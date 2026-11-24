The Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) cooperation between Indonesia’s Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DGIP) and the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) is now in effect. It enables applicants to use favourable CNIPA examination results to request accelerated substantive examination of corresponding Indonesian patent applications.

For companies planning market entry, manufacturing, commercialisation or licensing activities in Indonesia, earlier examination may provide greater certainty at an important stage of their commercial planning.

Accelerated examination, not guaranteed grant

PPH does not guarantee immediate allowance or patent grant, and DGIP’s administrative queue may still cause delays. DGIP independently assesses patentability under Indonesian law, including whether the Indonesian claims correspond to the allowed foreign claims and satisfy local requirements.

Key considerations for PPH applicants

Applicants should also consider:

Claim scope: PPH claims must sufficiently correspond to those found patentable by CNIPA. Assess any amendments against the protection required in Indonesia.

Portfolio strategy: Align acceleration with the invention’s commercial significance, anticipated technological developments, and the broader patent portfolio.

Requirements for requesting PPH

Official Fee

The official PPH request fee is IDR 5,000,000 (about 280 USD), separate from the standard substantive examination fee.

Filing Documents

At least one corresponding claim has been determined allowable or patentable by CNIPA. The claims presented in the Indonesian application sufficiently correspond to the allowable or patentable claims. The Indonesian application has reached the publication stage, and the PPH request is filed before or on requesting the substantive examination. The required supporting documents, including relevant examination results, patentable claims, cited documents, and a claim correspondence table, are submitted in accordance with the applicable procedures.

Aligning patent protection with commercial readiness

The principal benefit of this PPH is the opportunity to obtain patent protection more efficiently by relying on favourable examination results from CNIPA. This may be particularly valuable for companies seeking to introduce new technologies, establish manufacturing operations, expand commercial activities, or strengthen their competitive position in the Indonesian market. For technology-driven companies, earlier patent grants may support market entry, commercialisation, licensing, partnerships, and investment planning, providing greater commercial certainty in Indonesia.

Accelerated grant should support a company’s broader commercial strategy, rather than serve as an isolated objective. It may be particularly valuable where market entry, technology deployment, or licensing arrangements are planned. However, the decision to pursue accelerated examination should be considered within the broader context of the company’s patent portfolio strategy and commercial objective in Indonesia.

Article 20A of Indonesia’s Patent Law, as amended by Law No. 65 of 2024, patent holders must implement their patents in Indonesia after grant. Implementation may include manufacturing, importation, or licensing, subject to applicable legal provisions must be reported yearly.

Accordingly, companies considering PPH may wish to assess not only how quickly their patents can be granted, but also should evaluate whether their plans for manufacturing, licensing, technology transfer, importation, or other qualifying commercial activities are consistent with the applicable patent-working requirements.

While accelerated grant may provide earlier legal protection, companies should also consider their readiness and longer-term plans to implement or commercially utilise the patented technology in Indonesia.

The objective should extend beyond obtaining an early patent grant merely for portfolio purpose, towards securing protection that supports meaningful commercial value.