Emerging Challenges In International Wealth Planning

Across international wealth planning, several developments are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Greater transparency, rising governance expectations, the growing use of artificial intelligence in fiduciary administration, and the increasing mobility of families are all reshaping the landscape. What connects them is a common challenge: ensuring that wealth structures remain appropriate, effective and resilient as the world around them changes.

Transparency is not advancing slowly, it has arrived

The direction of travel on beneficial ownership has been clear for years, but never has it been so evident how widely its implementation has spread and how concrete and effective it has become across so many jurisdictions.

The FATF’s updated standards, in particular Recommendation 25 on trusts and similar arrangements, are pushing authorities to look through structures rather than stop at the first layer of information. Add to this how routine the exchange of information between jurisdictions has now become in practice, and offshore, in the broad sense, no longer means staying off the radar the way it once might have. Tax authorities are asking ever more pointed and pervasive questions about foreign-source income, and, above all, about who controls an asset, no longer content with information about who formally holds title to it.

Good governance is no longer optional

Recent litigation highlights the importance of good governance. Disputes over the powers of protectors, questions about a settlor’s capacity, and family disagreements spilling over onto the trustee are becoming increasingly common across many jurisdictions.

The message is clear and the lesson is straightforward: questions such as who holds which power, how conflicts of interest are managed, and what happens when whoever must make a key decision is no longer able to do so, cannot remain secondary questions, left in the background. They need to be addressed properly at the structuring stage, because once they emerge in the context of a dispute, it is often too late to resolve them appropriately and without significant consequences.

Artificial intelligence has entered the fiduciary debate

Artificial intelligence has entered the fiduciary debate. Trustees are beginning to use artificial intelligence tools in day-to-day administration, and the effects on efficiency levels are tangible and, above all, measurable. But the questions this raises are not minor: who is accountable when an AI-assisted judgment turns out to be wrong, how confidentiality is protected, and where the line falls between using a tool and delegating a decision that only a trustee should make. Human oversight and a clearly written governance policy should be regarded as the minimum requirements for using these tools responsibly.

Mobile families need a map, not just a plan

Families are moving across borders increasingly often and with fewer geographical limitations, creating a growing demand for appropriate, high-quality professional services.

At the same time, residence-based tax rules continue to evolve, the related exposure increases, and certain charges do not always magically come to an end when someone leaves a jurisdiction, while the obligations that follow a relocation can linger far longer than expected.

For internationally connected and mobile families, the task has become more complex and now calls for extensive mapping, legal, fiscal and operational, capable of ensuring thorough and adequate management of what has become almost a genuine professional challenge.

The thread that holds it all together

One common thread running through these developments is the recognition that the world is changing at an extraordinary pace.

Although many differences remain between various regions, there’s a noticeable trend toward convergence in areas like regulatory standards, transparency, and governance.

For cross-border private client advisers, it’s clear that having a good structure alone isn’t enough to guarantee that it will continue to meet its goals over time.

What’s really needed is a comprehensive approach to wealth planning. This should combine legal, tax, regulatory, and governance factors while also considering the human element. It must be flexible enough to adapt to shifts in family dynamics and the broader international landscape, both of which are bound to change.

In the end, a solid wealth structure is not just about asset protection at the outset but about its ability to maintain its effectiveness and serve the family’s needs years down the line, especially as people, rules, and the world itself evolve.