Intellectual Property Newsletter | September 2026

Welcome to the September 2026 edition of the Dentons Link Legal IP & Technology Newsletter. The global IP ecosystem is experiencing strong momentum with record-high filings, a surge of AI-driven innovation, and pivotal rulings reflecting both technological advancement and evolving regulatory priorities.

The Weird & Wonderful - Bizzare IP Cases

Hiccup-Relieving Drinking Straw

In what can be regarded as an inventive attempt to provide a scientific solution to an everyday problem, US12076484B2 granted on September 3, 2024, which describes a “Hiccup Relieving Apparatus.” Developed by Ali Seifi and assigned to the University of Texas System, the invention consists of a specially configured tube and mouthpiece through which a user draws liquid. The apparatus incorporates openings and flow restrictions that require greater suction than an ordinary drinking straw. The resulting suction and swallowing activity is intended to stimulate the nerves and muscle groups involved in the hiccup reflex, thereby helping interrupt the involuntary contractions of the diaphragm that cause hiccups. Overall, the invention transforms a familiar straw-like drinking device into a therapeutic apparatus for relieving hiccups, a condition traditionally addressed through remedies such as holding one’s breath, drinking water backwards, or being unexpectedly frightened. [Source]

“Wake Up or Else”- A Patent for an Alarm Clock That Throws Objects at You

In what can only be described as an unusually forceful solution to oversleeping, U.S. Patent No. 256,265, titled “Device for Waking Persons from Sleep,” introduces a mechanical apparatus designed to wake a sleeping person by dropping small objects onto them at a predetermined time. The invention positions a frame above the sleeper and uses a timed mechanical arrangement to release objects such as corks or other lightweight items, providing a considerably more physical alternative to the conventional alarm clock. Rather than relying solely on sound to persuade a reluctant sleeper to get out of bed, the device essentially lets gravity deliver the wake-up call. While the concept may appear comically excessive by modern standards, the patent reflects an inventive mechanical approach to the timeless problem of oversleeping. Its unusual subject matter demonstrates that innovation can sometimes emerge from the simple determination to make hitting the snooze button considerably more difficult. [Source]

Legal & Regulatory Updates

India

India Prohibits Certain Antibiotic Classes for Use in Animals, September 3, 2026

On September 3, 2026, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation published S.O. 4996(E), prohibiting the manufacture, import, sale and distribution of carboxypenicillins and phosphonic acid derivatives for animal use. The measure forms part of India’s continuing effort to address antimicrobial resistance by restricting the veterinary use of medically important antimicrobial substances. The use of antibiotics in food-producing animals may contribute to the development and spread of resistant microorganisms, which can subsequently affect the effectiveness of antimicrobial treatment in humans. The prohibition is therefore relevant to veterinary-pharmaceutical manufacturers, importers, livestock operators and entities involved in the distribution of animal-health products, which will be required to review their product portfolios and ensure that prohibited formulations are not manufactured, imported or supplied for veterinary use. [Source]

India Intensifies Coordinated Enforcement against Misbranded Drugs, September 5, 2026

On September 5, 2026, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation announced coordinated action by drug-regulatory and law-enforcement agencies against the illegal manufacture and distribution of misbranded drugs. Misbranded drugs may include products carrying false or misleading claims, improper or deceptive labelling, or other representations that do not comply with the requirements of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs Rules, 1945. The coordinated initiative indicates increased regulatory attention towards entities operating across manufacturing, marketing and distribution networks rather than focusing only on the original manufacturer. The development is relevant to pharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturers, marketers, wholesalers and online or offline distributors, which should ensure that product composition, manufacturing permissions, labelling, promotional claims and supply-chain documentation correspond with the applicable regulatory approvals. [Source]

