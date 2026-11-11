Outbound Investment 2.0: Treasury’s COINS Act Proposal Expands Investment Restrictions

Summary

On Oct. 26, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) implementing the 2025 Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security (COINS) Act, which would expand the Outbound Investment Security Program (OISP). In effect since Jan. 2, 2025, the OISP prohibits, or requires notification of, certain U.S. persons’ investments in China-connected firms in the semiconductor, quantum, and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors.

As explained below, key takeaways of the NPRM are:

New and expanded technology sectors. As the COINS Act requires, the OISP would cover certain hypersonics and high-performance computing (HPC) investments and broaden quantum coverage. Going beyond the statute, Treasury would also prohibit certain biotechnology investments.

Expanded geographic scope. As required by the COINS Act, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela (under the Nicolás Maduro regime) would join China, including Hong Kong and Macau, as countries of concern.

Broader semiconductor coverage. The current OISP prohibition would extend to high-bandwidth memory (HBM), radiation-hardened integrated circuits (ICs), and photonic ICs, while equipment used to design, fabricate, or package any IC would become notifiable.

AI becomes “SI,” with no notification tier. Investments in any super intelligence (SI) system would be prohibited, and the current AI compute and end-use thresholds would be eliminated.

New exceptions and processes. New carve-outs would cover de minimis (USD50,000 or less) investments, underwriting, bank lending, and similar services. A nonbinding feedback process would also be created.

The OISP’s two-tier framework of prohibited and notifiable transactions would remain, but certain currently notifiable transactions would become prohibited.

Public comments and timing.

Comments are due Dec. 7, 2026.

The COINS Act requires Treasury to issue a final rule by March 13, 2027. Until the final rule takes effect, the current OISP regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 850 continue to govern.

New and expanded technology coverage

Hypersonics and biotechnology – Two new sectors would be added to the OISP’s prohibitions: hypersonics, which the COINS Act requires, and biotechnology, which Treasury proposes to add under its discretionary authority. The NPRM defines these technologies as follows:

Hypersonics: hypersonic systems (Mach 5+, sustained atmospheric or very low Earth orbit flight, military and civilian, including spaceflight), propulsion (rocket, ramjet/scramjet, combined cycle), fuels and propellants, refractory and ultra-high-temperature materials, carbon composites, stealth coatings, test facilities, and digital-twin and digital-thread technology. Notifiable: sensors, guidance, navigation, and control equipment; R&D, modeling, and testing software; and other materials capable of use in a hypersonic system.

Biotechnology: using biological systems to modify, enhance, produce, or control agents and toxins, energetic materials, novel or high-performance functional materials, pharmaceutical compounds (small molecules, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and more) and their delivery systems, and biofuels; brain-computer interfaces; biomanufacturing equipment (Export Control Classification Numbers (ECCNs) 2B352, 2D352, and 2E001); sequencing technology; certain flow cytometers, cell sorters, and LC-MS instruments; bioinformatics tools; and lab automation and cloud labs.

Quantum – The current OISP’s quantum prohibition would extend to (i) software for designing, simulating, testing, or controlling quantum computers, or for identifying, implementing, costing, or optimizing their algorithms and applications, and (ii) development of quantum information science algorithms and applications, subject to an end-use limitation. As under the current OISP, there would be no quantum notification tier.

HPC and supercomputing – The current OISP prohibition covers supercomputers enabled by advanced ICs with 100 or more double-precision (64-bit) or 200 or more single-precision (32-bit) petaflops within 41,600 cubic feet. The NPRM would extend it to components designed to enable those capabilities and would make certain high-bandwidth, low-latency interconnects (system-on-chip, system-in-package, scale-up and scale-out networks) notifiable.

Expanded blanket prohibition on covered AI (now SI) investments

The current OISP prohibits investments in AI designed exclusively for, or intended for, military, government intelligence, or mass-surveillance end uses, or trained using more than 10^25 computational operations (10^24 if trained primarily on biological sequence data). AI designed for certain uses (cyber security, digital forensics, penetration testing, or robotic control) or trained using more than 10^23 operations is notifiable; other AI is not covered.

Consistent with Executive Order 14434, Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence (Sept. 29, 2026), the NPRM would rename AI as “SI” (super intelligence) and prohibit development of any SI system, eliminating the notification tier. Treasury states that “no single measure, benchmark, or threshold is currently sufficient to distinguish advanced models,” citing synthetic data, algorithmic efficiencies, post-training techniques, inference-time compute, and the difficulty of isolating end uses of general-purpose and open-source models. A bright-line test would also spare U.S. persons from assessing a target’s compute or capabilities.

The NPRM would define SI as “a machine-based system that can, for a given set of human-defined objectives, generate content or make predictions, recommendations, or decisions influencing real or virtual environments.” This tracks the current AI system definition but expressly adds systems that “generate content,” capturing generative models. It would also reach any software, hardware, application, tool, or utility operating wholly or partly on an SI system, including a “harness for agentic capability” and an “embodied SI system” (e.g. robotic, autonomous, and unmanned systems).

As under current rules, enhancing or extending a third-party model (such as building an agentic harness on it) would be deemed development, while internal, noncommercial use of off-the-shelf systems would not. Development would also include activities through or with affiliates and “high-level oversight, direction, approval, conceptual input, or strategic planning” before serial production.

Practical effect – An investment in a China-based company building a below-threshold chatbot, coding assistant, or AI-enabled application, often outside the program or only notifiable today, would generally be prohibited. Many software, consumer-technology, and industrial companies not typically considered AI developers could be covered.

