New China–Indonesia Patent Prosecution Highway To Speed Examination In Indonesia

Patent applicants can now use favorable patent examination results from China to seek faster substantive examination in Indonesia. The patent prosecution highway (PPH) pilot program between the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and Indonesia’s Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DGIP) launched on August 1, 2026, and will remain in effect for five years.

Under this program, applicants may request accelerated examination of an Indonesian patent application based on corresponding claims that have been determined allowable or patentable by CNIPA, provided that the applicable PPH requirements are satisfied.

A PPH request may be filed after the Indonesian application has entered the publication stage and before the issuance of the first substantive examination result (first office action), and is subject to payment of the applicable official fee.

Required Documents for a Standard PPH Request

A PPH request based on CNIPA examination results generally requires the following documents:

A copy of the relevant CNIPA examination results or office actions indicating that the corresponding claims have been found allowable or patentable, together with English translations where necessary

A copy of the claims determined by CNIPA to be allowable or patentable, together with English translations where necessary

Copies of documents cited by the CNIPA examiner during examination

A claims correspondence table demonstrating how the Indonesian claims sufficiently correspond to the claims determined to be allowable or patentable by CNIPA

Required Documents for a PCT PPH Request

When the PPH request is based on the international work products of a corresponding Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application, the following documents are generally required:

A copy of the latest international examination results stating that the claims meet the requirements to be granted a patent, along with English translations

A copy of the claims declared patentable in the latest international examination, along with English translations

Copies of documents cited in the latest international examination of the relevant international application

A claims correspondence table demonstrating how the Indonesian claims sufficiently correspond to the claims of the corresponding PCT application

The PPH program gives applicants an additional option for accelerating substantive examination in Indonesia. However, a PPH request does not guarantee grant of the Indonesian patent, as the DGIP will continue to examine the application independently under Indonesian patent law.