This alert forms part of our MENA Data, Privacy & Cyber Update series, providing concise updates on key legal and regulatory developments across data protection, privacy, AI and cybersecurity in the Middle East.

In November 2026, the Regulation 10 Advisory Committee of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), through its “AI Adequacy” sub-group, published a proposed DIFC AI Adequacy Protocol (the Protocol), setting out a framework intended to support the responsible deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) systems while protecting individuals from AI-related harms.

The Protocol builds on the DIFC's existing DIFC Data Protection Law (DIFC Law No. 5 of 2020, as amended) and Regulation 10 of the DIFC Data Protection Regulations, which introduced requirements relating to the processing of personal data through autonomous and semi-autonomous systems. Alongside the Protocol, the DIFC has launched a stakeholder survey seeking feedback on the proposed approach. We set out below the key features of the Protocol.

Key Takeaways

The Protocol is a ground-breaking framework that, if implemented, may require organisations to take significant steps to achieve compliance in connection with the development and deployment of “AI Systems” (defined broadly as a machine-based system producing outputs, such as predictions, recommendations, decisions or content, that influence environments) that process personal data within the DIFC. It would require entities to implement an AI risk minimisation governance framework by categorising AI Systems into risk tiers, with different certification pathways, monitoring obligations and oversight requirements depending on the applicable tier.

A central feature of the Protocol is interoperability between different AI regulatory regimes. The proposed framework would assess “essential equivalence” with other jurisdictions and provide a recognition pathway through which existing credentials, including EU CE marking, ISO/IEC 42001 certification and Singapore AI Verify, could be mapped against DIFC requirements. If implemented, this could provide a practical route towards reducing duplication for organisations operating across multiple jurisdictions, while still requiring DIFC-specific gaps to be identified and assessed. The proposed equivalence registry, covering the EU, UK, Singapore and selected US states, also indicates an ambition for the DIFC framework to operate as part of the wider international AI governance landscape.

What is the AI Adequacy Protocol intended to address?

The Protocol recognises that organisations deploying AI across borders currently face a patchwork of regulatory frameworks, reflecting different regulatory philosophies, enforcement appetites and risk tolerances. As a result, a system certified in one jurisdiction may be subject to different obligations in another, potentially requiring additional documentation or adaptation. The Protocol seeks to address this through a framework designed to protect data subjects, enable innovation and provide greater clarity for organisations navigating global AI governance.

The Protocol would apply to an AI System processing personal data within the jurisdiction of the DIFC. Importantly, the Protocol would apply to both autonomous systems operating with minimal human oversight and semi-autonomous AI systems operating under supervision.

The proposed framework is structured around four principles, namely:

Proportionality : The Protocol recognises that not all AI systems pose equal risks and that regulatory requirements should reflect those differences. It therefore proposes three tiers of adequacy based on quantitative risk scoring: “Standard,” “Enhanced” and “Critical.” Under the proposed framework, compliance efforts would be concentrated where the potential for harm is greatest. For example, Critical tier systems would be subject to continuous monitoring, quarterly metrics and mandatory human intervention points.

: The Protocol recognises that not all AI systems pose equal risks and that regulatory requirements should reflect those differences. It therefore proposes three tiers of adequacy based on quantitative risk scoring: “Standard,” “Enhanced” and “Critical.” Under the proposed framework, compliance efforts would be concentrated where the potential for harm is greatest. For example, Critical tier systems would be subject to continuous monitoring, quarterly metrics and mandatory human intervention points. Accountability : Obligations would be allocated between the different actors involved in an AI system, including “Providers” (who design and build systems), “Operators” (who run and maintain them) and “Deployers” (who direct their use). Ultimate accountability would sit with the Deployer, consistent with the treatment of data controllers under data protection law, and a deeming provision would attribute system actions to the Deployer. An Autonomous Systems Officer ( ASO ) would provide dedicated governance oversight. Under the Protocol, an ASO would be required for the Enhanced and Critical tiers and the ASO would be responsible for (among other things) liaison with regulators and incident management. The Protocol expressly states that the ASO role may be combined with the role of the Date Protection Officer. However, the Protocol does not specify which party must make the appointment. By contrast, Regulation 10.3.3(d) currently requires “the Deployer or Operator” to appoint an ASO where an AI system is used for “High Risk Processing Activities.” Clarification of which of the Deployer, Operator or Provider must appoint an ASO, and how the Protocol’s tier-based requirement would interact with Regulation 10, could usefully be sought through the survey.

: Obligations would be allocated between the different actors involved in an AI system, including “Providers” (who design and build systems), “Operators” (who run and maintain them) and “Deployers” (who direct their use). Ultimate accountability would sit with the Deployer, consistent with the treatment of data controllers under data protection law, and a deeming provision would attribute system actions to the Deployer. An Autonomous Systems Officer ( ) would provide dedicated governance oversight. Under the Protocol, an ASO would be required for the Enhanced and Critical tiers and the ASO would be responsible for (among other things) liaison with regulators and incident management. The Protocol expressly states that the ASO role may be combined with the role of the Date Protection Officer. However, the Protocol does not specify which party must make the appointment. By contrast, Regulation 10.3.3(d) currently requires “the Deployer or Operator” to appoint an ASO where an AI system is used for “High Risk Processing Activities.” Clarification of which of the Deployer, Operator or Provider must appoint an ASO, and how the Protocol’s tier-based requirement would interact with Regulation 10, could usefully be sought through the survey. Adaptability : The proposal envisages a Regulation 10 Accelerator ( Accelerator ), described as a “permanent learning laboratory.” Organisations could test novel approaches to AI governance in controlled conditions, with validated evidence from successful experiments feeding back into the framework. The testing process includes a standard pathway (of 12 months), an extended pathway (of 18 months), and an accelerated pathway (of 6 months).

