Every legal challenge deserves a strategy, not just a courtroom battle. Captured live at IR Global’s Annual Conference ‘*Architects of the Future*’ in Lisbon earlier this month. 400+ international members gathered to collaborate and share insights.

Now in his 29th year of practice, David Keesling, Chief Counsel and founder of SOLOMON | ARIEH, reflects on how the firm’s seamless cross-border partnerships deliver clarity and results for clients worldwide.

What are the origins of SOLOMON | ARIEH?

SOLOMON | ARIEH began with the idea of what a law firm would look like if it really focused on what clients wanted, not what lawyers wanted. And so most clients that we come into contact with, they don’t want huge legal battles. They don’t want years in court.

They don’t want to pay lawyers for the rest of their life. They want solutions, and they want people who have the ability to think strategically and engage with them to try to get to their solutions. And we fancy ourselves as solutions architects. And so SOLOMON | ARIEH was just a concept of how we could combine strategy with meeting the client’s needs, not focusing on what the lawyers wanted as much, but the solutions that our clients wanted.

And that’s really the origin and the purpose behind SOLOMON | ARIEH.

What does the name mean?

So the name SOLOMON | ARIEH comes from ancient Hebrew. Solomon meaning or being associated with wisdom or peace, from its root word, and Arieh being a word that means lion in ancient Hebrew. And a lion represents courage. It represents a sense of boldness. And so when we put those together, it’s not the name of members of our law firm, but it’s the purpose and really the principles by which we stand.

We want to combine wisdom and peace, if at all possible, resolving our clients’ needs using wisdom, using a peaceful approach, but when necessary, and if necessary, to have the courage and the boldness to take those matters to court. See, wisdom without courage rarely gets anything done. But courage without wisdom often fails also.

So you really have to have both, and that’s the meaning and the origin and the purpose behind the name SOLOMON | ARIEH.

What sets you guys apart?

What sets us apart is that most lawyers think that their role with a client is to make points and win arguments. We don’t agree with that. We actually think that can be a piece of what you do, but what sets us apart is that we are focused on the solutions, ’cause that’s really what clients want.

They want solution-driven effort by their lawyers, not just making a point, but making a difference. And so we have focused our entire attention on that, and clients deserve both the ability to make a great argument and the type of representation that will allow them to have success if it’s absolutely necessary.

But we focus our attention more on the solution side first. So if we can resolve a client’s case very quickly and get to their needs very quickly by being focused on solutions, that’s much better for our clients. It sets us apart, makes us uniquely different from really being in for the long fight.

And clients are much happier; their bills are much more palatable for them if we can get it done efficiently, and being focused on the solution, not focused on the argument or making the points often, is the difference.

How does your international reach benefit your clients?

So the world has become a much smaller place, and legal disputes don’t respect geographical boundaries. And because email is now ubiquitous, transactions are ubiquitous, the ability to travel worldwide is ubiquitous, and the ability to advertise and solicit your services, again, now can reach everywhere with the touch of a button on the internet.

And so having an international, really a global point of reference and a global contact, someone that you can meet at a conference, someone that you can get established with, from an intellectual and a social perspective, has changed our ability to take our services cross-border and rely on someone that may be local in a different jurisdiction in a different country, so we can use those relationships to apply that to our clients’ needs, and that’s allowed us to mobilize beyond our just general small market area.

I think that’s a huge difference. That’s a real benefit of having an IR Global relationship than it would be simply to just try to find some person when your client has a need. It also makes a difference because when we used to have to pass that client to someone else, wash our hands of it, and walk away, now we can have a retained relationship.

We can really shepherd them through the process with a colleague now, whether they’re in Africa or whether they’re in Asia or whether they’re in Europe, and still shepherd them through the process and continue to maintain that relationship. So we can be a one-stop shop where you can get all your local needs met, and we can also lean heavily on our international relationships through IR Global to facilitate our clients’ cross-border.