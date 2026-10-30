Achieving T+2 Closing In Secondary Placements: An Offshore Conditions Precedent Framework For HKEx-Listed Cayman Companies

Key Takeaways

Secondary placements (Top-up Placings) by HKEx-listed Cayman companies are typically drafted to close on T+2, but that timetable is often missed because conditions precedent are not execution-ready at signing.

The placing shares must be registered on the Hong Kong branch register and deposited into CCASS before signing; if they are not CCASS-ready at signing, T+2 settlement is virtually impossible.

Charges or other security over the placing shares should be identified, consented to or discharged before signing, supported by seller confirmations and evidence rather than representations and warranties alone.

Where shares are held through a BVI holding company, BVI Registry searches and section 175 shareholder approvals should be dealt with in advance, with corporate approvals in agreed form and signature pages held for release at closing.

Cayman and, where relevant, BVI legal opinions should be in agreed form before signing, with good standing confirmed, leaving only date and factual updates outstanding at closing.

Treating settlement readiness as a front-end conditions precedent issue, rather than a back-end closing deliverable, is the most reliable route to a clean T+2 closing.

What Is a Top-up Placing and Why Is T+2 Closing So Difficult to Achieve?

In Hong Kong, accelerated equity transactions involving secondary share placements (often called a Top-up Placing) are conducted via transfer of existing shares, rather than the issuance of new shares. Placing agreements for shares are typically drafted to close on T+2, reflecting the Hong Kong settlement cycle for shares traded via CCASS1.

These transactions are common for HKEx-listed Cayman companies, where controlling shareholders transfer existing shares to placing banks for onward sale to investors, and are subsequently issued new shares by the company to replace the shares sold to investors. However, the expectation that a secondary placement can settle two business days after signing is often not achievable in practice, primarily because items listed as conditions precedent are not executed or execution-ready at the time the placing agreement is signed.

While secondary placements are often conducted on a compressed timeline due to volatility concerns, this article sets out the conditions precedent and pre-signing checks that Cayman companies can undertake to better ensure a clean T+2 closing for secondary placements.

Are the Placing Shares CCASS-Ready Before the Placing Agreement Is Signed?

For a secondary placement to settle on T+2, the selling shareholder must be able to deliver the shares to the placing bank through CCASS. This requires the shares to be registered on the Hong Kong branch register (not the main share register in the Cayman Islands) and deposited into CCASS before the placing agreement is signed. If the shares are not CCASS-ready at signing, T+2 settlement is virtually impossible, regardless of the contractual timetable. The safer approach is to obtain evidence satisfactory to the placing agents that the placing shares have been deposited into CCASS before signing of the placing agreement, not after.

How Do Charges or Security Interests Over the Placing Shares Affect Delivery?

Even if shares are CCASS-ready, they may be charged or otherwise subject to security granted in favour of a bank or third party. Such shares cannot be delivered through CCASS without either the bank’s or security holder’s consent, or a release and discharge of the security. This is often a critical issue in secondary placements where the selling shareholder is delivering existing shares. If the shares are charged, a lender’s refusal to consent to transfer, or the time required to release any security, could well result in the selling shareholder being in breach of the placing agreement.

The safer approach would be a confirmation from the seller, with supporting evidence, that the placing shares are fully paid, freely transferable and free from all encumbrances, charges or security interests, rather than the placing agent only relying on the selling shareholder’s representations and warranties to this effect.

What Offshore Due Diligence and Corporate Approvals Are Needed Where Shares Are Held Through a BVI Company?

Controlling shareholders frequently hold their shares via a BVI holding company. In such cases, due diligence on the BVI company (for example, a search against the company’s records at the BVI Registry of Corporate Affairs, which can be done relatively quickly, for any registered charges the company granted over its assets) is well worth the time before signing of the placing agreement.

In addition, for selling shareholders holding shares via BVI holding companies, these vehicles will require relevant board and shareholder resolutions to be prepared. Copies of these resolutions are usually required to be provided at closing. Where the selling shareholder is a BVI company, section 175 of the BVI Business Companies Act requires shareholder approval for a disposal of more than 50% of the company’s assets. A sale of listed shares by a BVI holding company incorporated solely for holding such shares can easily exceed this threshold. This is a requirement frequently overlooked in accelerated timetables. The safer approach is to have the corporate approvals prepared and in agreed form, with signature pages pending release at closing.

When Should Cayman and BVI Legal Opinions Be Put in Agreed Form?

Normally banks would expect appropriate legal opinions to be issued at closing. Cayman counsel (and, if the shares are held via a BVI holding company, BVI counsel) should be contacted well in advance of signing to have the legal opinions in agreed form with only date and factual updates outstanding. The inability to deliver a closing opinion (for instance, where the Cayman or BVI company is not in good standing for a failure to pay annual fees or make regulatory filings) has delayed many a transaction, a delay which would have been easily preventable had parties involved counsel earlier and asked them to run appropriate searches prior to signing the placing agreement.

How Can Parties Position a Secondary Placement to Close on T+2?

In summary, a T+2 closing is achievable, but only if the entire settlement chain is ready at signing of the placing agreement. The most common failures arise not from legal issues but from operational bottlenecks, particularly around CCASS readiness, placing share encumbrances, offshore corporate approvals and opinion logistics. By treating settlement readiness as a front-end condition precedent issue, rather than a back-end closing deliverable, the placement transaction will be in a better position to settle and close as expected. Companies planning a secondary placement are encouraged to contact their offshore counsel at an early stage to ensure that the relevant condition precedent items are prepared as early as possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Top-up Placing? A Top-up Placing is an accelerated equity transaction in which a controlling shareholder transfers existing shares to placing banks for onward sale to investors, and the company subsequently issues new shares to the controlling shareholder to replace the shares sold.

Why is T+2 the expected closing date for a Hong Kong secondary placement? Placing agreements are typically drafted to close on T+2 because that reflects the Hong Kong settlement cycle for shares traded through CCASS, the Central Clearing and Settlement System operated by Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company.

Why do secondary placements often fail to settle on T+2? Delays usually arise from operational bottlenecks rather than legal issues, in particular CCASS readiness, encumbrances over the placing shares, offshore corporate approvals and legal opinion logistics that are not execution-ready when the placing agreement is signed.

Do the placing shares need to be in CCASS before signing? Yes. The shares must be registered on the Hong Kong branch register rather than the main Cayman Islands register and deposited into CCASS before signing, and the placing agents should receive satisfactory evidence of that deposit before the placing agreement is signed.

What happens if the placing shares are charged or subject to security? Charged shares cannot be delivered through CCASS without the consent of the bank or security holder, or a release and discharge of the security. A refusal to consent, or the time needed to release the security, could leave the selling shareholder in breach of the placing agreement.

Does a BVI holding company need shareholder approval to sell listed shares? Section 175 of the BVI Business Companies Act requires shareholder approval for a disposal of more than 50% of a company’s assets, and a sale of listed shares by a BVI vehicle incorporated solely to hold those shares can easily exceed that threshold. Board and shareholder resolutions should be in agreed form before signing, with signature pages pending release at closing.

When should offshore counsel be engaged in a secondary placement? As early as possible. Cayman counsel, and BVI counsel where the shares are held through a BVI company, should be instructed well before signing so that searches are run, good standing is confirmed and the closing opinions are in agreed form with only date and factual updates outstanding.

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