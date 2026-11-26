Where an employer discovers that company data may be missing after an employee’s departure, the decisive question is often not whether it suspects wrongdoing, but whether it can prove it. This article considers how an employer can establish that data was wrongfully deleted or otherwise, and the factors a court is likely to take into account when deciding whether the allegation is sufficiently supported by evidence.

Data deletion is rarely a standalone IT issue. Email accounts, cloud folders, client records and project files are all portable, and a departing employee may be able to copy or delete them before access is shut down. When a dispute arises, the question is usually not whether the conduct looks suspicious, but whether the employer can prove exactly what was taken or deleted, and show that it amounted to a breach.

A general assertion that a laptop was “wiped”, that files were missing, or that emails were forwarded will rarely be enough on its own. The court is likely to examine the surrounding evidence, including activity logs, back-up records, handover steps, relevant policies, contemporaneous communications, and whether the employer acted promptly to preserve and test the available material.

The difficulty is that these points often depend as much on the employer’s systems as on the employee’s conduct. Policies requiring back-ups, handovers and proper use of company data are important, but the court may also consider whether those requirements were supported by practical processes, training, compliance monitoring and retrievable records. A recent Hong Kong decision illustrates how these evidential issues can determine whether a claim is ready for judgment or must proceed to trial.

What Hong Kong courts will look for

In Info Salons Technology Services (HK) Limited v Feng Wenguo, James & Ors [2026] HKCFI 4667, the employer sought summary judgment against two former senior employees on the basis that, before leaving the business, they had deleted company emails and data and, in the case of the 1st defendant, forwarded company information to himself. The plaintiff alleged that these actions constituted breaches of contractual, fiduciary and confidentiality obligations and sought declarations, damages or equitable compensation, and related relief.

However, the Court of First Instance refused summary judgment because the plaintiff failed to produce clear evidence establishing the alleged wrongful deletions or demonstrating that any deletion had caused loss.

The court scrutinised not only the employee’s conduct but also the employer’s own data architecture, response and record-keeping. In refusing summary judgment, the court repeatedly pointed to evidential gaps in the employer’s case. In relation to the 1st Defendant, there was no evidence supporting the allegation that he had forwarded company emails to himself, nor was there evidence identifying what files had allegedly not been backed up, when any failure to back up had occurred, or where the missing data should have been stored. The employer was also unable to produce any standard operating procedure (“SOP”) governing back-ups, handovers or data retention. By contrast, contemporaneous WeChat messages suggested that files were being transferred to colleagues for uploading to the company’s systems, and there was no evidence that the employer had raised concerns about missing files at the time, even after the computer was said to have been “wiped clean”. The 1st Defendant also had a plausible explanation for some of the deletions, namely that clients had specifically requested the documents be deleted given that they contained confidential information.

The position regarding the 2nd Defendant was weaker still. The employer alleged that he had deleted company emails, but the court noted that there was no primary evidence of any such deletions. Although the employer sought to explain the absence of evidence by reference to the limited retention period for cloud activity logs, the court observed that it had ample opportunity to investigate the account while the relevant data should still have been available. The court declined to infer wrongdoing in the absence of documentary or technical evidence.

Although the staff handbook had been contractually incorporated and required regular back-ups of all data files and handover of work and property including electronic company files on departure, the court considered that without an SOP, training, compliance monitoring or a handover checklist, it was difficult to measure what the employees had been required to do and whether they had failed to do it.

Conclusion

The Info Salons case serves as a reminder that a policy on paper is only as strong as the infrastructure that supports it. An employer seeking relief for alleged deletion of company data must do more than point to missing information. It must be able to produce cogent evidence of what was deleted, why the deletion was unauthorised, and what loss or damage flowed from it.

[Info Salons Technology Services (HK) Limited v Feng Wenguo, James & Ors [2026] HKCFI 4667 – decision available here.]