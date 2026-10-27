Out Of The Grey: Australia’s 2026 Mutual Evaluation

In short

With grey listing likely to be off the table, what does it mean for Australian business and the Australian economy?

Australia’s 2026 Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Mutual Evaluation will be a defining moment for our country. The Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Amendment Act 2024, passed in November 2024, extended the AML/CTF regime to previously unregulated sectors and addressed several long-standing technical gaps. While questions about grey listing dominated commentary before these legislative changes, the more immediate risk lies elsewhere. Australia may struggle to demonstrate that its significantly reformed framework is delivering measurable outcomes in practice.

The 2026 evaluation, part of FATF’s fifth assessment round, will examine both Australia’s technical compliance with global AML/CTF standards, and more critically, it will measure Australia’s technical compliance and effectiveness of the FATF’s Recommendations and immediate outcomes. The resulting report will outline key findings, highlight strategic deficiencies, and identify priority actions needed to strengthen Australia’s regime.

Australia last ME took place in 2015 where the report highlighted key deficiencies across both technical compliance and effectiveness. At that time, Australia was one of a small number of jurisdictions that had not regulated tranche‑two entities, exposing it to a genuine risk of being placed on the FATF Grey List. Since the last evaluation, the regulatory landscape has shifted substantially, with recent reforms closing many long-standing technical gaps.

Why grey listing is less likely

The reforms have all but excluded the possibility of grey listing by directly addressing several long‑standing technical deficiencies. They have significantly expanded regulatory coverage by bringing real estate professionals, dealers in precious metals and stones, and professional service providers such as lawyers, conveyancers, accountants and trust and company service providers into the AML/CTF framework.

They also introduce outcomes focused, risk based, AML/CTF programs and a clarified customer due diligence (CDD) framework, and extended the regulation to virtual asset service providers (VASPs), along with updated value transfer obligations, including the value transfer chain, the travel rule and the transition to International Value Transfer Service reporting. In addition, the broadening of AUSTRAC’s powers under the legislation also creates a more hardened environment for criminals to use Australian businesses for its own ends.

Where are the gaps?

Australia is unlikely to be able to demonstrate effectiveness, given the short time frame provided to reporting entities to comply.

Furthermore, the Transitional Rules may limit the practical impact of the legislative reforms during the 2026 evaluation. The deferral of initial CDD obligations until 31 March 2029, with deemed compliance under the old identification procedures, means assessors will see minimal operational change in how entities apply initial CDD.

Similarly, the transitional relief for the reporting of value transfers involving unverified self-hosted virtual asset wallets until 1 March 2029, make it difficult for Australia to show practical gains in sector supervision and risk mitigation.

While the reforms address major technical gaps, the postponed commencement dates mean that Australia may not be able to demonstrate sufficient real‑world effectiveness—an increasingly central requirement under the revised FATF methodology—during its 2026 Mutual Evaluation.

Where Australia has missed the mark and does it really matter?

Significant transparency issues persist with respect to beneficial ownership (BO) of legal persons and arrangements. Australia relies solely on ASIC to trace share ownership, which only captures publicly listed companies. There is no mechanism requiring private companies or structures created under state and territory laws to record and maintain accurate beneficial ownership information. Australia’s unique structural issues with AUSTRAC sitting within the Home Affairs portfolio and BO within Treasury has not supported the resolution of these issues. Given the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission 2025 ‘Opening the Books’ the impact of serious and organised crime on Australia in 2025’1 reports that serious and organised crime costs Australia $82.3 billion every year. The report sets out the borderless, decentralised and digitally enabled nature of serious and organised crime in Australia as well as the magnitude of major drug seizures, scam centre takedowns and the rise of violent syndicates. Given these statistics, the volume and value of Criminal Proceeds prosecutions and confiscations is unlikely to meet global expectations. Australia also plays a role in regional deterrence given the movement of proceeds across borders. While global best practise in this area is difficult to pinpoint, Singapore’s 2026 Mutual Evaluation illustrated Singapore’s solid conviction rate of 82% (including in complex cases) and positive seizure to confiscation rate of 61 %. From 2020 to 2024 Singapore confiscated SGD 3.9 billion (USD 2.9 billion). Sanctions supervision continues to be hampered in Australia with this function sitting within the Australian Sanctions Office in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Structurally, this remains challenging position for a small team to supervise and enforce Australia’s sanctions regime and will fall short of global standards.

What this means for Australia

Australia’s 2026 Mutual Evaluation will be a critical test of the strength and maturity of its AML/CTF regime. Although the country has made progress since the 2015 evaluation, FATF’s elevated focus on effectiveness places considerable pressure on Australia to demonstrate not only compliance but also meaningful and measurable outcomes. While Australia does not presently satisfy the criteria for grey listing the new FATF methodology and limited time to demonstrate effectiveness for Tranche 2 entities, could expose it to heightened risk if its effectiveness ratings decline. Failure to address these deficiencies could result in reputational damage, increased international scrutiny and broader economic consequences.

For business and policymakers alike, the challenge now is to move beyond reform on paper and accelerate the practical operation and impact of the AML/CTF regime, to build and maintain confidence in Australia as a trusted, low-risk place to do business.

Grace Mason was a member of Australia’s delegation to the FATF from October 2018 to October 2020.

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