: The proposal envisages a Regulation 10 Accelerator ( ), described as a “permanent learning laboratory.” Organisations could test novel approaches to AI governance in controlled conditions, with validated evidence from successful experiments feeding back into the framework. The testing process includes a standard pathway (of 12 months), an extended pathway (of 18 months), and an accelerated pathway (of 6 months). Interoperability: The framework would use an essential equivalence protocol to assess whether other jurisdictions provide substantively similar protections despite differences in regulatory structure. Where equivalence exists, the proposal envisages lower cross-border deployment risk and a reduced compliance burden. Where gaps exist, the framework would identify specific risks and associated mitigations.

Proposed Risk Classification

The Protocol proposes classifying systems using four factors, each rated from one to three and weighted and combined: (i) data volume, measured by the number of data subjects; (ii) decision impact, ranging from preference-based to legally significant; (iii) autonomy level, ranging from human-initiated to fully autonomous; and (iv) data sensitivity, ranging from ordinary to special category data.

Under the proposed three-tier structure:

Standard Tier would apply to systems scoring below 6; Enhanced Tier would apply to systems scoring 6 to 9; and Critical Tier would apply to systems scoring 10 or more, as well as any system making “legally significant automated decisions.”

Different certification pathways, monitoring obligations and human oversight requirements would apply depending on the applicable tier.

Certification and Recognition

For Standard tier systems, the proposed pathway contemplates self-declaration through a portal, together with (among other things) selection of an Accredited Certification Body (ACB), gap remediation and risk-weighted sampling. Certification would last for three years, with material changes requiring re-declaration and notification to the ACB and potentially reassessment.

The Enhanced tier would build on the Standard tier requirements, including direction from the DIFC Commissioner of Data Protection (Commissioner) where required to certify the ASO.

The Critical tier would build on the Enhanced pathway and impose additional requirements, including applicable sector specific requirements, notification to the Commissioner or “Competent Authority”, continuous monitoring with quarterly metrics, documented human intervention points and, for organisations above the relevant size threshold, board-level oversight. The Protocol does not yet specify that size threshold.

Significantly for organisations operating internationally, the Protocol also proposes an external recognition pathway. Holders of an EU CE marking, ISO/IEC 42001 certification or Singapore AI Verify may request reciprocity mapping. An ACB would then identify any gaps, with a streamlined assessment focused on DIFC-specific requirements. The Commissioner would also maintain an equivalence registry covering the EU, the UK, Singapore and selected US states, with jurisdictions assessed against eight primary criteria (including adoption of global principles, a risk-based approach, cross-border safeguards and human oversight) and categorised into high, moderate and low compatibility zones.

Appendix I to the Protocol also sets out a draft global comparative framework for AI regulations, governance principles and risk mapping for autonomous systems. The purpose of the Appendix is to provide a structured and practical protocol by which to compare global AI frameworks and assess essential equivalence.

Sector-specific Requirements

The Protocol recognises that AI risks differ considerably by sector, focusing specifically on financial services, human resources and healthcare. Rather than establishing separate regulatory regimes, it therefore proposes sector supplements that would sit alongside the core tier certification requirements. Applicants would be expected to satisfy the core requirements together with the applicable sector supplement.

AI-assisted Regulatory Oversight

The Protocol contemplates the use of specialised AI agents in regulatory operations, including intake and triage, compliance monitoring, enforcement prioritisation and cross-jurisdictional pattern detection. Importantly, these agents would recommend, flag and synthesise, but would not decide as every binding determination would require human approval. The intention is to increase regulatory intelligence and visibility into compliance patterns while allowing early warning indicators to be identified before violations mature and directing enforcement resources towards matters with the greatest potential for harm.

Implementation

Implementation is proposed to proceed in three phases. The first phase would establish the core infrastructure, including intake processing, certification pathways, establishing the AI-agent infrastructure, publication of the sector supplements and the initial Accelerator cohorts. The second phase would extend continuous monitoring to Critical tier systems, refining the sector supplements, commencing and advancing bilateral recognition negotiations with key partner jurisdictions, and launching the second Accelerator cohort. The third phase would seek to achieve full operational maturity, with a full AI-assisted lifecycle management and systematic evolution of the framework, integration of Accelerator findings, deployment of remaining AI agents and publication of an effectiveness report.

The Protocol envisages a five-level gradual response to enforcement, ranging from minor documentation deficiencies (which may lead to guidance and remediation timelines) to persistent violations (which may lead to penalties and prosecution referral). Affected organisations would have a right of administrative appeal to an independent panel, with further recourse through the DIFC Courts.

What Next?

The Protocol is currently an outline of the proposed architecture rather than a finalised framework. The DIFC has also launched an accompanying stakeholder survey, providing an opportunity for interested organisations to give feedback on the proposed approach.

For businesses deploying, developing or operating AI systems that process personal data, particularly those operating across multiple jurisdictions, the proposal is worth monitoring closely. The risk-tiering methodology, certification pathways, external recognition mechanism and sector supplements could each have practical implications for how organisations structure AI governance and demonstrate compliance in the DIFC and across borders. Deployers should also review their arrangements with Providers and Operators, as the Protocol expects contracts to address compliance obligations, audit rights, incident notification and termination triggers. Entities holding ISO/IEC 42001, AI Verify or EU conformity credentials should consider whether the reciprocity pathway would reduce their compliance burden.