Indonesia Shortens Trade Mark Registration Timeline To Four Months

Indonesia’s Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DGIP) has announced a significantly accelerated timeline for the substantive examination of trade mark and industrial design applications.

From 1 October 2026, all trade mark and industrial design applications filed on or after that date are expected to complete substantive examination within four months.

This article focuses on the trade marks part.

According to DGIP, this acceleration forms part of its continuing effort to deliver IP services that are faster, while maintaining the quality of examination.

This development forms a further reduction in the official processing timeline. Under the current Trade Marks and Geographical Indications law, the trade mark registration process could take up to nine months. Following subsequent reforms, the target was shortened to six months, then to five months for applications filed from August 18, 2026, and now to four months for applications filed from October 1, 2026.

While the new timeline offers a clear procedural advantage, it also gives rise to a number of important considerations for brand owners.

A four-month period for substantive examination is relatively compressed, particularly in cases where an examiner must assess earlier filed rights, priority claims or other possible barriers to registration. Although a faster process improves efficiency, it may also reduce the time available for identifying and assessing more complex issues before an application proceeds.

Priority Rights Remain Important, But May Not Be Sufficient on Their Own

One area of particular concern is trade marks with priority claims. Under the Paris Convention framework, an applicant may claim priority from an earlier filing made in another jurisdiction, provided the relevant requirements are met. In such cases, the later application may benefit from the earlier filing date for the purpose of determining priority over competing rights.

The practical difficulty is that a priority-based conflict may not always be immediately apparent during a compressed examination timetable. For example, a local application may proceed quickly through examination and move towards registration before the mark with priority right is filed in Indonesia. This creates a risk that a mark could advance in the registration process even though another party may ultimately be entitled to an earlier effective filing date.

The issue is not necessarily that priority claims will be disregarded as a matter of law, but rather that the shortened examination window may increase the likelihood of such claims not being fully identified, verified or weighed against conflicting applications at the appropriate stage.

This could mean that priority rights do not always eliminate the need for further action. Even where a brand owner has earlier rights, conflicting applications may still proceed through examination or even to registration. Where that happens, DGIP may effectively leave it to brand owners to decide whether to take further steps.

As a result, the accelerated process may also increase the prospect of disputes that need to be resolved through post-registration actions, such as cancellation action, which in Indonesia must be brought before the court.

A Greater Need for Proactive Enforcement

In view of these risks, trade mark owners should consider adopting a more active approach to monitoring and enforcement. Opposition proceedings are likely to become more important as a safeguard against the registration of conflicting marks.

With the expedited examination period, brand owners may not be able to fully rely on the Trade Mark Office (TMO) to identify all relevant earlier rights or factual complications. A watching strategy, combined with timely opposition filings where appropriate, may therefore be essential to ensure that problematic applications are challenged before registration.

A further consequence of the accelerated process may be a potential increase in conflict of rights. If potentially conflicting marks proceed through examination more quickly, and if certain issues are not fully addressed before registration, brand owners may need to make greater use of post-registration remedies, such as cancellation proceedings.

Cancellation actions in Indonesia can be significantly more costly and time-intensive than administrative action during prosecution. For that reason, early monitoring and timely oppositions will remain key, even in a faster registration environment.

Practical Considerations for Brand Owners

In light of the new examination timeline, brand owners should consider whether their current trade mark protection strategy remains adequate. In particular, they may wish to review:

trade mark watching arrangements

opposition readiness and decision-making timelines

management of international filings and priority claims

Conclusion

The move to a four-month substantive examination period represents a significant procedural change and is an improvement in the overall speed of trade mark prosecution before DGIP.

At the same time, faster registration does not reduce the need for active portfolio management. Priority claims remain important, but they are not always a complete solution in practice. Brand owners should continue to file early, monitor the register closely and be prepared to take enforcement action where necessary.