India Launches Geographical Indications e-Filing Portal

On September 15, 2026, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) officially launched the Geographical Indications (GI) e-Filing Portal on the occasion of GI Day. The new digital platform allows applicants and stakeholders to file GI applications online and intends to provide a more streamlined and user-friendly filing mechanism. The Government has also published Draft Guidelines for Geographical Indications, providing guidance on different aspects of the GI registration process. The initiative represents a further move towards digitisation of India's intellectual property administration and is aimed at reducing actual paperwork for producers, associations and institutions seeking protection for region-specific products and traditional goods. [Source]

Indian Patent Office Restricts Unauthorized Use of its Official Name and Logo

On September 7, 2026, the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) issued a public notice prohibiting the unauthorized use of the Intellectual Property India / Indian Patent Office official logo, name, trade dress, and government insignia. The notice was issued after the Office identified instances where individuals, corporate entities, online legal-tech platforms, patent and trademark agents, and other service providers were using official IPO branding in a manner capable of creating a misleading impression of government affiliation or endorsement. The CGPDTM directed entities using such branding without prior written authorization to cease its use and remove the relevant material within seven days of the notice. The measure strengthens regulatory safeguards against misleading representation in India's expanding digital IP-services ecosystem. [Source]

Global Updates

FDA Adds Boxed Warning to Injectafer for Risk of Symptomatic Hypophosphatemia, September 1, 2026

On September 1, 2026, the Food and Drug Administration approved revised labelling for Injectafer, or ferric carboxymaltose injection, adding a boxed warning concerning the risk of symptomatic hypophosphatemia. The warning states that Injectafer can cause severe and prolonged reductions in blood-phosphate levels associated with serious consequences, including hospitalisation, osteomalacia and fractures requiring clinical intervention. The FDA noted that hypophosphatemia has occurred in patients with normal baseline phosphate levels and in patients without apparent risk factors. The revised labelling recommends checking serum phosphate levels before administering repeat treatment to patients at risk and to any patient receiving another treatment course within three months. The FDA introduced the boxed warning after reviewing adverse-event reports, published literature and information from the Sentinel System, which indicated that serious cases continued to be reported despite earlier labelling revisions. [Source]

FDA Launches Expedited Investigational New Drug Pilot, September 15, 2026

On September 15, 2026, the Food and Drug Administration began accepting applications for an Expedited Investigational New Drug Pilot intended to support faster and more efficient preparation and review of IND applications. Under the pilot, selected drug sponsors will be paired with qualified research institutions that can assist with submission preparation and coordination of the development programme. The programme permits rolling review of individual IND components during the pre-IND phase rather than requiring the FDA to wait for submission of the complete application. Early review will focus particularly on chemistry, manufacturing and controls, together with pharmacology, toxicology and clinical-development information. The FDA expects to select approximately eight to ten sponsor and research-institution pairs for the first cohort. [Source]

European Commission Proposes European Innovation Act

The European Commission has proposed a European Innovation Act aimed at improving Europe's ability to convert research and technological developments into commercially viable products. The proposal includes measures directed towards improving access to financing, developing a common framework for valuing intellectual property and creating a digital marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of IP. The Commission has stated that the proposed reforms are intended to address barriers faced by innovative companies in bringing research and inventions to market. According to the Commission's Joint Research Centre, the proposed reforms could generate substantial economic activity across the European Union over the next decade. [Source]

USPTO Updates Pre-Appeal and Appeal Conference Procedures

On September 10, 2026, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued an update concerning the composition of panels used for Pre-Appeal Brief Conferences and Appeal Conferences during patent prosecution. The development forms part of the USPTO’s continuing efforts to refine internal patent-examination and appeal procedures and enhance consistency in the review of disputed examiner rejections before matters proceed to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). The update is particularly relevant for patent applicants considering appeal strategies following final rejections and may affect how issues are reviewed internally before formal appellate proceedings. This notice is listed by the USPTO as issued on 10 September 2026, with publication in the Official Gazette scheduled for 6 October 2026. [Source]

