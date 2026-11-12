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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Interview With Partner Charlie Rae

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TLT's Birmingham office has grown from a single employment lawyer to an eight-person team in just three years, reflecting the firm's broader regional expansion. Partner Charlie Rae discusses...

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Charlie Rae
Charlie Rae

Since opening our doors in Birmingham three years ago, we have continued to grow our team and presence across the Midlands region. Following our recent move into our new office at One Centenery Way, we reflect on our journey so far.

What was it about TLT that persuaded you to make the move when you joined in 2024?  

I had been following TLT in the legal press for some time and was struck by the recognition the firm was receiving: the awards, the growth story, and the real sense of ambition behind it all. When I learned that TLT was investing in a new Birmingham office, the city I work in, that ambition became tangible. It felt like a firm that was genuinely going places. What sealed it for me, though, was discovering the strength of TLT's values culture. That combination of drive and integrity made the decision straightforward..

When you first arrived, TLT's Birmingham operation was still in its early stages. What were your first impressions, and what stood out to you about the opportunity ahead?  

When I joined, the Birmingham office was very much in its early days, all of us were new to the firm and to each other. What struck me immediately was the sense of shared purpose that created. There is something genuinely exciting about being part of building something from the ground up, and that spirit of camaraderie came naturally. It felt less like joining an established office and more like being part of something we were creating together, which made it a particularly special time to be there.

Looking back over the last couple of years, what has been the most significant change you've witnessed as TLT has grown in Birmingham?  

The pace and scale of our growth has been remarkable to witness first-hand. When I joined in 2024, I was the first member of the employment team in Birmingham. Today, that team stands at eight lawyers, two secretaries and a trainee. To see that happen in such a short space of time is genuinely extraordinary, and it reflects the broader momentum of the Birmingham office as a whole. Being part of that journey has been one of the highlights of my career.

TLT has a highly regarded national employment team. What do you think sets the practice apart?  

The reputation is, in my view, thoroughly well-deserved. It reflects both the calibre of the lawyers within the team and the quality of the clients we are privileged to work with, including many household names. What I think truly sets us apart, however, is the way we function as a genuinely national team. We are not a collection of regional offices operating in silos, we actively share expertise, experience and knowledge across the group, and our clients are the direct beneficiaries of that collaborative approach.

How has being part of a national team benefited your clients in the Midlands?  

The strength and depth of TLT's national employment team means that our Midlands clients have access to a level of expertise that goes well beyond what any single office could offer in isolation. There are matters where we have been able to draw on particular specialisms or experience from colleagues in other offices, and that has genuinely elevated the quality of service we can deliver. For clients, it means they get the relationship and accessibility of a local team combined with the resource and reach of a leading national practice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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