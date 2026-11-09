Raising Foreign Capital? Fix Your Nigerian Startup Structure First

Raising foreign capital for your Nigerian startup? Fix your structure before the investor’s lawyers ask about it. You have built the product, customers are paying, and an international investor finally wants a closer look. Then the due diligence list arrives: corporate documents, the shareholder register, IP assignments, tax records, proof of who owns what. If those were never sorted out, a promising round slows down, or quietly dies. And setting up a Delaware or Mauritius holding company will not fix it on its own. In some cases, it could even put your Nigeria Startup Act label at risk. Here is what Nigerian law requires, and what to fix first.

Can Foreign Investors Own Shares in a Nigerian Startup?

International investors are not just buying your idea. They are buying rights in a business, and they need to understand exactly what those rights are. For a Nigerian startup, a private company limited by shares is often a practical starting point. Under section 18(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA), even one person can incorporate a private company.

Foreign participation is also generally permitted. Sections 17 and 21 of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission Act allow non-Nigerians to participate in Nigerian enterprises, subject to statutory restrictions, and permit foreign enterprises to purchase shares in Nigerian companies using convertible foreign currency. However, an enterprise with foreign participation must be incorporated or registered under CAMA and apply for registration with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) before commencing business, as provided under sections 19 and 20 of the NIPC Act. Sector-specific licences and approvals may also be necessary. This distinction matters to founders considering an overseas holding company.

An offshore parent company can make commercial sense where an investor’s fund structure, future acquisitions or international expansion justifies it. But copying another startup’s Delaware or Mauritius structure without examining your own business is a costly way to impress nobody. Section 78 of CAMA also requires a foreign company intending to carry on business in Nigeria to incorporate a separate Nigerian entity, subject to the statutory exemptions.

You therefore need to distinguish between a foreign company holding shares in a Nigerian business and a foreign company itself operating in Nigeria. They are not necessarily treated the same way.

Does Your Startup Actually Own Its IP? The Due Diligence Question

You may be the founder, but can you prove that the company owns what it claims to own?

This question becomes particularly important for technology businesses.

Think about the software developed by your CTO, the intellectual property created by an external developer, the brand designed by a freelancer and the customer database your business has spent years building.

Who legally owns them?

Under section 28(1) of the Copyright Act 2022, copyright initially vests in the author unless otherwise provided by agreement. Section 30 addresses assignments and licences, including the requirement for written assignments and exclusive licences. In other words, paying a developer to build your product does not automatically settle every intellectual property ownership question. The agreement matters.

An investor discovering that critical software, trademarks or other valuable assets are still owned personally by a founder or contractor may require the position to be corrected before proceeding.

Then there is your cap table. How many shares have been issued? Who owns them? Are there promises of equity that have not been properly documented? Does the shareholder register agree with the actual investment agreements? CAMA also requires companies to identify and disclose persons with significant control. Under sections 119 and 868, this includes persons meeting specified ownership or control thresholds, including direct or indirect ownership of at least 5% of shares or voting rights.

These are not administrative details to rush through when an investor’s lawyers arrive. They help establish who actually controls the business.

Should Your Nigerian Startup Flip to Delaware or Mauritius?

The right question is whether the proposed structure makes investment, governance, taxation and eventual exit commercially workable. Some international investors may prefer a foreign holding company because of their internal investment arrangements. Others may be comfortable investing directly into a Nigerian company.

Neither preference creates a universal rule.

But there is a Nigerian-specific issue founders should understand before restructuring.

The Nigeria Startup Act 2022 establishes a Startup Label for qualifying technology companies. Section 13(2) requires, among other things, that the startup be incorporated as a limited liability company under CAMA, be no more than ten years old, satisfy the relevant digital technology criteria, and have at least one-third local shareholding held by Nigerian founders or co-founders. Section 13(3) excludes an organisation that is a holding company or subsidiary of an existing company which is not registered as a startup.

A founder planning an offshore holding-company structure may create an eligibility problem for the Nigerian business under the Startup Act, depending on the ownership structure and applicable interpretation. Section 16 also requires a labelled startup to notify the Coordinator of changes to its structure, composition or objects within one month.

So, before you agree to a foreign holding-company structure, check what happens to your startup label and any associated benefits.

This does not mean offshore structures are prohibited. It means a decision that looks attractive to an investor may have consequences for another part of your Nigerian business. And that is exactly why structuring should happen before the transaction, not during it.

How Foreign Investors Repatriate Money From Nigeria

Investors think about exits from the beginning. They want to know how dividends, profits, loan repayments and sale proceeds will eventually reach them.