Deep Dive of the Trending Cases

India

In Re: Exorbitant Pricing of Life-Saving Patented Medicines, Kerala High Court, 28 September 2026

On September 28, 2026, the Kerala High Court considered whether the Central Government could invoke Section 100 of the Patents Act, 1970, to improve access to unaffordable patented medicines. The proceedings arose from a petition concerning the high price of ribociclib, prescribed for metastatic breast cancer. The Court held that government use under Section 100 may include authorizing the manufacture and non-commercial supply of patented medicines to needy patients. However, it did not direct immediate use of the provision, as sufficient affordability and patient-requirement data were unavailable and instead required the Government to collect relevant information before deciding whether intervention was necessary. The patent holder would remain entitled to remuneration for any authorised use.

DLL Analysis

This judgment recognizes Section 100 as a public-health mechanism distinct from compulsory licensing under Section 84. It allows the Central Government to authorize the non-commercial supply of patented medicines where justified, while preserving the patentee’s right to remuneration. The Court’s refusal to direct immediate intervention also ensures that any government action must be supported by reliable affordability and patient-access data.

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Gujarat High Court Draws Distinction Between Trademark and Copyright Infringement in Counterfeit Goods Case

The Gujarat High Court, while considering proceedings concerning duplicate hardware bearing another party's trademark, examined the manner in which trademark disputes are pursued through criminal copyright provisions. The Court observed that the sale of duplicate hardware bearing a trademark is principally a matter falling within the statutory framework governing trademark falsification and infringement. It also considered the procedural safeguards under Section 115(4) of the Trade Marks Act and noted deficiencies in the manner in which the search and seizure proceedings had been conducted. The Court further observed that commercial packaging, MRP stickers and hardware could not simply be treated as literary works under Section 2(o) of the Copyright Act for the purpose of sustaining copyright-based criminal proceedings.

DLL Analysis

The decision is a welcome one as it helps in correctly identifying the nature of an IP violation before invoking criminal enforcement provisions. While trademark and copyright rights may coexist in certain products and packaging, the Court's observations emphasise that the statutory requirements governing each form of infringement must be independently satisfied. The judgment therefore reinforces the need for procedural compliance when criminal remedies are invoked in IP disputes.

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Global

Biofer S.p.A. v. Vifor (International) AG, United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, 3 September 2026

On September 3, 2026, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a judgment of non-infringement in a pharmaceutical process-patent dispute concerning U.S. Patent No. 8,759,320, which relates to a process for preparing trivalent iron-sugar complexes used for treating iron deficiency. The asserted claim required a sugar having an aldehyde end group to react with bromine in a solution “at a pH between 7.0 and 9.0.” The dispute concerned whether the pH had to remain within the claimed range throughout the activation reaction or whether it was sufficient for the process to operate within the range during only part of the reaction. Testing showed that Vifor’s manufacturing process remained within the claimed range for approximately 90 per cent of the reaction but moved outside it during the remaining period. The Federal Circuit upheld the district court’s construction requiring the pH to be maintained within the stated interval throughout the activation reaction and accordingly affirmed the judgment of non-infringement.

DLL Analysis

This case is important because it shows how a narrowly worded numerical limitation may determine the outcome of pharmaceutical process-patent litigation. Although the accused process remained within the claimed pH range for most of the reaction, it did not infringe because the claim, interpreted in light of the specification, required continuous compliance throughout the relevant stage. For pharmaceutical applicants, the decision reinforces that claims and specifications should clearly state whether a numerical condition must be continuously maintained, satisfied during a defined stage or achieved only at a selected point in the process.

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Abbott Diabetes Care Inc. v. Shenzhen SiSensing Co., Ltd and Others, Unified Patent Court, Milan Local Division, September 7, 2026

On September 7, 2026, the Milan Local Division of the Unified Patent Court dealt with a medical-device patent dispute concerning European Patent EP 3 960 072, relating to compact on-body physiological monitoring devices, and the respondents’ GS3-R continuous glucose-monitoring system. The Court found the asserted patent more likely than not to be valid and infringed and granted provisional measures restraining the respondents from offering, importing and marketing the accused devices in the relevant UPC contracting states. The Court also considered claim-construction and non-infringement arguments introduced by the respondents in their final written submission. It admitted those arguments because claim construction is a question of law, the submissions did not rely on new facts or documents and Abbott had an adequate opportunity to respond during the oral hearing. The Court further examined the role of the EU Authorised Representative and found that its regulatory mandate enabled the non-EU manufacturer to lawfully place the accused products on the European market.

DLL Analysis

This case is important because it illustrates the UPC’s willingness to grant commercially significant, multi-jurisdictional provisional relief in medical-device disputes. It also demonstrates that late legal arguments may be admitted where they do not rely on new evidence and the opposing party has a meaningful opportunity to respond. For medical-device companies, the decision reinforces that patent risk should be assessed across the complete regulatory and commercial chain, including manufacturers, importers, distributors and authorised representatives, and not merely at the level of the entity directly selling the accused product.

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OpenAI and New York Times Copyright Dispute Moves Towards Major Fair Use Test

A significant copyright dispute between The New York Times, authors and OpenAI and Microsoft continued to develop in September, with both sides seeking summary judgment in proceedings concerning the use of copyrighted books and news articles to train AI models. The central question is whether the use of copyrighted works for AI training can constitute fair use under U.S. copyright law. The plaintiffs argue that the unauthorised use of their works harms existing and potential markets, while OpenAI and Microsoft maintain that the use is transformative because the material is used to develop models that generate new content rather than reproduce the original works. The litigation is being closely watched because the court's treatment of the fair-use factors could influence the relationship between copyright owners and AI developers.

DLL Analysis

The proceedings place the concept of transformative use at the centre of the emerging copyright debate surrounding AI training. Unlike conventional cases involving direct reproduction or distribution, AI-training disputes require courts to consider how copyrighted works are used to develop systems whose eventual outputs may not reproduce those works verbatim. The litigation therefore raises questions concerning market substitution, technological transformation and the scope of copyright owners' exclusive rights. The proceedings may become an important reference point for future disputes concerning the use of books, journalism and other copyrighted material in AI development.

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NCS Multistage Inc. v. Nine Energy Service Inc.

On September 14, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated an infringement judgment in NCS Multistage Inc. v. Nine Energy Service, Inc., involving patented oil-and-gas wellbore technology used in connection with casing strings. The dispute centered on the proper construction of technical claim terms including “internal diameter” and “casing string.” The Federal Circuit held that the district court had incorrectly interpreted both terms, including by reading a size limitation into “casing string” that was not supported by the patent specification. The Court also determined that an earlier third-party sale and use of a device embodying the claimed invention qualified as prior art, rejecting NCS’s argument that its own earlier private sale constituted a public disclosure under 35 U.S.C. § 102(b)(1)(B). Accordingly, the Federal Circuit vacated the judgments of infringement and no invalidity and remanded the case for a new trial. The decision reinforces the importance of precise claim construction and careful assessment of prior commercial activity in patent disputes involving complex mechanical and industrial technologies.

DLL Analysis

The decision highlights the challenges of resolving patent disputes involving complex mechanical and industrial technologies. By emphasizing precise claim construction and careful assessment of prior commercial activity, the Federal Circuit reinforced the importance of intrinsic evidence and prior-art analysis in determining infringement and validity. For stakeholders in the oilfield, energy, and industrial engineering sectors, the ruling underscores the importance of clear patent drafting and robust technical evidence in patent litigation.

