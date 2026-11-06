Treasury Proposes Significant Expansion Of U.S. Outbound Investment Security Program

On October 22, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to update the Outbound Investment Security Program (the OISP) in accordance with the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security Act (the “COINS Act”) (such notice of proposed rulemaking, the “Proposed Rule”).1

The Proposed Rule will remain open for public comment until December 7, 2026, and Treasury is required to issue final regulations by mid-March 2027. Until the final regulations take effect, the current OISP regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 850 (the “Part 850 Regulations”) continue to apply.

Although the Proposed Rule largely follows the existing structure of the Part 850 Regulations and adopts many of the existing definitions, it includes some significant changes to the scope of the OISP, including additional sectors and an expanded list of prohibited transactions. The Proposed Rule also refines certain provisions in the Part 850 Regulations and adds new or expanded exceptions, including for de minimis transactions, ancillary services, and underwriting services and other “secondary” transactions.

The OISP background and framework

The OISP was established by Executive Order 14105 (August 9, 2023) (the “Outbound Order”) to address national security threats arising from U.S. investments that enhance the capabilities of certain countries of concern to produce sensitive technologies critical to military, intelligence, surveillance, and cyber-enabled capabilities. The Part 850 Regulations implement the Outbound Order and took effect on January 2, 2025.

On December 18, 2025, Congress enacted the COINS Act as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2026 (Pub. L. No. 119-60), which codified the OISP’s notification and prohibition requirements and expanded the scope of the OISP to additional sensitive technology sectors. The COINS Act requires Treasury to issue implementing regulations within 450 days (i.e., by March 13, 2027), and the Proposed Rule solicits public comment on the draft regulations.

Since the Part 850 Regulations went into effect, Treasury has: received approximately 100 notifications of investments in the semiconductor and AI industries from a range of transaction parties, including venture capital firms, asset managers, investment banks, and individual investors and entrepreneurs; published more than 50 FAQs; and launched an online notification portal. Treasury has also been monitoring the market for potentially prohibited or non-notified investments, as evidenced by its announcement of the first OISP civil penalty on October 7, 2026.

The Proposed Rule

The Proposed Rule deviates from the Part 850 Regulations in several significant ways, including:

adding new technology sectors for high-performance computing and supercomputing and hypersonic systems (as required by the COINS Act), and biotechnology (added by Treasury under the authority granted by the COINS Act)

imposing a flat prohibition on transactions involving super intelligence (“SI”) systems (formerly referred to as artificial intelligence (“AI”) systems) and on transactions related to additional types of integrated circuits (“ICs”)

revising the definition of “covered foreign person”

adding new excepted transactions

adding a new factor to the “reasonable and diligent inquiry” analysis and

establishing a process to request non-binding feedback from Treasury on potentially prohibited transactions.

If the Proposed Rule takes effect as drafted, the OISP would cover more investments, and certain transactions that currently trigger a notification requirement under the Part 850 Regulations would be prohibited. We detail the key changes below.

Expanded scope of covered national security transactions

Under both the Part 850 Regulations and the Proposed Rule, whether a transaction by a U.S. person is prohibited or notifiable depends on the activities of the target or joint venture. The Part 850 Regulations center on activities in the following sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and AI (now SI). The COINS Act expands the scope of the OISP to include high-performance computing and supercomputing, as well as hypersonic systems, and the Proposed Rule also adds biotechnology.

In addition, the Proposed Rule treats certain activities differently from the Part 850 Regulations, significantly expanding the scope of prohibited transactions. For example, the Proposed Rule prohibits U.S. person investments in many entities that develop SI (formerly AI) systems, even though such investments are currently subject only to a notification requirement. Treasury explains that advances in SI capabilities since publication of the Part 850 Regulations mean that training-compute thresholds and end-use tests no longer reliably distinguish high-risk models, warranting a broader prohibition.

