Asia Tax Bulletin - Autumn 2026

Offshore Trusts Tax Measures

The PRC has introduced new tax regulations that generally treat a resident individual’s transfer of property into an offshore trust as a deemed disposition, imposing 20% individual income tax on any resulting gain, rather than on the gross value of the transferred property.

On 24 July 2026, China’s Ministry of Finance (“MoF”) and State Taxation Administration (“STA”) jointly issued Announcement No. 21 of 2026 (Announcement Regarding Individual Income Tax Matters for Offshore Trusts), alongside the STA’s procedural companion, Announcement No. 15 of 2026.

These rules establish a comprehensive taxation framework for offshore trusts funded by Chinese tax residents or nonresidents. This measure is a significant effort to tighten oversight of offshore wealth arrangements. While the primary tax liability falls on the relevant individual taxpayer, the regulations purport to impose significant new accounting, cooperation, and filing obligations directly on offshore trustees.

Prior to these announcements, the taxation of offshore trusts in China lacked trust-specific attribution and timing rules. Chinese residents’ global income has always been subject to individual income tax, but the specific application of the law to trust structures was undefined.

The new rules adopt a tax attribution approach to trusts and specified offshore entities; they do not purport to invalidate the trust or negate its civil law effects under the governing trust law. The framework effectively treats the trust and its nonqualifying underlying offshore entities as pass-through vehicles for tax calculation purposes.

The scope of the regulations is broad. It applies not only to trusts formally settled by Chinese tax residents, but also to:

Property nominally contributed by a nonresident individual where the contributed property is, in fact, controlled by a resident of the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”);

Trusts funded by nonresidents that make actual or deemed distributions to resident individuals; and

Trusts succeeded by resident individuals.

Crucially, the rules focus on the “resident individual who contributed or is deemed to have contributed property to the trust” (the “resident contributor”), rather than strictly on the nominal settlor named in the trust deed. Individuals who actually fund, bear the cost of, or control the property transferred through intermediaries are deemed to be the contributors.

Where two or more resident individuals contribute property to the same offshore trust, the trust property and income are allocated among them, based on the relative market value of their respective contributions. Where both resident and nonresident individuals contribute to the same trust, all contributed property is treated as resident-funded.

The regulations establish distinct tax treatments depending on whether the property was contributed by a resident or a nonresident individual.

Trust income and income from specified offshore entities that the trust holds, controls, or manages are attributed to the resident contributor annually, regardless of whether the income is distributed.

A critical nuance in the regulations is the treatment of underlying offshore entities. The rules do not automatically pierce through all entities held by a trust.

Under Article 14, an individual is deemed to “control” an offshore entity if that person meets either a quantitative or qualitative test directly or indirectly holding 25% or more of the equity, voting rights, shares, rights to income or profits, or similar interests (with a look-through rule treating intermediate layers of more than 50% as 100%) or exercises substantive control over capital, operations, purchases and sales, or distributions, even if the 25% threshold is not met.

Announcement No. 21 defines “offshore entity” using four risk indicators (e.g., passive income exceeding 50%, a lack of substantive operations, and payment of personal expenses). However, it explicitly excludes regulated financial institutions (e.g., banks, insurance companies, securities firms) that face unspecified customers and bear risk, as well as other organisations that can prove they have a reasonable commercial purpose and engage in substantive business operations.

Separately, financial products issued by regulated financial institutions that face unspecified customers, independently conduct business, and bear risk are excluded from the “other legal arrangements with trust-like functions” limb of the offshore trust definition. This exclusion applies to the financial product as a legal arrangement. An outer trust properly settled under foreign trust law would not exit the scope of Announcement No. 21 simply because it holds qualifying insurance or financial products.

While the tax liability falls on individuals, STA Announcement No. 15 imposes direct obligations on appointed trustees as a matter of PRC tax administration. Announcement No. 15 does not impose a general withholding obligation on offshore trustees. Instead, it mandates specific compliance and support roles.

Article 17 of Announcement No. 21 establishes a 90-day statutory filing and payment period for specified historical liabilities. Timely payment avoids late payment surcharges, but the provision is not framed as a general amnesty or blanket waiver of tax penalties.

Dividends Paid to Overseas Individuals Subject to 20% Tax

Courtesy of Deacons, on 1 September 2026, China’s Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration jointly issued an Announcement on Matters concerning the Individual Income Tax Policies on Dividends Received by Foreign Individuals (“Announcement No. 27”), providing that, starting from 1 September 2026, a 20% individual income tax shall be levied on dividends received by foreign individual shareholders from foreign-invested enterprises and simultaneously repealing the 1994 provisions of the above two departments granting a temporary exemption from individual income tax on such dividends. Thus, this 32-year-old tax exemption, which had been implemented to attract foreign investment, has officially come to an end.