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Litigation Highlights & Practice Area

India

Delhi HC grants interim injunction to Hindustan Unilever against Beco for Trademark Disparagement

The Delhi High Court granted an interim injunction in favour of HUL, which alleged that recent ads ran by Kwik Living disparaged their products by claiming they cause skin irritation and that the consumer should “switch to Beco”, restraining Beco from continuing, publishing, or disseminating the campaign in any form. Beco was directed to immediately pull down, remove, and recall all advertisements in its campaign against Surf Excel and Vim and file an affidavit of compliance in one week. The Court held that while placing a rival’s product in a negative light may be construed as comparative advertising, the same is not allowed when the overall message is false, misleading or deceptive and that Kwik Living prima facie had failed to establish that the allegations made by them were true. The Court also laid down an important clarification: just because a comparative advertisement is derisive or denigrating or unflattering of the competitor's product does not necessarily imply that it amounts to disparagement in law. For disparagement to be actionable, there must be falsehood, misrepresentation, or deception causing injury to the competitor's reputation.

DLL Analysis

This order correctly applies the precedent laid down in the case of Dabur India vs Colortek Meghalaya, where it was laid down that a proprietor may make the claim of superiority of their goods over those of a rival but not by making false claims against said rival. The Court deemed the evidence provided by the defendant as not sufficient enough to back the claims it made against the plaintiff and allowed it to carry out lawful comparative advertisements in the future. The Court also emphasized that that comparative advertising which aims to dissuade buyers by showing the goods of a rival in poor light is not barred but should be done within certain legal limits. The order follows the principle of Commercial Speech as Freedom of Speech under Article 19(1)(a) as laid down in Tata Press vs MTNL & Ors and is a net positive ruling for aggressive and competitive marketing. [Source]

Global Developments

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Novo Nordisk Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, 23 September 2026

On September 23, 2026, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. filed a declaratory-judgment action seeking findings that its proposed generic semaglutide products would not infringe, and that Novo Nordisk A/S’s U.S. Patent No. 12,551,536 was invalid. The patent concerns a method of reducing body weight through weekly subcutaneous administration of semaglutide within specified dosage ranges and was listed in the FDA’s Orange Book for Wegovy. Mylan had submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application covering several strengths of semaglutide prefilled single-dose pens and served a Paragraph IV notice challenging the patent. According to the complaint, Novo Nordisk did not institute infringement proceedings concerning the patent within 45 days of receiving Mylan’s notice. Mylan therefore sought declarations of invalidity and non-infringement to remove uncertainty affecting its proposed generic launch.

DLL Analysis

This dispute demonstrates how later-issued method-of-treatment patents may create additional barriers after a generic applicant has already challenged an earlier pharmaceutical patent portfolio. Generic manufacturers should continuously monitor continuation applications, newly issued patents and Orange Book listings throughout the regulatory-review period. Innovators should likewise ensure that later-listed patents satisfy the applicable listing requirements and that litigation decisions are made within the statutory period, as failure to sue may allow the generic applicant to seek declaratory relief. [Source]

EU Court Allows IKEA to Pursue Trademark Claim Over Political Campaign Use

The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that IKEA may pursue legal action against Belgian political party Vlaams Belang over its use of IKEA's trademarks and distinctive branding in political campaigning. The dispute arose after the party used imagery and branding resembling IKEA's well-known identity in its campaign material. The Court held that the owner of a reputed trademark may seek to prevent unauthorised use of its mark, although the party may still rely on freedom of expression where it can demonstrate that its expressive interests outweigh the trademark owner's interests. The ruling therefore brings trademark protection into direct consideration with the limits of political and expressive use of commercial brands.

DLL Analysis

The decision of the CJEU is a crucial one in the increasingly complex relationship between trademark protection and freedom of expression. While trademark law ordinarily focuses on preventing consumer confusion and protecting the commercial value of established marks, the use of trademarks in political communication introduces an additional constitutional dimension. The ruling is significant as it does not provide an unrestricted right to use commercial marks for political expression, but instead requires the competing interests of trademark owners and freedom of expression to be considered. The decision may therefore have wider implications for the unauthorised use of well-known brands in political campaigns, satire and other forms of public communication.

