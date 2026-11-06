Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Texas Continues To Target Pharma Patient Support Programs Under The Texas Anti-Kickback Statute

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Explore more from Bass, Berry & Sims PLC

Texas Attorney General secures $45 million settlement with Gilead Sciences over allegations that manufacturer patient support programs, including free nursing services and reimbursement assistance, functioned as illegal inducements to prescribers. This follows a similar $34 million AstraZeneca settlement, signaling heightened state scrutiny of pharmaceutical patient support programs under Texas anti-kickback laws.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Jordan Ross
Jordan Ross
Shannon Wiley
Shannon Wiley

Key Takeaways

  • The Texas Attorney General secured a $45 million settlement with Gilead Sciences, just four months after a $34 million AstraZeneca settlement. Both resolved allegations that manufacturer patient support programs functioned as illegal inducements to Texas prescribers.
  • Texas treats free nursing services and patient education as in-kind remuneration under the Texas Anti-Kickback Statute and the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act, even when no marketing activity is alleged.
  • Reimbursement support services, including prior authorization and appeals assistance, face scrutiny as tasks prescribers are “duty bound” to perform. Manufacturers should be prepared to show these programs benefit patients and do not induce prescriptions.

On October 22, the Texas Office of the Attorney General (OAG) announced a settlement with pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) of $45 million to resolve claims alleging that it offered illegal incentives to Texas providers, including “free nurses” and reimbursement support services, to induce prescriptions of its drugs over competitors’ products. The settlement comes just four months after OAG resolved a substantially similar action with AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, LP (AstraZeneca) worth $34 million. Taken together, the two settlements signal that Texas is scrutinizing manufacturer-funded patient support services, and particularly their use of nurses, under state law.

Texas Qui Tam Settlements with Gilead and AstraZeneca

The settlement with Gilead resolves claims pursued by relator Health Choice Advocates, LLC for more than six years. In May 2020, Health Choice Advocates filed a qui tam action in Texas, alleging that Gilead’s clinical educator programs for Sovaldi and Harvoni, as well as its HCV and HIV patient support programs, constituted unlawful inducements under state law. After voluntarily dismissing the action without prejudice in August 2023, the relator refiled substantially similar allegations in October 2023, with the state of Texas joining as a plaintiff. That action, The State of Texas, ex rel. Health Choice Advocates, LLC v. Gilead Sciences, Inc., Cause No. 23-0800, was resolved through the settlement, with its petition under seal. Specifically, the settlement identifies two programs for which Gilead allegedly unlawfully induced patients: a “free nurse program,” described as the provision of free nursing services and education to prescribers and patients as in-kind remuneration; and a “support services program,” described as the assumption of reimbursement and administrative support services that prescribers are allegedly obligated to provide to their patients.

Earlier this year in June, OAG entered a similar settlement with AstraZeneca, which likewise involved allegations that patient support programs functioned as unlawful inducements to Texas prescribers. In the AstraZeneca matter, Texas alleged that the programs were designed and operated to drive prescribing, pointing to allegations that nurses worked closely with AstraZeneca account managers and market access personnel, received variable compensation tied to patient conversions, were trained to “make the ask,” and engaged in patient-specific discussions with commercial personnel regarding prescribing opportunities. The petition also targeted AstraZeneca’s reimbursement support program, which offered benefits verification and investigation, prior authorization assistance, coding support and appeals support at no cost to prescribers. Texas alleged that these services relieved prescribers of administrative tasks they were “duty-bound to perform,” rather than a service primarily benefiting patients.

Texas Anti-Kickback Statute Implications for Pharma Patient Support Programs

The first common thread in both settlements is Texas’ critique of nursing services that are bundled into a patient support program and not charged separately. Both actions were brought under the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act and Texas Anti-Kickback Statute, which prohibit remuneration “in cash or in kind” offered to induce a referral or recommendation under a state medical assistance program. Manufacturer patient support programs commonly include nursing services, such as patient education on product administration and side effects, injection training, and an on-call resource for patients with questions. Texas nonetheless characterized these free nursing services as in-kind remuneration rather than patient care.

