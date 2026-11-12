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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

BIS Extends Suspension Of Affiliates Rule Until January 2027

Cassidy Levy Kent LLP
Cassidy Levy Kent LLP
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Cassidy Levy Kent LLP

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The U.S. Department of Commerce has postponed implementation of a rule expanding export restrictions to affiliates of restricted entities until January 2027, aligning with ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations. The delay affects the "Affiliates Rule" that would extend Entity List and Military End User List restrictions to entities with 50 percent or more ownership by listed entities, requiring companies to maintain current compliance procedures while awaiting final implementation.

GlobalInternational Law
Ulrika K. Swanson
Ulrika K. Swanson
Kelsey L. Ayers
Kelsey L. Ayers
Jacob Kopnick
Jacob Kopnick
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The U.S. Department of Commerce today suspended implementation of a rule that would expand export restrictions to affiliates of certain listed entities, pushing the measure’s effective date to January 10, 2027, as the United States and China continue trade negotiations.

In September 2025, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) published the “Expansion of End-User Controls to Cover Affiliates of Certain Listed Entities” interim final rule, referred to as the “Affiliates Rule.” The rule amends the Export Administration Regulations by extending certain Entity List and Military End User (MEU) List restrictions to entities that are 50 percent or more owned by one or more listed entities. The rule is intended to address concerns that listed entities could circumvent applicable export restrictions by conducting business through affiliated entities that were not themselves identified on a BIS restricted party list.

A full summary of the Affiliates Rule and its implications for exporters’ due diligence obligations is available in our October 9, 2025 Insight.

BIS initially suspended implementation of the Affiliates Rule in November 2025 in the wake of trade negotiations between the United States and China that resulted in the “Busan Agreement,” postponing implementation of the rule until November 9, 2026. In September, the United States and China agreed to extend the Busan Agreement until January 10, 2027. BIS has now similarly extended the suspension of the Affiliates Rule through that date.

While the Affiliates Rule is suspended, current Entity List and MEU List restrictions stay in effect, and companies remain subject to existing due diligence obligations for transactions involving items subject to the Export Administration Regulations. Should the Affiliates Rule take effect in January, companies would need to incorporate the rule’s ownership-based screening requirements into their compliance procedures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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