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EPO Advances Technology Transfer and Patent Valuation Through PATLIB Network

On September 16, 2026, the European Patent Office (EPO) convened its PATLIB Conference 2026 in Warsaw, bringing together representatives from more than 300 PATLIB centres across EPO member states. The programme focused on new tools for patent valuation and technology assessment, intellectual property within the broader innovation ecosystem, and the skills required for effective technology transfer. The initiative reflects the EPO’s continuing emphasis on helping research institutions, innovators, and businesses move patented technologies from research environments toward commercial deployment.

DLL Analysis

The development highlights the increasing importance of patent valuation and technology transfer in converting protected inventions into commercially deployable technologies. For universities, research institutions, and technology companies, stronger IP-support networks can facilitate licensing, commercialization, and strategic management of engineering and deep-tech patent portfolios.

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ParkerVision, Inc. v. Qualcomm Inc

On September 30, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit dismissed an appeal brought by ParkerVision, Inc. against Qualcomm Incorporated concerning U.S. Patent No. 6,091,940, relating to wireless communication technology involving RF receiver and transmitter circuits and frequency conversion. The Court held that it lacked appellate jurisdiction because the district court’s Rule 54(b) judgment resolved only the receiver claims, while transmitter claims arising from the same patent remained unresolved and stayed. The Federal Circuit clarified that, for purposes of Rule 54(b), a patent infringement cause of action generally attaches to the patent as a whole rather than to individual numbered patent claims. The precedential decision reinforces the importance of ensuring complete resolution of patent infringement claims before pursuing an appeal and cautions litigants against relying on claim-specific judgments to obtain piecemeal appellate review.

DLL Analysis

The decision underscores the critical importance of procedural finality in patent appeals. By dismissing the appeal, the Federal Circuit signaled that unresolved claims concerning the same patent can prevent immediate appellate review under Rule 54(b). The ruling serves as an important reminder that patent litigants must carefully structure claims and judgments to avoid premature or piecemeal appeals.

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IP in the Wild - Pop Culture & Business

Outkast Sues Rapper Ovrkast Over “Nearly Identical” Stage Name

Hip-hop duo Outkast has become involved in a trademark dispute with Oakland rapper and producer Silas Wilson, who performs under the name “Ovrkast.” High Schoolers LLC, the entity associated with Outkast's branding, filed a lawsuit in September alleging trademark infringement, unfair competition, dilution and breach of contract. The complaint alleges that the name “Ovrkast” is sufficiently similar to “Outkast” to create potential confusion and further claims that Wilson had previously agreed to modify his stage name to avoid conflicts with the established Outkast brand. The dispute demonstrates how trademark issues can extend beyond conventional commercial products into the entertainment industry, where an artist's stage name can become a commercially valuable brand in itself. [Source]

Lady Gaga's “Mayhem” Trademark Dispute Moves Into Appeal

The trademark dispute involving Lady Gaga's “Mayhem” branding continued in September after a U.S. court dismissed a lawsuit brought by Lost International concerning the use of the “Mayhem” mark in connection with Gaga's album, tour and merchandise. Lost International had alleged that the branding infringed its trademark rights associated with its Mayhem surfboard and apparel business. Following the dismissal, Lost International initiated an appeal, while Universal Music and Lady Gaga have sought recovery of legal fees. The dispute raises questions concerning the application of trademark protection where a disputed mark is used in connection with expressive works, entertainment and merchandise. The “Mayhem” dispute illustrates the continuing tension between trademark protection and creative expression. While trademark law seeks to prevent consumer confusion concerning the source or sponsorship of goods and services, entertainment works frequently incorporate words and expressions that may also be used as commercial identifiers. [Source]

