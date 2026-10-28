What are the key procurement requirements for local governments in Western Australia?

Local governments in Western Australia must follow procurement requirements designed to promote transparency, accountability and value for money. These include public tender requirements for contracts over $250,000, purchasing policies for lower-value contracts, appropriate processes for pre-qualified supplier panels, and clear record-keeping and ethical procurement practices. Non-compliance can lead to administrative sanctions, audits, contractual disputes and, in serious cases involving fraud, bribery or corruption, criminal consequences.

Our Local Government team discuss this important topic.

Introduction

Procurement in local government is a critical function that ensures the efficient and effective use of public funds to deliver goods and services to communities. In Australia, local government procurement is governed by a robust statutory framework designed to promote transparency, accountability, and value for money. This article outlines the most important legal requirements for local government procurement, focusing on the statutory framework, key legislative provisions, and best practices.

Statutory Framework

The legal framework for local government procurement in Australia is primarily established by state and territory legislation. In Western Australia, the Local Government Act 1995 (WA) (the LG Act) and the Local Government (Functions and General) Regulations (WA) 1996 (the Regulations) provide the foundation for procurement activities.

These laws are complemented by the Procurement Act 2020 (WA) (the Procurement Act), which promotes best practices in government procurement across the State, including value for money, ethical practices, and reduced barriers for small businesses.

Key Provisions

The cumulative effect of this legislative scheme above imposes many obligations on local governments when it comes to procurement, but below we outline some of the key regulatory provisions:

Reg 11 of the Regulations mandates that local governments must publicly invite tenders for contracts exceeding $250,000 , except in specific circumstances such as emergencies or when only one supplier is available. The object here is to promote transparency and value for money while ensuring flexibility for local governments to address urgent or specialised needs.

, except in specific circumstances such as emergencies or when only one supplier is available. The object here is to promote transparency and value for money while ensuring flexibility for local governments to address urgent or specialised needs. Reg 13 extends the requirement above for public tender processes to situations where local governments voluntarily decide to invite tenders, even if not legally required.

Reg 11A requires local governments to adopt purchasing policies for contracts valued at $250,000 or less . These policies must specify acceptable forms of quotations, the minimum number of quotations required, and record-keeping obligations – all of which ensure that even smaller contracts are subject to a structured and transparent process.

. These policies must specify acceptable forms of quotations, the minimum number of quotations required, and record-keeping obligations – all of which ensure that even smaller contracts are subject to a structured and transparent process. Regulation 24AC outlines the requirements for establishing panels of pre-qualified suppliers . Local governments must have a written policy addressing how goods or services will be procured from these suppliers, how work will be distributed, and how records will be maintained, all in aid of ensuring that all suppliers are treated equitably and that records are maintained for audit purposes. Pre-qualified suppliers are becoming increasingly important with respect to local governments meeting data security and privacy obligations , particularly for contracts involving sensitive information or technology.

. Local governments must have a written policy addressing how goods or services will be procured from these suppliers, how work will be distributed, and how records will be maintained, all in aid of ensuring that all suppliers are treated equitably and that records are maintained for audit purposes. Pre-qualified suppliers are becoming increasingly important with respect to local governments meeting , particularly for contracts involving sensitive information or technology. The Procurement Act emphasises the importance of ethical and accountable procurement practices and, importantly, defines all those activities to which these practices apply. Section 5 the Procurement Act, for example, defines procurement as including a wide range of activities in the acquisition and disposal of goods, services, and works.

Legal Consequences for Violations

Failure to comply with procurement requirements can have significant legal and administrative consequences for local governments, their officers, and suppliers. The consequences are designed to uphold the integrity of the procurement process and protect public resources.

The legal consequences for violating procurement requirements impose a range of penalties from administration sanctions to criminal charges, depending upon the nature of the violation, as follows:

Administrative sanctions typically for breaches of procurement rules that result more from carelessness or indifference to fundamental obligations. These can include internal disciplinary action, suspension, or termination of employment for staff found to have engaged in misconduct or failed to follow established procedures. Suppliers or contractors found to have engaged in unethical conduct, collusion, or fraud may be disqualified from participating in future procurement processes. This can be a temporary or permanent exclusion, depending on the severity of the breach.

typically for breaches of procurement rules that result more from carelessness or indifference to fundamental obligations. These can include internal disciplinary action, suspension, or termination of employment for staff found to have engaged in misconduct or failed to follow established procedures. Suppliers or contractors found to have engaged in unethical conduct, collusion, or fraud may be disqualified from participating in future procurement processes. This can be a temporary or permanent exclusion, depending on the severity of the breach. Audit and oversight actions can occur in instances of more severe breaches of procurement requirements and often, in instances where there is a systematic failure on the part of the local government. A single incident may trigger audits or investigations by external oversight bodies, such as auditors general or integrity commissions. These bodies may issue public reports, make recommendations for improvement, or require remedial action, but persistent or systemic non-compliance may result in increased scrutiny, mandatory training, or the imposition of special measures to improve governance.

actions can occur in instances of more severe breaches of procurement requirements and often, in instances where there is a systematic failure on the part of the local government. A single incident may trigger audits or investigations by external oversight bodies, such as auditors general or integrity commissions. These bodies may issue public reports, make recommendations for improvement, or require remedial action, but persistent or systemic non-compliance may result in increased scrutiny, mandatory training, or the imposition of special measures to improve governance. Contracts entered into in breach of procurement requirements may be declared void or unenforceable by the courts. This can result not only in the need to re-tender or renegotiate contracts, causing delays and additional costs, but potential for liability for court-awarded damages to the other contracting party.

may be declared void or unenforceable by the courts. This can result not only in the need to re-tender or renegotiate contracts, causing delays and additional costs, but potential for liability for court-awarded damages to the other contracting party. Criminal liability arises from instances of the most serious breaches of procurement requirements. Fraud, bribery, or corruption can and all result in criminal prosecution. Individuals found guilty of such offences may face fines, imprisonment, or both. Criminal investigations may be initiated by law enforcement agencies or anti-corruption bodies where there is evidence of criminal conduct in the procurement process.

arises from instances of the most serious breaches of procurement requirements. Fraud, bribery, or corruption can and all result in criminal prosecution. Individuals found guilty of such offences may face fines, imprisonment, or both. Criminal investigations may be initiated by law enforcement agencies or anti-corruption bodies where there is evidence of criminal conduct in the procurement process. While not a direct legal consequence, reputational damage and loss of public trust from non-compliance with procurement requirements can lead to public exposure of failures can erode community trust and confidence in the integrity of local government operations. This can also impact the willingness of reputable suppliers to engage with the local government in future procurement activities, making it increasingly more challenging to achieve and maintain compliance with legislative scheme.

Understand the legislative objectives

Local government procurement in Australia is governed by a comprehensive statutory framework that explicitly aims to balance transparency, accountability, and flexibility. Key legal requirements include public tender thresholds, purchasing policies for smaller contracts, and the establishment of panels of pre-qualified suppliers. Ethical practices and compliance with data security and privacy obligations are also essential. By adhering to these requirements and adopting best practices, local governments can effectively manage public resources and maintain public trust.