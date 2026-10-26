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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

A New Era of Cyber Risk in Retail

Hughes & Hughes
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Retail's digital transformation has created unprecedented cybersecurity challenges as interconnected systems, payment processing, and IoT devices expand the attack surface for cybercriminals. From securing point-of-sale systems to protecting store manager PCs and countless networked devices, retailers must implement a comprehensive, multi-layered Zero Trust security strategy. This analysis explores how modern retailers can balance operational efficiency with robust protection through integrated solutions in

GlobalTechnology
Hughes Network Systems, LLC
Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Digital transformation has revolutionized retail, delivering new levels of convenience, efficiency, and customer engagement. But it has also expanded the attack surface, creating a broader and increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

Retailers depend on interconnected systems to power everything from e-commerce and payment processing to inventory management, in-store operations, and customer experiences. Processing millions of transactions and handling vast amounts of payment data, alongside sensitive financial and personal information every day, makes them prime targets for cybercriminals looking to monetize stolen data.

Modern Retail Cybersecurity Challenges

In retail, every connection, device, application, and system can introduce new vulnerabilities, putting customer trust, brand reputation, and revenues at risk. Retailers need a multi-layered cybersecurity strategy that protects digital point of sale (POS) systems, devices, applications, and sensitive customer and financial data.

Hughes recommends a multi-layered Zero Trust approach that enables retailers to balance security with business objectives, while optimizing technology investments, simplifying implementation and management, and building a resilient security posture that’s scalable and ready for future growth.

Securing the Point of Sale (POS)

For many retailers, the cybersecurity journey begins with protecting the POS system. Today, many POS systems include Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), which allows the system to run securely on any open internet connection. Validated P2PE solutions, which include additional operational processes and documentation, provide the benefit of reducing the retailer’s Payment Card Industry (PCI) scope, dramatically reducing the assessment effort from a few hundred questions to dozens. However, P2PE solutions only protect the POS and not the other internet-connected devices in the store.

For systems that do not support P2PE, the POS supplier may provide a firewall service as part of the solution or require the retailer to deploy separate cybersecurity solutions to protect the POS system. Like P2PE solutions, POS vendor-supplied firewall solutions may only protect the POS and not cover the rest of the store. The POS vendor’s priority is protecting the POS; they will not typically accept responsibility for safeguarding the rest of the store’s network or devices.

Protecting the Store Manager PC

As retailers become increasingly reliant on digital systems, a store manager’s PC can become a prime target for cybercriminals. These devices often support critical daily operations, from managing employees and tracking inventory to overseeing store activities. A ransomware attack can disrupt business operations by locking retailers out of essential business applications while potentially exposing sensitive customer and employee data. The consequences can extend well beyond operational disruption, damaging customer trust, harming brand reputation, and triggering mandatory breach notifications.

Every Device Is a Potential Risk

For retailers delivering a digital customer experience, any device with a networked connection becomes a potential threat, including Wi-Fi access points, digital signage players/TVs, temperature sensors, video surveillance cameras, hand scanners, and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices. In these situations, retailers need to segment the store network traffic by the trustworthiness of the devices. Segmentation isolates malicious traffic and reduces the threat attack surface. Corporate devices belong to one segment. Trusted business partners belong in another. Everything else can be placed in a third network segment.

In addition to segmenting traffic, a managed firewall can provide another layer of defense for protecting the store’s digital technologies from the dangers of the open internet.

Retail Cybersecurity: A Multi-Layered Approach

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

A critical layer of protection is to implement ZTNA. ZTNA eliminates traditional store-to-corporate VPNs by utilizing a Never Trust, Always Verify approach to grant access only to authorized corporate applications.

For retailers, a Zero Trust approach is essential because managing thousands of endpoints across hundreds of locations creates a massive attack surface. Hackers frequently target individual retail stores as an entry point to breach the entire corporate network. Zero Trust continuously verifies user identity, device security posture, and contextual signals before granting access to private applications and corporate resources. This helps ensure that only trusted devices can connect.

Secure Service Edge (SSE)

SSE combines four critical security services to enable secure access to web, cloud, and private applications for retailers with hundreds or thousands of locations. Combining SSE with SD-WAN, creates an intelligent framework that brings together network and security operations on a single cloud-based platform, giving retailers centralized visibility, consistent security policies, and secure connectivity across every location, while reducing operational complexity and lowering costs.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

An effective way to protect devices and, most importantly, a store manager’s PC is with EDR. EDR uses a lightweight software “agent” to continuously monitor the device’s activity in real time to detect, isolate, and neutralize advanced threats that traditional antivirus software may miss.

Because protection is tied directly to the device, EDR helps safeguard the computer wherever it connects to the internet, including from less secure environments such as a home network or public Wi-Fi. This provides consistent, device-level protection regardless of where users work or connect.

While basic malware protection and antivirus software are often included with PC solutions, these tools still require ongoing monitoring, alert management, updates, and subscription maintenance, which can quickly become a burden for IT security staff.

Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

XDR takes a broader, more integrated approach to cybersecurity by providing visibility across the entire retail environment, beyond individual devices. It brings together security data from multiple sources, including EDR, network, cloud, and email security, to create a unified view of threats across users, devices, applications, and systems.

Using advanced analytics and machine learning (ML), XDR helps correlate security events, identify suspicious activity, prioritize the most critical threats, and accelerate incident response. Automating detection and response workflows reduces the need for manual investigation and intervention, helping IT security teams respond to threats more efficiently while reducing the operational burden of managing a complex security environment.

Managed Services

Rather than managing cybersecurity on their own, retailers can shift these day-to-day responsibilities to a managed service provider (MSP). An MSP can provide ongoing cybersecurity and network management services to help protect locations and devices, monitor for threats, respond to security alerts, and keep protection up to date—allowing in-house teams to focus on more strategic business initiatives such as secure AI adoption and governance for efficiency gains.

Discover how a trusted MSP can help you secure every store, every device, every application, and every user, and build a resilient cybersecurity strategy designed to scale with your business and adapt for growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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