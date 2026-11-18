The English High Court has refused to strike out liquidators’ claims of dishonet assistance and breach of the Quincecare duty against a bank arising from an alleged Ponzi scheme in Denaro (UK) Limited (In Liquidation) v Bracken and others [2026] EwHC 2266 (Ch).

The Court reiterated that corporate dishonesty must be attributable to one or more natural persons. Although the claim in this case did not adequately plead the relationship manager’s knowledge, the alleged facts were in fact capable of supporting an inference of dishonesty, and the Court was satisfied that the deficiencies could be cured by amendment.

The Court held that the Quincecare claim was adequate, noting that the issue was whether the bank’s accumulated knowledge put it on inquiry, not whether each transfer raised a separate red flag.

The bank has been granted permission to appeal on both claims.

For more information, see the full post on the Banking Litigation Notes blog.