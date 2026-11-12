Watch This Space: Technology, Mining Innovation And Emerging Legal Risks

With the commercial sector accounting for approximately 78% of the global space economy in 2024, and the global space economy being projected to grow from approximately US$630 billion in 2023 to around US$1.8 trillion by 2035 according to McKinsey, interest in space continues to expand beyond an industry that was once characterised by state-led exploration.

Its implications now extend well beyond the aerospace industry, influencing sectors such as telecommunications, logistics, data analytics, climate resilience, and other critical infrastructure technologies.

Mining is one of the sectors being most profoundly transformed by the global space economy. Space technologies (spanning from satellite connectivity, Earth observation, AI-driven data analysis, and satellite navigation) are now embedded across the full lifecycle of mining operations, from initial exploration through to site closure and restoration.

As mining operators become increasingly dependent on space-enabled technologies, new commercial risks and potential sources of dispute are emerging. This article touches on the principal space technologies deployed in the mining sector and examines the legal risks to which they give rise and how commercial mining parties may mitigate them. It also considers why international arbitration is well-suited to resolve these disputes, particularly in the context of its cross-border enforceability, confidentiality, availability of interim measures and ability to accommodate multi-party and state-adjacent disputes.

Space technologies reshaping modern mining

Mining operations are often situated in remote environments, where conventional terrestrial infrastructure can be impracticable and unreliable. Satellite-based technologies provide connectivity, monitoring and navigation capabilities without the need for ground-based infrastructure. Their growing commercial significance is reflected in projections that the digital mining market will reach US$46.5 billion by 2030.

Key space-enabled technologies are now being deployed across the mining lifecycle, and for a range of operational, environmental and safety-related purposes, including the below.

Key space-enabled technologies

The Internet of Things (IoT) – a network of field instruments and sensors connected via satellite links, facilitating continuous data flows between even the most remote mine sites and their wider operational infrastructure. Portable satellite connectivity solutions can also be rapidly deployed to remote sites in order to establish high-speed connectivity almost instantly.

– a network of field instruments and sensors connected via satellite links, facilitating continuous data flows between even the most remote mine sites and their wider operational infrastructure. Portable satellite connectivity solutions can also be rapidly deployed to remote sites in order to establish high-speed connectivity almost instantly. Satellite-based monitoring and Earth observation technologies support exploration activities, safety monitoring, land-use management and mine closure obligations. For example, satellite imagery can assist engineers with tracking land disturbances in near real-time, identifying deviations from permit conditions, while reducing the frequency of costly on-site inspections.

support exploration activities, safety monitoring, land-use management and mine closure obligations. For example, satellite imagery can assist engineers with tracking land disturbances in near real-time, identifying deviations from permit conditions, while reducing the frequency of costly on-site inspections. Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) provides periodic ground deformation and displacement measurements, enabling operators to identify subsidence or slope movement before it escalates into a safety incident or environmental failure.

provides periodic ground deformation and displacement measurements, enabling operators to identify subsidence or slope movement before it escalates into a safety incident or environmental failure. Hyperspectral imaging enables operators to detect environmental impacts, such as acid mine drainage, soil contamination, and dust dispersion, creating an auditable record of environmental conditions throughout a project's operational life.

enables operators to detect environmental impacts, such as acid mine drainage, soil contamination, and dust dispersion, creating an auditable record of environmental conditions throughout a project's operational life. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) provides precise guidance to drill rigs, removing reliance on manual surveying. It also enables centralised, real-time monitoring of fleet vehicles with direct benefits for route optimisation, maintenance scheduling, and regulatory compliance.

provides precise guidance to drill rigs, removing reliance on manual surveying. It also enables centralised, real-time monitoring of fleet vehicles with direct benefits for route optimisation, maintenance scheduling, and regulatory compliance. Autonomous haulage systems (AHS) represent one of the most operationally significant applications of satellite navigation in the mining sector. Sophisticated mining operations can deploy hundreds of autonomous haul trucks guided by GNSS and precision positioning, operating continuously without human drivers.

While these technologies can improve efficiency and reduce operational risk, they also raise important legal questions. Liability for losses arising from satellite outages, navigational errors or system failures is likely to depend on the allocation of risk under the applicable technology supply and operational agreements, as well as the applicable governing law.