Announcement No. 27 also provides that a foreign-invested enterprise shall be responsible for withholding the tax when paying a dividend to a foreign individual and shall file a tax return and pay the tax within the first 15 days of the month following the month in which the dividend is paid; if the tax has not been withheld, the foreign individual shall pay the tax before 30 June of the year following the year in which the dividends are received; however, if the tax authority notifies the taxpayer to pay the tax within a specified time period, the foreign individual must pay the tax in accordance with the tax authority’s schedule. Announcement No. 27 is not clear on the tax payment policy applicable to dividends declared prior to 1 September 2026 but not actually paid until after. Based on a literal reading of the provisions of Announcement No. 27, foreign individuals in principle should pay a 20% income tax on the dividends received after 1 September 2026. For a dividend declared prior to 1 September 2026 but not yet actually paid, it would be prudent for the foreign-invested enterprise involved to consult with the local competent tax authority on whether any individual income tax is payable.

The above-mentioned 20% tax rate is the uniform rate prescribed under Chinese tax law. If there is any bilateral tax treaty between China and the country of which the foreign individual shareholder is a tax resident that provides for a more favourable tax rate for eligible dividends, the foreign individual shareholder may enjoy the preferential treatment under the treaty but should prepare supporting documents for examination by the tax authority to prove its eligibility to enjoy the treaty benefits.

Business Reorganisations Relaxations

Courtesy of IBFD, it was reported that China has modified the requirements for special tax treatment of business reorganisations. The special tax treatment is a tax deferral facility for reorganisations with taxpayers being able to retain tax bases of equities or assets and liabilities involved so that no capital gains will be recognised. The modification was announced in Announcement of State Taxation Administration [2026] No. 13 and applies to business reorganisations that take place as from 1 January 2026.

Under previous regulations, all resident enterprise shareholders of a merged or divided enterprise had to reach agreement with the absorbing (or split) enterprise on applying the special tax treatment. The Announcement has reduced the percentage to 50%. It provides that, if more than 50% of the resident enterprise shareholders of a merged or divided enterprise agree with the absorbing (or split) enterprise on applying the special tax treatment, the share equities held by the shareholders that reached the agreement, and the pertinent assets and liabilities transferred in the business reorganisation corresponding to the equity, may be subject to the special tax treatment. The equity held by the remaining shareholders, and the corresponding assets and liabilities, are subject to the general tax treatment.

The merging or dividing enterprise obtaining assets and liabilities that are subject to the general tax treatment may elect to retain the original tax bases of these assets and liabilities and treat the difference between the original tax base and the fair market value as a separate asset, and depreciate/amortise it over a period of 10 years, starting from the year in which the reorganisation is carried out. However, once the election is made, the decision is irreversible.

It is also required that resident enterprise shareholders holding more than 5% in the merged (or divided) enterprise at the time of the reorganisation and the first 10 resident enterprise shareholders have agreed on the application of the special tax treatment. They are not allowed to transfer the acquired shares within 12 consecutive months after the reorganisation, or the special tax treatment will not apply. Nor will it apply if other shareholders transfer their shares within 12 months after the reorganisation if it would leave the percentage of shareholders with consent to the special tax treatment below 50%.

Shareholders of merged or divided enterprises may include individuals, partnerships, contractual asset management products, and non-residents. The tax treatment of these shareholders remains unchanged.

VAT Withholding on Taxable Services Provided by Domestic Individuals

Courtesy of IBFD, it was reported that the Ministry of Finance (“MoF”) and State Taxation Administration (“STA”) have issued administrative measures for the withholding of VAT by domestic entities for services provided by domestic individuals.

Announcement of the MoF and STA [2026] No. 28, issued on 3 September 2026, implements article 35 of the VAT Implementation Regulations, which provides that domestic entities paying for taxable transactions conducted by natural persons are required to act as withholding agents and withhold VAT from the payments.

From 1 November 2026, entities (purchasers) making payments to domestic natural persons providing research and development (“R&D”), software, design, consulting, radio and television programme (work) production, or cultural and educational services (“regulated taxable transactions”) must withhold VAT on the services where the taxable threshold on a per-transaction basis is exceeded. Where an individual is eligible for a VAT incentive or exemption, he or she should notify the withholding agent.

The VAT amount to be withheld is calculated by applying the applicable tax collection rate to the sales amount. Other applicable surtaxes and fees collected along with VAT will also be withheld.

The VAT must be paid by the withholding agent to the competent tax authority within 15 days of the month following the month of the transaction. The withholding agent is also subject to other compliance and administrative requirements, including retaining records of transaction payments, tax payments, invoices, and individuals’ identification information and documentation on the application of tax incentives, as well as reporting cases in which an individual provides incorrect information to the tax authority and refuses to correct it.

The Announcement does not apply to individuals conducting regulated taxable transactions through internet platforms if their VAT declarations are handled by internet platform enterprises.

The STA issued Announcement of the STA [2026] No. 19, providing the withholding tax returns for this purpose and associated explanatory notes.

No More Tax Exemption on Dividends and Bonuses Paid to Foreign Individuals

Based on Announcement of the Ministry of Finance and State Taxation Administration [2026] No. 27, China has abolished the longstanding tax exemption on dividends or bonuses derived by foreign individuals from foreign-invested enterprises. From 1 September 2026, such dividends and bonuses are subject to individual income tax at a rate of 20%.

