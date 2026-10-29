Haldanes Law Matters Podcasts – Episode 32 With Hong Kong University Students

Jonathan Midgley explores the world of Gen Z Hong Kong style. He speaks to students who publish Bridges Street Column, a student-led initiative dedicated to empowering the next generation.

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Jonathan seeks an understanding of Gen Z’s view of the legal profession and their aspirations for the future. Together, they explore Gen Z’s perspective from the rise of Artificial Intelligence to the evolving opportunities across the Greater Bay Area.

Thank you for following our series. We hope these fresh insights provide an inspiring and forward-looking view of the future of our legal profession.