Key legal risks and contractual mitigation

The legal framework governing space activities has not kept pace with the rapid commercialisation of the sector. With satellite-driven tools becoming central to mining operations, a range of legal issues spanning contractual, tortious, regulatory and international law dimensions may arise across the full mining lifecycle.

Historically, discussions concerning space disputes have been framed primarily through the lens of public international law, centred on state-to-state instruments such as the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies (the Outer Space Treaty), and the 1972 Liability Convention, which together still provide the foundational international framework for outer space activities and certain liability rules for damage caused.

For mining operators becoming increasingly reliant on space-based technologies, the existing international frameworks were not designed to give private parties a forum for ordinary commercial disputes. Gaps in the existing legal frameworks are exacerbated by the lack of international registry of private law rights in relation to space objects. Accordingly, parties providing or relying on space-based technologies rely on bespoke contractual provisions to allocate risk and improve commercial certainty.

Termination for convenience provisions are common in satellite-related contracts, permitting parties to exit arrangements without establishing a contractual default, for reasons including (but not limited to) change in requirements, financial events, and change in satellite ownership or control. Mining operators increasingly depend on satellite connectivity and data services for a range of activities, careful attention needs to be paid to the scope of termination rights, and the notice periods in which they can be exercised.

The commercial risks extend beyond service termination. Disputes may arise not only from prolonged outages, but also from degraded performance, latency issues, intermittent signal loss, inaccurate positioning data, corrupted datasets or delayed transmission of critical information. The proportionality between the value of satellite contracts and potential downstream mining losses (such as lost production, equipment downtime, supply chain disruption and safety incidents) is a recurring source of negotiating tension, and one that standard limitation of liability clauses may resolve in ways that leave mining operators significantly undercompensated. Careful attention to consequential loss exclusions and force majeure definitions is therefore essential at the drafting stage, as explored further below.

Service level agreements (SLAs) are therefore likely to assume increasing importance and must be considered in the context of the sector. Operators should consider whether contractual performance metrics adequately address the operational realities of mining projects, including availability requirements, recovery times, data delivery standards and incident response obligations. Credit-based remedies for service failures, which are common in technology contracts, may provide little practical protection where a connectivity failure causes significant production losses or creates safety or environmental risks. Parties may therefore seek enhanced remedies, escalation mechanisms or termination rights linked to persistent service-level failures.

Questions concerning the accuracy and reliability of satellite-generated data are equally significant. Where operators rely on satellite imagery, positioning data or environmental monitoring information to satisfy regulatory obligations or inform operational decisions, contracts should clearly address data quality standards, warranties regarding accuracy and fitness for purpose, permitted margins of error, and any assumptions underlying the generation of the data. Suppliers will often seek to limit or exclude such warranties, while mining operators may seek indemnities or specific remedies where inaccurate data contributes to regulatory non-compliance, operational losses or third-party claims.

Particular care should also be taken in relation to limitation of liability provisions. Mining operators may seek carve-outs for losses arising from fraud, wilful misconduct, gross negligence, data security breaches, confidentiality violations or safety-critical failures. Similar considerations may arise where satellite services support activities with significant environmental or social consequences. For example, operators increasingly rely on satellite-enabled monitoring to track tailings facilities, land disturbance, rehabilitation obligations, emissions and other ESG-related metrics. A failure in those services could expose operators to regulatory enforcement, remediation costs, reputational damage and stakeholder claims, all of which may fall within broadly drafted exclusions for consequential or indirect loss.

Force majeure clauses likewise warrant careful consideration. Parties should expressly consider whether events such as solar flares, geomagnetic storms, space debris collisions, launch failures or broader disruptions to satellite constellations fall within the scope of force majeure protection, and whether different consequences should apply depending on the duration and severity of the disruption.

Arbitration is often seen as the natural answer to disputes arising from space-enabled mining operations. Most of these contractual relationships are inherently international in character, disputes may concern commercially sensitive satellite data and technology (particularly where the data affects the parties’ competitive positions in the market), and resolution may require a decision-maker to understand highly technical evidence in any dispute. Arbitration benefits from procedural flexibility, neutrality, confidentiality and international enforceability. Interim measures are usually available quickly, which might be critical for mines relying on satellite connectivity to operate safely while the dispute is still ongoing. The possibility of multi-party and state-adjacent disputes can be effectively managed by consolidation provisions and, where appropriate, investment treaty arbitration frameworks.

From an institutional standpoint, most disputes between mining operators and satellite connectivity, navigation or data service providers are likely to be capable of resolution under conventional commercial arbitration rules, such as those of the ICC, LCIA, SIAC or HKIAC. These frameworks are already widely used to resolve complex, cross-border technology and infrastructure disputes and are generally well suited to disputes involving satellite-enabled mining operations.

Nevertheless, the Permanent Court of Arbitration has published Optional Rules for Arbitration of Disputes Relating to Outer Space Activities, providing a framework specifically tailored to disputes involving state and non-state actors in the space sector and addressing aspects of particular relevance, such as confidentiality, and the possibility of an agreed submission to the tribunal summarising and providing background to any scientific or technical issues that the parties may wish to raise in their memorials or at oral hearings. These rules appear to remain little-used, but they signal the arbitral community's growing awareness that space-related activity – whether involving States or private parties – may be assisted by specific procedural tools.

A glimpse into the future

Looking further ahead, a far more ambitious frontier is beginning to emerge. It has been nearly three years since NASA’s OSIRIS Rex spacecraft returned with rock and dust samples from near-Earth asteroid Bennu, after a 7-year scientific mission. Notwithstanding the time and cost attached to these efforts, commercial interest in the extraction and exploitation of extraterrestrial resources continues to grow. AstroForge, a California-based company, has already taken preliminary steps towards near-Earth asteroid mining, launching its first US$3.5 million unmanned spacecraft in February 2025 to capture images from a metallic asteroid. Undeterred by challenges with the project, AstroForge continues its plans to develop ways to mine near-Earth asteroids, to extract the metals they contain.

For most mining companies and those who invest in the sector, these developments are a consideration for the longer-term. However, they are relevant because they raise many of the same legal and commercial issues that terrestrial mining projects have grappled with for decades: who owns the resource, which laws govern its extraction, how are competing rights prioritised, what regulatory approvals are required and how liabilities are allocated among project participants – although of course, against a far more complex legal background.

In particular, the transformative potential of space mining is accompanied by significant legal uncertainty around national sovereignty. Article II of the Outer Space Treaty contains a non-appropriation principle which prohibits states from claiming sovereignty over celestial bodies. Importantly, however, much of the current debate concerns not ownership of celestial bodies themselves, but ownership of the resources extracted from them. This distinction is particularly relevant in the context of asteroid mining, where commercial operators are not seeking sovereignty over an asteroid but rather the ability to recover, own and sell the minerals obtained from it.

The international legal position remains unsettled. While the Outer Space Treaty prohibits national appropriation, a number of jurisdictions have enacted legislation intended to give commercial participants greater certainty regarding resource extraction activities. For example, in the US, Section 403 of the Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act grants US citizens the right to own and sell resources derived from celestial bodies for private profit. Luxembourg has adopted a similar approach through legislation recognising that space resources may be capable of private ownership, positioning itself as a leading jurisdiction for companies seeking to participate in the emerging space resources sector. However, the extent to which such rights granted by domestic legislation may be recognised outside those jurisdictions remains highly uncertain.

As investment and technological capabilities continue to advance, questions will inevitably arise regarding the interaction between these domestic legislative regimes and the broader principles of international space law. Competing claims over extracted resources, licensing and regulatory requirements, financing and security interests over space assets, and disputes between operators, investors and sponsoring states may all emerge as significant areas of legal uncertainty.

In that context, arbitration's flexibility, technical sophistication and global enforceability may position it as a cornerstone of dispute resolution both on Earth and beyond. Just as arbitration has become the preferred mechanism for resolving complex, cross-border disputes in the mining, energy and infrastructure sectors, it is well placed to address future disputes arising from space-resource projects, particularly where parties require neutral forums, specialist technical expertise and internationally enforceable outcomes.