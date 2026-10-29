PODCAST · 29 OCTOBER 2026
Haldanes Law Matters Podcasts – Episode 32 With Hong Kong University Students
Haldanes
Founded in 1975, Haldanes celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025 as a leading full-service law...View firm profile
Jonathan Midgley engages with Hong Kong university students behind Bridges Street Column to understand Generation Z's perspective on the legal profession. The conversation delves into how young professionals view emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and career opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, offering insights into the future direction of legal practice.
Jonathan Midgley explores the world of Gen Z Hong Kong style. He speaks to students who publish Bridges Street Column, a student-led initiative dedicated to empowering the next generation.
Details:
Jonathan seeks an understanding of Gen Z’s view of the legal profession and their aspirations for the future. Together, they explore Gen Z’s perspective from the rise of Artificial Intelligence to the evolving opportunities across the Greater Bay Area.
Thank you for following our series. We hope these fresh insights provide an inspiring and forward-looking view of the future of our legal profession.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.