Furthermore, under the Proposed Rule, otherwise notifiable transactions would be prohibited not only where the covered foreign person appears on certain U.S. government lists but also where any affiliate or subsidiary of the covered foreign person appears on such lists. The Proposed Rule also expands the relevant U.S. government lists to include the Department of War’s list of Chinese military companies maintained under section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, as well as the Office of Management and Budget’s list of biotechnology companies of concern maintained under the BIOSECURE Act.

A U.S. person is:

prohibited from engaging in a covered national security transaction in which the relevant covered foreign person or joint venture engages in, or has certain connections to, a prohibited technology and

required to take all reasonable steps to prohibit and prevent a controlled foreign entity from undertaking a prohibited transaction.

Prohibited technologies under the proposed rule

Sector Activity - Technology / Item Semiconductors and microelectronics Develop or produce: Electronic design automation software for the design of integrated circuits (ICs) or advanced packaging

Front-end semiconductor fabrication equipment designed for performing the volume fabrication of ICs, including equipment used in the production stages from a blank wafer or substrate to a completed wafer or substrate (i.e., ICs are processed but still on the wafer or substrate)

Equipment for performing volume advanced packaging

Commodity, material, software, or technology designed or intended for use in or with deep ultraviolet lithography fabrication equipment or extreme ultraviolet lithography fabrication equipment Design: ICs that meet or exceed the performance parameters in Export Control Classification Number 3A090.a

ICs designed for operation at or below 4.5 Kelvin Fabricate: Logic ICs using a non-planar transistor architecture or with a production technology node of 16/14 nanometers or less, including any fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FDSOI) ICs

NOT-AND (NAND) memory ICs with 128 or more layers

Dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) ICs having (i) a memory cell area of less than 0.0026 µm², (ii) a memory density greater than 0.20 gigabits per square millimeter, or (iii) more than 3000 through-silicon vias per die

ICs using graphene transistors or carbon nanotubes

ICs designed for operation at or below 4.5 Kelvin Develop or produce: ICs manufactured from silicon carbide or a gallium-based compound semiconductor, III-V compound semiconductor, or ultrawide bandgap semiconductor

ICs designed to, or rated radiation hardened to, withstand (i) a total dose of 5 x 10 3 Gy (Si) or higher, (ii) a dose rate upset of 5 x 10 6 Gy (Si)/s or higher, or (iii) a fluence (integrated flux) of neutrons (1 MeV equivalent) of 5 x 10 13 n/cm 2 or higher on silicon, or its equivalent for other materials

Gy (Si) or higher, (ii) a dose rate upset of 5 x 10 Gy (Si)/s or higher, or (iii) a fluence (integrated flux) of neutrons (1 MeV equivalent) of 5 x 10 n/cm or higher on silicon, or its equivalent for other materials Photonic ICs, including development of optical components, co-packaged optics, or silicon-photonics integration Package: ICs using advanced packaging techniques Develop or produce: High-bandwidth memory with a memory bandwidth density greater than two gigabytes per second per square millimeter Super intelligence (SI) Develop: Any SI system, i.e., (i) a machine-based system that can, for a given set of human-defined objectives, generate content or make predictions, recommendations, or decisions influencing real or virtual environments, and (ii) any data system, software, hardware, application, tool, or utility that operates in whole or in part using such a system (including an SI agent harness and embodied or physical SI systems such as SI-enabled robots, autonomous vehicles, and unmanned systems) where such a system operates in whole or in part using a third-party SI system defined in (i), and the relevant covered foreign person or joint venture develops such an SI system when it enhances or extends the capability of the third-party system



*Use of an off-the-shelf third-party SI system strictly for internal, non-commercial purposes (including customization, configuration, or fine-tuning strictly for internal, non-commercial use) does not, solely on that basis, constitute development of an SI system Quantum information technologies Develop: A quantum computer, or software for the purpose of designing, simulating, testing, or controlling a quantum computer, or for identifying, implementing, costing, or optimizing algorithms and applications for a quantum computer Produce: Critical components required to produce or operate a quantum computer, such as dilution refrigerators or two-stage pulse tube cryocoolers Develop: Any algorithm or application for quantum information science technologies Develop or produce: Any quantum sensing platform designed for, or that the relevant covered foreign person intends to be used for, any military, government intelligence, or mass-surveillance end use

Any quantum network or quantum communication system designed for, or that the relevant covered foreign person intends to be used for: (i) networking to scale up the capabilities of any quantum computer, e.g., for the purposes of breaking or compromising encryption; (ii) secure communications, e.g., quantum key distribution; or (iii) any other application that has any military, government intelligence, or mass-surveillance end use High-performance computing and supercomputing Develop, install, sell, or produce: Any supercomputer enabled by advanced ICs that can provide a theoretical compute capacity of 100 or more double-precision (64-bit) petaflops or 200 or more single-precision (32-bit) petaflops of processing power within a 41,600 cubic foot or smaller envelope, or components designed to enable any such capabilities of a supercomputer Hypersonic systems Develop or produce: Any hypersonic system, i.e., a vehicle or weapon delivery system capable of sustained atmospheric or very low Earth orbit flight at speeds of Mach 5 or greater, including hypersonic glide vehicles, hypersonic cruise missiles, hypersonic air-launched or aero-ballistic missiles, maneuvering reentry vehicles, and reusable hypersonic vehicles

Any propulsion system capable of enabling hypersonic flight, including rocket-based propulsion, hypersonic airbreathing propulsion such as ramjets and scramjets, and combined cycle propulsion, or fuels or propellants for hypersonic propulsion systems

Any of the following materials designed for, or that the covered foreign person intends to be used for, a hypersonic system: refractory metals or alloys; refractory or ultra-high temperature ceramics, or ultra-high temperature ceramic matrix composites; carbon-carbon or carbon-matrix composites; or stealth coatings or other materials designed to minimize external observation of a hypersonic system, such as spectral or multispectral absorption materials Develop or operate: Specialized infrastructure or a facility capable of testing a hypersonic system, including hypersonic arc jet facilities, wind tunnels, and ground test beds Develop: Digital twin technology for modeling and simulation of, monitoring, or optimizing a hypersonic system

Digital thread technology that collects, manages, or represents the data flows related to a hypersonic system Biotechnology Develop, engineer, or use: A biological system, or any component of a biological system, to modify, enhance, produce, or control any of the following compounds or materials: (i) an agent or toxin restricted in 7 C.F.R. Part 331, 9 C.F.R. Part 121, 42 C.F.R. Part 73, 22 C.F.R. Part 121, or 15 C.F.R. Part 774, or novel agents or toxins capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a living organism, deterioration of food, water, equipment, supplies, or material, or deleterious alteration of the environment; (ii) an energetic precursor or energetic material, including propellants, explosives, and pyrotechnics; (iii) a novel or high-performance functional material, i.e., a bio-derived product that exhibits novel or enhanced properties, such as an adaptive or protective coating, bio-cement or other material for agile infrastructure, material capable of self-repair or self-assembly, and a biosensor; (iv) a pharmaceutical compound, including small molecules, polymers, vaccines, blood and blood components, allergenics, cell and gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies or other recombinant therapeutic proteins, as well as their delivery mechanisms; or (v) a biofuel, i.e., fuel made or derived from a bio-based feedstock Develop or produce: Brain computer interfaces, including invasive, partially invasive, non-invasive, and hybrid systems that enable interaction between the brain and its environment, as well as associated software Develop, construct, or produce: Biomanufacturing equipment, including components and associated software or technology and as identified in Export Control Classification Numbers 2B352, 2D352, or 2E001 Develop or produce: Any of the following technology or equipment, including components and associated software: (i) biological sequencing technology, including short-read or long-read sequencing; (ii) flow cytometers and cell sorters designed for spectral analysis or that contain 26 or more detectors or channels; (iii) liquid chromatography mass spectrometry instruments designed for top-down proteomic analysis; (iv) computational or bioinformatics tools for research, design, optimization, modeling and simulation, discovery, or assessment of biological systems or processes; and (v) hardware, robotics, or software for automated scientific discovery or experimentation, including laboratory automation or cloud lab infrastructure All sectors A covered foreign person or joint venture that engages in a notifiable technology where such covered foreign person or joint venture is, or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries are: included on the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Entity List

included on the BIS Military End-User List

a “Military Intelligence End-User” as defined by BIS

included on Treasury's list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (“SDN List”), or an entity in which one or more individuals or entities included on the SDN List, individually or in the aggregate, directly or indirectly, own a 50 percent or greater interest

included on Treasury's list of Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies (NS-CMIC List)

included on the Department of War’s list of Chinese military companies under section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, including subsequent amendments

included on the Office of Management and Budget’s list of biotechnology companies of concern under the BIOSECURE Act, section 851 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026

designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the Secretary of State under 8 U.S.C. 1189

U.S. persons are required to notify Treasury of a covered national security transaction in which the relevant covered foreign person or joint venture engages in, or has certain connections to, a notifiable technology.

Importantly for U.S. persons who are officers, directors, or executives of foreign entities, the Proposed Rule extends the “knowingly directing” concept to notifiable transactions, whereas the Part 850 Regulations applied it only to prohibited transactions.

Notifiable technologies under the proposed rule

Sector Activity - Technology / Item Semiconductors and microelectronics Design, fabricate, develop, produce, or package: Any IC not described in the definition of prohibited technology. Develop or produce: Equipment not described in the definition of prohibited technology that is designed or intended for use in the design, fabrication, or packaging of any IC. High-performance computing and supercomputing Develop or produce: High bandwidth, low latency interconnects for high-performance computing, including interconnects for system-on-chip, system-in-package, scale-up networks, and scale-out networks. Hypersonic systems Develop or produce: Any of the following technologies when capable of use in or for a hypersonic system or its components: (i) sensor, guidance, navigation, or control equipment or systems; (ii) software for research, modeling and simulation, analysis, or testing not described in the definition of prohibited technology; or (iii) metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, coatings, or other materials not described in the definition of prohibited technology.

Changes to the definition of “covered foreign person”

Under the Part 850 Regulations, “covered foreign person” status requires engagement in a covered activity. By contrast, under the Proposed Rule, “covered foreign person” status turns solely on a person’s relationship to a country of concern, with the technology analysis moved into the definitions of “notifiable technology” and “prohibited technology.”

The Proposed Rule defines “covered foreign person” in a manner generally consistent with the definition of “person of a country of concern” from the Part 850 Regulations (see31 C.F.R. § 850.221) and retains the 50% test for revenue, net income, capital expenditure, and operating expenses. However, the definition is broadened to include:

Members of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (the CCP) and other political leadership of a country of concern and

Persons (including entities) directly or indirectly subject to the direction or control of the government of a country of concern, or of certain other covered foreign persons.

The Proposed Rule does not define “control” or provide a bright-line test. Instead, it provides that “subject to the direction or control” means that a covered foreign person has the power, directly or indirectly, to direct or cause the direction of the management or policies of the entity (whether through the ownership of voting securities, by contract, or otherwise).

Because the Proposed Rule expands the definition of “principal place of business” to include both an entity’s headquarters and the location where it conducts its main business activities, an entity can be deemed to have more than one principal place of business. For example, a company incorporated and headquartered in the United States whose chief executive officer resides and primarily manages the business in a country of concern would have a principal place of business in both the United States and the country of concern.

The COINS Act added Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and “the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela under the regime of Nicolás Maduro Moros” to the People’s Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macau) as “countries of concern.” This change is unlikely to have much practical effect because U.S. sanctions separately prohibit new investment in Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Russia, and Treasury notes that the referenced Venezuelan regime no longer exists.

Expanded list of “Excepted Transactions”

The Part 850 Regulations include a list of “excepted transactions” that are not subject to the notification requirements and prohibitions of the OISP. The Proposed Rule retains the exceptions for the following, subject to the applicable qualifications:

publicly traded securities investment company securities LP investments (where committed capital does not exceed USD2 million or the investment is subject to a binding contractual assurance) derivatives (although the Proposed Rule drops the Part 850 carve-out for derivatives conferring the right to acquire equity or assets of a covered foreign person) full buyouts intracompany transfers binding, uncalled capital commitments entered into before the effective date of the applicable regulations acquisitions of voting interests upon default of syndicated loans employment compensation investments in certain designated countries. See31 C.F.R. § 850.501.

The Proposed Rule also adds some notable exceptions:

De minimis transactions. Notifiable transactions that, in the aggregate across the covered national security transactions or provision of funds to the relevant covered foreign person or joint venture in the preceding 12 months, do not exceed USD50,000 in value (including the fair market value of any non-cash consideration). This de minimis exception does not apply to prohibited transactions.

Secondary transactions. Transactions secondary to a covered national security transaction, including: certain contractual arrangements (other than those for technology transfer or technical knowledge transfer) or the procurement of material inputs for any covered national security transactions; bank lending; processing, clearing, or sending of payments by a bank; underwriting services (including the temporary acquisition of an equity interest for the sole purpose of facilitating underwriting services); debt rating services; prime brokerage; global custody; equity research and analysis; or other similar services. Treasury’s December 23, 2025 FAQs addressed services ancillary to IPOs that do not include the acquisition of an equity interest; the Proposed Rule goes further by addressing the temporary acquisition of equity to facilitate underwriting.

Ancillary transactions by financial institutions. Any ancillary transaction undertaken by a financial institution, including: the processing, clearing, or sending of payments and cash transactions; underwriting services (including the temporary acquisition of an equity interest for the sole purpose of facilitating underwriting services); credit rating services; and other services ordinarily incidental to the provision of financial services (e.g., opening deposit accounts, direct custody services, foreign exchange services, remittance services, and safe deposit services). The preamble to the Part 850 Regulations stated that ancillary services were outside the scope of the OISP; the Proposed Rule codifies that position.

Ordinary or administrative business transactions. Any ordinary or administrative business transaction. The Proposed Rule does not define “ordinary or administrative business transaction,” and Treasury notes that the broad exceptions for ancillary and secondary transactions may already cover many transactions in this category.

Knowledge standard and non-binding feedback

The Proposed Rule introduces a new factor for assessing whether a U.S. person has undertaken a “reasonable and diligent inquiry” under the OISP: whether the U.S. person appropriately considered information Treasury provided before the transaction, including any Treasury assessment that the relevant covered foreign person may be engaged in a notifiable technology or a prohibited technology.

Under the COINS Act, Treasury has the authority to establish a publicly accessible, non-exhaustive database that identifies covered foreign persons engaged in a prohibited or notifiable technology; Treasury stated that it does not intend to establish such a database at this time. As required by the COINS Act, the Proposed Rule also includes a process to request non-binding feedback from Treasury as to whether a transaction would constitute a prohibited transaction. Under the Proposed Rule, only a person with a direct financial interest in an actual, non-hypothetical transaction may request feedback, and the written request must include all relevant and material information. The requester may seek anonymized public guidance or confidential non-binding feedback, and Treasury may respond or decline to provide feedback.

Otherwise, the Proposed Rule’s definition of “knowledge” and the existing “reasonable and diligent inquiry” considerations (e.g., target inquiries, contractual representations, efforts to obtain public and non-public information, deliberate avoidance, warning signs, and use of commercial databases) are consistent with the Part 850 Regulations.

Next steps

Financial institutions, investors, funds, and companies should assess the potential impacts of the Proposed Rule and consider submitting comments to Treasury.

We also recommend that parties (i) review existing and upcoming investments in the newly covered technology sectors and (ii) consider any updates to their OISP compliance policies, diligence questionnaires, and contractual representations that may be necessary in light of the COINS Act and the changes previewed by the Proposed Rule.

Depending on the comments it receives, Treasury may make further changes in the final regulations implementing the COINS Act. Interested parties can submit comments on the Proposed Rule until December 7, 2026. In the meantime, do not hesitate to contact the A&O Shearman International Trade Group with any questions about the OISP, including the Part 850 Regulations and the Proposed Rule.

Footnotes