In AstraZeneca, Texas went further, asserting that educating patients is the prescriber’s job and insinuated manufacturer-funded nurse education is not allowable in any instance. Such a framing brings state scrutiny to any manufacturer-funded nurse education service. In AstraZeneca, it was alleged that nurses received sales training alongside drug representatives, were bonused on new prescriptions, and encouraged providers to “off-load” patients to them. Although the Gilead petition reportedly also included “white coat marketing” allegations, the Gilead settlement releases free nursing services and education as a standalone category of covered conduct, with no marketing program, which signals Texas’ willingness to apply the theory it noted in AstraZeneca more broadly.

The settlements also target the “assumption” of reimbursement and administrative support services that prescribers are allegedly obligated to perform for their patients. This discussion is more detailed in AstraZeneca, where Texas argued that prior authorizations are the prescriber’s legal responsibility and that the E/M payment for an office visit already compensates prescribers for this work. The Gilead settlement also insinuates similar prescriber services, noting those they are “duty bound” to perform. We find those arguments broad and overreaching, with little support. Still, two settlements in four months make Texas’ actions harder to dismiss as isolated actions, with some manufacturers already reconsidering services such as appeals support.

Ultimately, those developing drug manufacturer commercialization strategies should recognize the risks of nursing and reimbursement support in and be prepared to demonstrate why these services benefit patients and do not serve as an inducement to prescribers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

SBA Extends Deadline For Comments On Historic Overhaul Of Size Standards

The Small Business Administration has extended the comment period for two proposed rules that could dramatically reshape federal government contracting by significantly expanding the pool of entities eligible for small business set-aside procurements. With some size standard thresholds proposed to increase as much as tenfold, these changes would fundamentally alter the makeup of the small business contractor base.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

D.C. Circuit Rules Pentagon Can Exclude Anthropic From Supply Chain

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has ruled that the Department of War can exclude Anthropic from its supply chain under the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act, finding that the AI company's ability to manipulate its Claude model creates a supply chain risk. This decision contrasts with an earlier California district court ruling that blocked a similar designation under a different statute, creating a complex legal landscape for AI providers and government contractors.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Article

State AG News: Consumer Fraud And Deceptive Practices (October 1-7, 2026)

State attorneys general across the nation are taking decisive legal action on multiple fronts, from challenging federal fuel economy rollbacks to pursuing pharmaceutical companies over misleading drug claims. This week's enforcement activities reveal coordinated multistate efforts alongside individual state actions targeting consumer protection, national security concerns, and social media platform accountability.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

FMCSA MOTUS Implementation – Common Motor Carrier Concerns

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration launched MOTUS in May 2026, replacing legacy registration platforms and fundamentally changing how motor carriers, freight brokers, and surface freight forwarders handle operating authority applications and license maintenance. While designed to combat fraud and streamline registration activities, the transition has created significant user experience challenges that threaten operating authority status and customer relationships for transportation service prov
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Article

BIOSECURE Act Update: Court Enjoins WuXi AppTec’s 1260H Designation, but Strategic and Compliance Clocks Keep Running

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has preliminarily enjoined the Department of War from enforcing WuXi AppTec's Section 1260H designation, finding the agency misread its evidence on state and military affiliation. However, this ruling does not close alternative pathways to biotechnology company of concern (BCC) designation under the BIOSECURE Act, and earlier supply-chain restrictions continue to drive near-term compliance decisions with a critical June 30, 2027 deadline for sub-tier supp
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Massachusetts’ 2026 Ballot Questions: What Clients Need To Know

Massachusetts voters will decide nine statewide ballot questions in November 2026 that could fundamentally reshape the state's legal, regulatory, and fiscal landscape. These measures address government transparency, election reforms, housing development, marijuana regulation, firearms laws, and state revenue limits, with implications extending far beyond Election Day to implementation, regulation, and ongoing policy debates.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.
Article