Transactional IPs

Drafting Technology Licences: Align Commercialisation and Enforcement Rights

On September 14, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in TexasLDPC Inc. v. Broadcom Inc. clarified the scope of enforcement rights under an exclusive technology-licensing agreement involving patents for low-density parity-check (LDPC) error-correction technology. Texas A&M University had granted TexasLDPC Inc. an exclusive licence covering the asserted patents and related software copyrights, including substantial rights to commercialise, sublicense, and enforce the technology. The Court held that TexasLDPC's shift from technology development toward patent enforcement did not terminate the licence because the agreement expressly contemplated enforcement as part of commercially reasonable activities. The decision highlights the importance of clearly defining commercialisation, enforcement, sublicensing, settlement, and termination rights in university technology-transfer and exclusive patent-licensing agreements, particularly where patented technologies may later be monetised through licensing or enforcement. [Source]

Eli Lilly Enters Potential USD 3.35 Billion Oncology Collaboration with InnoCare, 24 September 2026

On September 24, 2026, Eli Lilly and Company reportedly entered into a licensing and discovery collaboration with InnoCare involving kinase-inhibitor technology and oncology programmes. The transaction includes a reported upfront payment of USD 100 million and potential milestone payments of up to USD 3.25 billion. Unlike a straightforward acquisition of a single molecule, a discovery collaboration may involve continuing contributions by both parties, allocation of responsibilities for target selection and development, and ownership questions concerning improvements and intellectual property generated after signing. The transaction reflects the increasing use of milestone-heavy collaboration structures through which major pharmaceutical companies obtain access to innovative research while limiting the amount of capital committed before clinical and regulatory risks are reduced. [Source]

Technology & IP Convergence

AI Reshapes the Semiconductor Patent Landscape

On September 1, 2026, Anaqua released its 2026 Semiconductor Industry Patent Report: AI & Innovation Trends, highlighting the accelerating convergence of artificial intelligence, semiconductor engineering, and intellectual property. Based on an analysis of more than 700,000 semiconductor patent filings, the report found that patent filings at the intersection of AI and semiconductor technologies grew by 114% over five years, compared with 78% growth across the broader semiconductor landscape. The trend extends across multiple layers of hardware innovation, including chip architecture, GPUs, inference processors, high-bandwidth memory, custom AI accelerators, and analog AI technologies. The findings demonstrate how the rapid expansion of AI is increasingly influencing not only software development but also the design of the underlying physical computing infrastructure, while patents are becoming strategically important in protecting these next-generation hardware architectures. [Source]

Innovation Spotlight

BIO-NIVESH Platform Launched to Connect Biotechnology Startups with Investors

On September 3, 2026, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, launched BIO-NIVESH, a strategic platform intended to connect biotechnology innovators with investors and increase the flow of private capital into technologies ready for scale-up and commercialisation. The platform seeks to bridge the gap between scientific research, entrepreneurship, industry and the market by encouraging investors to evaluate biotechnology ventures based on their technology, intellectual property, development pathway, market opportunity and potential to build globally competitive businesses. The initiative is particularly relevant because biotechnology companies frequently face long development cycles, complex regulatory requirements and substantial capital requirements before reaching commercialisation. BIO-NIVESH is therefore intended to provide startups with access not only to investment but also to strategic expertise, industry partnerships, manufacturing capabilities and global market networks.

IP Implication

BIO-NIVESH may strengthen the commercialisation of Indian biotechnology innovations by encouraging startups to identify, protect and strategically manage their intellectual property before engaging with investors. A strong portfolio of patents, trade secrets, trademarks, proprietary data and technology-licensing rights can improve investor confidence and company valuation. Startups should therefore clarify ownership of employee and founder-generated inventions, secure assignments from research collaborators, conduct freedom-to-operate assessments and protect confidential know-how before disclosing technology during fundraising. Appropriate confidentiality, licensing and investment agreements will also be important to preserve ownership while enabling partnerships, manufacturing scale-up and global market access.

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