developing the city into a regional IP trading centre.

The plan, unveiled by Chief Executive John Lee on 16 September, sets out to deepen Hong Kong’s role as a centre for international legal and dispute resolution services while strengthening its position as a regional IP trading hub.

The patent recognition challenge and incentivising innovation

Commenting on the reforms needed to make Hong Kong’s patent system more attractive, Anthony noted that given Hong Kong’s market size and the territorial nature of patent rights, “the key to an attractive patent system is to foster regional and bilateral recognition with other major markets.”

He recommended that the Patents Registry of Hong Kong pursue Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) initiatives with patent offices in other jurisdictions, allowing them to exchange information and encouraging patent prosecutions. He also suggested the Asean Patent Examination Co-operation (ASPEC) programme—a regional framework among ASEAN countries—as a model the Hong Kong government could replicate.

Beyond procedural reform, Anthony advocated for subsidies or tax incentives to cover research, development and IP application costs, encouraging businesses to conduct R&D in Hong Kong and apply for patents to protect their intellectual property.