“Foreign-invested enterprise” is the collective term for enterprises previously denominated as wholly foreign-owned enterprises, Sino-foreign cooperative joint ventures, and Sino-foreign equity joint ventures. Dividends and bonuses paid by such enterprises have been exempt from individual income tax since 1994 (under Cai Shui Zi No. 20 of 1994).

The tax will be withheld by the foreign-invested enterprise paying the dividends and bonuses and will be paid to the tax authorities on the 15th day of the month following the month of the payment. Double tax treaty relief may be available depending on the jurisdiction of tax residence of the recipient.

If the paying enterprise fails to withhold the tax, the foreign individual recipient is required to file a tax return and pay the tax before 30 June of the year following the year of the payments. Where the tax authority has set a time limit for the payment of the tax, that time limit must be observed.

Tax Deferral for Integrated Circuit and Industrial Machine Tools Businesses

Based on Announcement of the MoF, STA and NDRC and the Ministry of Industry and Information [2026] No. 23, China has announced that, from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2028, gains from non-monetary asset exchanges that are derived by integrated circuit enterprises or industrial machine tool enterprises may be recognised over a maximum five-year period for enterprise income tax purposes.

The announcement was jointly issued by the MoF, State Taxation Administration, National Development and Reform Committee, and the Ministry of Industry and Information.

Losses from non-monetary asset exchanges are not allowed to be spread out in the same way. Non-monetary assets are assets other than monetary assets (such as cash, bank deposits, accounts receivable, notes receivable and bond investments). A non-monetary asset exchange refers to an enterprise exchanging non-monetary assets for other non-monetary assets.

Where the enterprise enjoying this tax treatment transfers the asset exchanged or is liquidated or deregistered within the five-year period, the remainder of the tax due must be settled in the year of the transfer or deregistration.

This tax treatment does not apply to the enterprises that exchange the non-monetary assets with the integrated circuit or industrial machine tool enterprises, unless they are also integrated circuit or machine tool enterprises.

Furthermore, the Announcement states that, in respect of the enterprise income tax treatment of non-monetary investments, Cai Shui [2014] No. 116 and Cai Shui [2016] No. 101 continue to apply, and, if the asset exchange is also eligible for the tax deferral treatment under the regulation on business reorganisation (Cai Shui [2009] No. 59 and Cai Shui [2014] No. 109), the taxpayer may elect for either of the treatments under reorganisation or under this Announcement. Once elected, the decision is irreversible.

VAT Treatment of Non-Taxable Transactions

The MoF and the STA have jointly issued an announcement on the value added tax (“VAT”) treatment of non-taxable transactions and other related matters. Announcement No. 25 of 2026, issued on 28 August 2026, provides further clarification following the implementation of the new VAT Law and its implementing regulations.

A key clarification under the Announcement concerns the deductibility of input VAT attributable to non-taxable transactions. The Announcement distinguishes between non-taxable transactions for which the related input VAT remains deductible and those for which the input VAT is non-deductible.

Under the Announcement, the following six circumstances do not fall within the category of non-taxable transactions for which input VAT is prohibited from deduction under article 22 of the VAT Implementing Regulations. Accordingly, input VAT attributable to these transactions may, subject to the general VAT rules, be deducted from output VAT:

Insurance proceeds received by an insured party;

Monetary or non-monetary asset donations received;

Liquidated damages or similar amounts received where a contract was not performed and no taxable transaction occurred;

Services provided free of charge, other than the gratuitous transfer of financial products;

The transfer of accounts receivable or other receivables arising from the taxpayer’s own taxable transactions, excluding securities; and

Fiscal subsidies received in accordance with relevant policies that are not directly linked to the taxpayer’s sales of goods, services, intangible assets, or real estate or to the volume of such sales.

The following four circumstances fall within the non-deductible category under article 22 of the VAT Implementing Regulations (i.e., input VAT attributable to these transactions may not be deducted):

Transactions involving the sale of goods, services, intangible assets, or real estate that do not constitute taxable transactions occurring within China under article 4 of the VAT Law;

Transfers for consideration of equity interests other than securities;

Dividends received from equity interests other than securities and dividends received from ordinary shares of joint stock companies; and

Commodity futures transactions, excluding the physical delivery stage.

The clarification is particularly relevant to taxpayers engaged in equity investment, cross-border activities, financial transactions, and group-wide service arrangements, as the deductibility of related input VAT will depend on the nature of the underlying non-taxable transaction.

The Announcement also provides further clarification on a number of VAT administration and preferential treatment matters, including the application of input VAT deduction rules, the scope of certain VAT exemptions, the treatment of asset reorganisations, and the treatment of specific transactions involving discounts and bundled supplies.

The Announcement took effect on 1 September 2026. Importantly, it provides that matters arising between 1 January and 31 August 2026 that have not yet been processed will be handled in accordance with the Announcement. This transitional rule is particularly relevant for taxpayers that have already encountered non-taxable transactions during the first 8 months of 2026 but have not yet applied the corresponding VAT treatment.

International Tax Developments

Norway: On 16 June 2026, the new double tax treaty between the PRC and Norway went into force. The treaty replaces the previous tax treaty and has effect for withholding tax on 1 January 2027.