Section 24 of the NIPC Act guarantees the transferability of qualifying investment funds through an authorised dealer in freely convertible currency, subject to taxes and applicable obligations.

But there is a practical requirement founders should not overlook.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s circular of 8 August 2024 clarified the documentation required for divestment and repatriation of foreign investments involving Certificates of Capital Importation (CCIs). The documentation includes evidence of the electronic CCI and relevant evidence of the redemption of investments in local-currency assets. A legal right to repatriate funds is useful. Having the transaction records to support that right is equally important. The money coming into the company should be properly documented from the beginning.

There is also the tax question. Nigeria’s Tax Acts 2025 took effect from 1 January 2026. Section 192 of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 requires related-party arrangements to be conducted on arm’s-length terms. This matters where a foreign holding company charges its Nigerian subsidiary management fees, royalties, technical service fees or other inter-company charges. The arrangement needs to reflect defensible commercial terms.

The tax position of non-resident companies earning income from Nigeria must also be considered under section 17.

An offshore structure that appears simple on paper can create additional tax and reporting obligations once the business starts operating across borders.

Startup Tax Incentives Under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025

Investor incentives and startup incentives are not necessarily available to every company that calls itself a startup. The Nigeria Startup Act makes eligibility dependent on a formal Startup Label. Incorporation alone does not qualify a business.

And the tax position has changed. The Nigeria Tax Act 2025 repealed the Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) Act, bringing the Pioneer Status Incentive regime to an end for new applications from 1 January 2026. The NIPC now administers the Economic Development Tax Incentive (EDTI) framework for qualifying businesses and sectors.

There are also targeted benefits for investors. Section 163(1)(m) of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 provides an income tax exemption for qualifying gains from the disposal of assets by angel investors, venture capitalists, private equity funds, accelerators and incubators in relation to a labelled startup, provided the assets have been held in Nigeria for at least 24 months.

That is a particularly relevant consideration for someone structuring a venture capital investment. But eligibility, the nature of the asset and the holding-period requirement must all be checked. Do not put an assumed tax holiday into an investment pitch deck and call it a benefit.

Startup Due Diligence Checklist: What to Fix Before You Raise

If you are a founder preparing to raise capital, start with your corporate records. Reconcile your share register, cap table, board approvals and shareholder agreements.

Confirm who owns the software, trademarks and other assets the company depends on. Review contractor and employee agreements.

Check the regulatory requirements applying to your business. A fin-tech, healthcare technology company and software-as-a-service business may have very different approval and compliance obligations.

If foreign capital is involved, review NIPC registration, applicable business permits, the capital importation documentation and the arrangements for eventual repatriation.

Finally, examine the tax consequences of the proposed holding-company structure, inter-company arrangements and any startup incentives you expect to claim.

The Structure You Choose Today Will Follow You into Your Next Funding Round

A startup can change its name, product offering, management team and even its market. Restructuring its ownership, moving intellectual property, correcting shareholder records or transferring assets between jurisdictions can be a much more involved exercise. And investors will ask why these issues were not resolved earlier.

The real question is not whether your startup should have a Nigerian company, a foreign holding company or a group structure.

It is whether the structure you have chosen supports the investment you are trying to attract, the business you are actually operating and the exit you eventually hope to achieve.

For founders preparing for international investment, or investors reviewing a Nigerian company’s corporate and regulatory position, enquiries may be directed to clientsupport@oal.law.

FAQ

1. Can a foreign investor own shares in a Nigerian startup? Yes. Section 17 of the NIPC Act lets non-Nigerians invest in most Nigerian businesses, and section 21 lets foreign companies buy shares in convertible currency. The Nigerian company must be incorporated under CAMA and registered with NIPC, within three months of acquiring foreign participation if it was already operating.

2. Should my Nigerian startup flip to Delaware? Not automatically. An offshore holding company can suit some investors, but it adds tax and reporting obligations, and under section 13(3) of the Nigeria Startup Act it may affect your startup label. Decide based on your investors, your business and your exit plans, not on what other startups did.

3. Does an offshore holding company affect my startup label? It might. Section 13(3) of the Nigeria Startup Act excludes an organisation that is a holding company or subsidiary of an existing company not registered as a startup. Section 16 also requires you to notify the Coordinator of structural changes within one month. Check before you restructure.

4. How do foreign investors get their money out of Nigeria? Section 24 of the NIPC Act guarantees transfer of qualifying funds through an authorised dealer in convertible currency, after taxes. In practice, investors need the Certificate of Capital Importation issued when the money first came in. Without it, repatriation becomes much harder.