OFAC Broadens Cuba Sanctions And Restricts Payments And Travel

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has implemented sweeping changes to Cuba sanctions, introducing a new regulatory framework that extends restrictions beyond U.S. persons to foreign entities and financial institutions. These measures eliminate key banking authorizations, expand transaction prohibitions to include intermediary payments, and significantly narrow travel permissions, creating new compliance challenges for businesses operating in or through Cuba-related channels.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Article

FCC Replaces TCPA “Revoke All” Rule: New Category-Specific Opt-Out Rules For Robocalls And Robotexts

The Federal Communications Commission has fundamentally altered how businesses must handle consumer opt-out requests under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, replacing the broad "revoke all" mandate with a more nuanced, category-specific approach for informational messages. This regulatory shift allows companies to maintain separate consent tracks for different types of non-marketing communications while preserving stricter opt-out requirements for telemarketing messages. The Updated Order introduces ne
United StatesConsumer Protection
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

Healthcare Trends & Transactions Q2 2026

Healthcare M&A activity maintained steady momentum through Q2 2026, driven by physician practice consolidation, AI-enabled technology acquisitions, and strategic outpatient expansion. Private equity investment persisted despite intensifying regulatory scrutiny of MSO arrangements, while digital health buyers paid significant premiums for platforms demonstrating production-grade AI capabilities and proprietary data assets.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

DOJ Continues DEI False Claims Act Enforcement With $25 Million Accenture Settlement

The Department of Justice announced a $25 million settlement with Accenture Federal Services over allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act by falsely certifying compliance with anti-discrimination requirements while allegedly using race or sex in hiring, promotion, and access to professional development programs. This marks the third major DEI-related FCA enforcement action in 2026, following similar settlements with IBM and Deloitte.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

DOJ's $2 Million Honeywell Settlement Under The Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative: What Compliance Failures Mean For Defense Contractors

The Department of Justice secured a $2 million settlement with Honeywell Aerospace for allegedly failing to comply with NIST SP 800-171 cybersecurity requirements under a Department of War contract. This case demonstrates how cybersecurity compliance failures can trigger False Claims Act liability even without an actual data breach or cyberattack, and highlights the growing role of whistleblowers in exposing contractors' gaps between contractual obligations and actual security practices.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

Still Tracking, Still Suing: Website Privacy Litigation After SB 690

California's SB 690 eliminates private lawsuits under CIPA for pen register and trap-and-trace device theories, but website tracking litigation continues under federal wiretapping statutes, ECPA's crime-tort exception, and sector-specific claims. Businesses face ongoing risk from cookies, pixels, and tracking technologies that may unlawfully intercept visitor communications or collect routing data without proper consent.
United StatesPrivacy
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

No More SEC Responses To Rule 14a-8 No-Action Requests: What Public Companies Should Know For The Upcoming Proxy Season

The SEC's Division of Corporation Finance has announced it will no longer respond to Rule 14a-8 no-action requests, marking a significant shift in the shareholder proposal process. Companies must still comply with notification requirements under Rule 14a-8(j), but without staff guidance on exclusion decisions, they will need to rely on existing SEC guidance, precedent, and judicial decisions.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

CAS Board Raises Contract Thresholds To $35 Million And Eliminates CAS 407: What Federal Contractors Need To Know As DoW Demands Cost And Pricing Transparency

The CAS Board has raised contract thresholds to $35 million and eliminated CAS 407, fundamentally changing cost accounting requirements for federal contractors. At the same time, the Department of War is demanding unprecedented cost and pricing transparency through new memoranda requiring actual cost information for negotiations valued at $10 million or more, creating a complex landscape where contractors face fewer formal CAS requirements but heightened scrutiny of their pricing data.
United StatesAccounting and Audit
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

BIS Settlement Highlights Export Control Risks For Medical And Research Technology

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security reached a $1.7 million settlement with Plexon, Inc. over unlicensed exports of neural recording systems to a Chinese research institution on the Entity List. This enforcement action demonstrates that medical and research products are subject to U.S. export controls, and even EAR99 items may require licenses based on destination, end user, or end use.
United StatesInternational Law
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC