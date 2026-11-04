ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026
Global Employment And Labor Law Update - September 2026
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The latest edition of our Global Employment Law Update is now available in our dynamic hub.
GlobalEmployment and HR
The latest edition of our Global Employment Law Update is now available in our dynamic hub.
Key employment law highlights featured in this edition include:
- Pay transparency: Implementation of the EU Pay Transparency Directive continues to gather pace, including with recent legislative, consultation and policy developments in Spain, Portugal, Finland, the Czech Republic, Greece and Bulgaria
- Termination of employment: We feature a significant German proposal that would provide employers with greater flexibility when terminating the employment of certain high-earning employees, alongside wider developments in China, the Czech Republic, Finland, India and Romania
- Algorithmic management of workers: Momentum is building ahead of the December 2026 deadline for implementing the EU Platform Work Directive, with draft legislation, consultations and policy developments emerging across Europe, including in the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland. Developments have also been seen beyond Europe, including in Australia and Hong Kong,.
- Board diversity: Member States continue to take steps towards the representation targets set by the EU Women on Boards Directive, including recent developments in Austria, France and Poland
- Working time: Governments and courts continue to address working time recording, flexibility and compliance obligations, with notable developments this quarter in Finland, Germany and Portugal
- Collective bargaining and employee representation: Developments in Germany, Italy, Slovakia and South Africa reflect continuing efforts in a number of jurisdictions to strengthen collective labour rights and worker voice mechanisms
- Modern slavery and supply chain due diligence: Developments globally continue to increase scrutiny of supply chains, corporate accountability and human rights compliance, while strengthening transparency and due diligence requirements, including through a new EU regulation and proposed legislation in the UK
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.