Semiconductors and microelectronics

The current OISP prohibits investments in companies engaged in a range of IC-related activities, including (i) electronic design automation (EDA) software for IC design or advanced packaging; (ii) front-end fabrication equipment for volume IC fabrication (including extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography equipment), equipment for volume advanced packaging, and items designed for use with EUV or DUV lithography equipment; (iii) design and fabrication of ICs meeting or exceeding advanced parameters (e.g. advanced logic, NAND, and DRAM nodes); (iv) fabrication of specified high-performance ICs; and (v) packaging of any IC using advanced packaging techniques.

The NPRM would add to the prohibition:

High-bandwidth memory– HBM with memory bandwidth density above 2 gigabytes per second per square millimeter, aligning with current export controls (ECCN 3A090 on the Commerce Control List)

Radiation-hardened ICs– ICs designed to withstand specified high-radiation environments

Photonic ICs– Any photonic IC, including optical components, co-packaged optics, and silicon-photonics integration (also cross-referenced in the supercomputing sector)

Additional advanced IC categories– ICs made from silicon carbide, III-V compound, or ultrawide-bandgap semiconductors.

The notification tier, which now covers design, fabrication, or packaging of any IC not prohibited, would also reach development or production of equipment designed or intended for designing, fabricating, or packaging any IC.

Other OISP jurisdictional changes

Restricted party lists – Currently, a notifiable investment becomes prohibited if the covered foreign person is on certain U.S. restricted party lists, such as the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Entity List. The NPRM would add the Department of War’s Section 1260H list and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) BIOSECURE Act list, and would also prohibit transactions where any affiliate or subsidiary of the covered foreign person is listed. Diligence will need to screen the target’s entire corporate family.

Additional countries of concern – The practical impact may be limited: Cuba, Iran, and North Korea are already under broad U.S. embargoes, and new investment in Russia is broadly prohibited. Treasury notes that the Maduro regime “no longer exists,” so the Venezuela designation should not itself impose new restrictions, although Venezuela-linked investments could still be covered because a covered foreign person can include entities outside a country of concern.

Covered foreign person – A covered foreign person would be defined solely by its relationship to a country of concern; coverage would then turn on whether it engages in a prohibited or notifiable technology. The current categories (citizens and permanent residents, entities organized or principally based in a country of concern, and 50% aggregate ownership) remain, with these changes:

Direction or control – A new prong would cover entities whose management or policies a country of concern, its government, or a covered person can direct, whether by voting securities, contract, or otherwise.

Financial-metrics test – The OISP’s current 50% test (revenue, net income, capital expenditures, operating expenses) would carry over, including the USD50,000 aggregation floor. It keeps a technology link, reaching an entity outside a country of concern that holds equity, a board seat, or contractual control in a covered foreign person engaged in a covered technology.

Principal place of business – Would include both headquarters and where main business activities are conducted, so a U.S.-headquartered company managed from China could have a principal place of business in both.

Additional changes and enhancements

Knowingly directing – Folded into “covered national security transaction,” so it would reach notifiable as well as prohibited transactions. The recusal safe harbor remains, and limited partner (LP) investments in non-U.S. funds are excluded.

Conversions – Conversions of contingent equity or debt would gain a knowledge element and apply only to interests acquired on or after the final rule’s effective date.

Fund holdings – The preamble states that investing in a pooled fund with pre-existing investments in a covered foreign person “may constitute an indirect” covered transaction, separately from the LP prong. Structures that obscure a U.S. person’s role would also be indirect transactions.

Joint ventures – Formation of a new entity would no longer be required.

Impact on OISP exceptions and exemptions

The NPRM retains most of the exceptions from the current OISP, makes changes to certain existing exceptions, and includes additional exceptions as described below:

Change Detail Retained Publicly traded securities; registered investment company securities; LP investments of USD2M or less or with binding contractual assurances; full buyouts (applied only where all covered-foreign-person-interests are acquired); intracompany transfers; binding pre-effective-date capital commitments; syndicated loan defaults; employee equity compensation; designated third-country measures. Changes to existing exceptions Drops the business development company exception and broadens the exception for derivatives of excepted securities and fund interests (Treasury seeks comment). New: de minimis USD50,000 aggregated over the preceding 12 months, including the fair market value of noncash consideration. Applies to notification only; prohibited transactions are never de minimis. New: secondary transactions Covers certain contractual arrangements, procurement of material inputs, bank lending, payments, underwriting, debt rating, prime brokerage, global custody, and equity research, but not secondary purchases of LP interests. New: ancillary and ordinary-course transactions Covers ancillary services by financial institutions and “ordinary or administrative business transactions.” The ordinary-course category is not further defined. New: pre-enactment transactions Transactions completed before Dec. 18, 2025, are excepted unless subject to Part 850. National interest exemption Remains available for otherwise prohibited transactions.

New processes; knowledge and enforcement

Non-binding feedback – A person with a direct financial interest in an actual, not-yet-closed transaction could ask whether it is prohibited; Treasury may respond confidentially or with anonymized public guidance, or decline.

Confidential tip line – The public could confidentially submit evidence that a foreign person is a covered foreign person engaged in a covered technology.

Database – Treasury has authority to publish, and is considering, a nonexhaustive database of covered foreign persons; either way, reasonable and diligent inquiry remains necessary.

Knowledge standard – Largely unchanged, but adds whether the U.S. person appropriately considered information Treasury provided, including Treasury assessments of a target, and extends to controlled foreign entities’ knowledge.

Notifications – Still due within 30 days after closing (or after acquiring actual knowledge), with expanded content requirements.

Penalties – Civil penalties and divestment authority would remain, but the current criminal-penalty language would be dropped. Voluntary self-disclosures would need to propose mitigation, which may include divestment or disgorgement of profits.

Recommended next steps

Companies should: