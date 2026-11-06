Texas Continues To Target Pharma Patient Support Programs Under The Texas Anti-Kickback Statute

Key Takeaways

The Texas Attorney General secured a $45 million settlement with Gilead Sciences , just four months after a $34 million AstraZeneca settlement . Both resolved allegations that manufacturer patient support programs functioned as illegal inducements to Texas prescribers.

secured a , just four months after a . Both resolved allegations that functioned as to Texas prescribers. Texas treats free nursing services and patient education as in-kind remuneration under the Texas Anti-Kickback Statute and the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act , even when no marketing activity is alleged.

and as under the and the , even when no marketing activity is alleged. Reimbursement support services, including prior authorization and appeals assistance, face scrutiny as tasks prescribers are “duty bound” to perform. Manufacturers should be prepared to show these programs benefit patients and do not induce prescriptions.

On October 22, the Texas Office of the Attorney General (OAG) announced a settlement with pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) of $45 million to resolve claims alleging that it offered illegal incentives to Texas providers, including “free nurses” and reimbursement support services, to induce prescriptions of its drugs over competitors’ products. The settlement comes just four months after OAG resolved a substantially similar action with AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, LP (AstraZeneca) worth $34 million. Taken together, the two settlements signal that Texas is scrutinizing manufacturer-funded patient support services, and particularly their use of nurses, under state law.

Texas Qui Tam Settlements with Gilead and AstraZeneca

The settlement with Gilead resolves claims pursued by relator Health Choice Advocates, LLC for more than six years. In May 2020, Health Choice Advocates filed a qui tam action in Texas, alleging that Gilead’s clinical educator programs for Sovaldi and Harvoni, as well as its HCV and HIV patient support programs, constituted unlawful inducements under state law. After voluntarily dismissing the action without prejudice in August 2023, the relator refiled substantially similar allegations in October 2023, with the state of Texas joining as a plaintiff. That action, The State of Texas, ex rel. Health Choice Advocates, LLC v. Gilead Sciences, Inc., Cause No. 23-0800, was resolved through the settlement, with its petition under seal. Specifically, the settlement identifies two programs for which Gilead allegedly unlawfully induced patients: a “free nurse program,” described as the provision of free nursing services and education to prescribers and patients as in-kind remuneration; and a “support services program,” described as the assumption of reimbursement and administrative support services that prescribers are allegedly obligated to provide to their patients.

Earlier this year in June, OAG entered a similar settlement with AstraZeneca, which likewise involved allegations that patient support programs functioned as unlawful inducements to Texas prescribers. In the AstraZeneca matter, Texas alleged that the programs were designed and operated to drive prescribing, pointing to allegations that nurses worked closely with AstraZeneca account managers and market access personnel, received variable compensation tied to patient conversions, were trained to “make the ask,” and engaged in patient-specific discussions with commercial personnel regarding prescribing opportunities. The petition also targeted AstraZeneca’s reimbursement support program, which offered benefits verification and investigation, prior authorization assistance, coding support and appeals support at no cost to prescribers. Texas alleged that these services relieved prescribers of administrative tasks they were “duty-bound to perform,” rather than a service primarily benefiting patients.

Texas Anti-Kickback Statute Implications for Pharma Patient Support Programs

The first common thread in both settlements is Texas’ critique of nursing services that are bundled into a patient support program and not charged separately. Both actions were brought under the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act and Texas Anti-Kickback Statute, which prohibit remuneration “in cash or in kind” offered to induce a referral or recommendation under a state medical assistance program. Manufacturer patient support programs commonly include nursing services, such as patient education on product administration and side effects, injection training, and an on-call resource for patients with questions. Texas nonetheless characterized these free nursing services as in-kind remuneration rather than patient care.

In AstraZeneca, Texas went further, asserting that educating patients is the prescriber’s job and insinuated manufacturer-funded nurse education is not allowable in any instance. Such a framing brings state scrutiny to any manufacturer-funded nurse education service. In AstraZeneca, it was alleged that nurses received sales training alongside drug representatives, were bonused on new prescriptions, and encouraged providers to “off-load” patients to them. Although the Gilead petition reportedly also included “white coat marketing” allegations, the Gilead settlement releases free nursing services and education as a standalone category of covered conduct, with no marketing program, which signals Texas’ willingness to apply the theory it noted in AstraZeneca more broadly.

The settlements also target the “assumption” of reimbursement and administrative support services that prescribers are allegedly obligated to perform for their patients. This discussion is more detailed in AstraZeneca, where Texas argued that prior authorizations are the prescriber’s legal responsibility and that the E/M payment for an office visit already compensates prescribers for this work. The Gilead settlement also insinuates similar prescriber services, noting those they are “duty bound” to perform. We find those arguments broad and overreaching, with little support. Still, two settlements in four months make Texas’ actions harder to dismiss as isolated actions, with some manufacturers already reconsidering services such as appeals support.

Ultimately, those developing drug manufacturer commercialization strategies should recognize the risks of nursing and reimbursement support in and be prepared to demonstrate why these services benefit patients and do not serve as an inducement to prescribers.