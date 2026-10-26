Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Proceed With Caution: Transatlantic ESG Antitrust Guidance For Chemicals And Metals Businesses

Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Contributor
Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown is a leading international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major...

View firm profile
Explore more from Mayer Brown

Companies in the chemicals and metals industries face divergent antitrust risks when pursuing collaborative ESG initiatives across the Atlantic. While US enforcers scrutinize sustainability agreements that may affect prices or output, the European Union has adopted a more permissive framework that recognizes many sustainability collaborations fall outside cartel prohibitions.

GlobalAntitrust/Competition Law
Rachel J. Lamorte
Rachel J. Lamorte
Christian Horstkotte
Christian Horstkotte
Teresa Gerhold-Kempf
Teresa Gerhold-Kempf
Matthias Jannausch
Matthias Jannausch
Mecca Aikens
Mecca Aikens
Author LinkedIn connections

Companies in the chemicals and metals industries are increasingly pursuing collaborative Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) initiatives, from reducing chemical emissions or phasing out hazardous substances to adopting responsible-sourcing standards. While these efforts can advance important sustainability goals, chemicals and metals companies should be aware of divergent antitrust risks in the United States and the European Union. Since President Donald Trump’s second term began, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) and Department of Justice (“DOJ”) have scrutinized competitor collaborations aimed at sustainability. Meanwhile, the European Union has taken a contrasting and more permissive approach with revised Horizontal Guidelines recognizing that many sustainability agreements fall entirely outside EU cartel prohibitions.

For companies in the chemicals and metals industries with transatlantic operations, this divergence creates a complex compliance landscape requiring careful navigation. This article examines the key antitrust considerations on both sides of the Atlantic and offers practical guidance for structuring ESG collaborations that minimize enforcement risk while lawfully pursuing sustainability objectives.

ESG Under the Antitrust Microscope: Key Risks for US Operations

In the US, the FTC, led by Chair Andrew N. Ferguson, has publicly theorized that any type of collaboration among competitors that increases prices, reduces consumer choice, or decreases product output “threatens the exact harm the antitrust laws are intended to prevent: higher prices, diminished quality, and less choice.” While enforcement actions against ESG initiatives by the DOJ, FTC, and state attorneys general have primarily targeted industries such as oil and gas, transportation, and consumer goods, chemicals and metals companies can be similarly situated and should avoid certain conduct that could attract antitrust scrutiny. In particular:

  • Exercise caution when pursuing collaborative sustainability initiatives that may lead to industry-wide cost increases (and could lead to price increases). For example, agreements among competitors to transition to lower-temperature or more sustainable production methods to reduce CO2 emissions or establish a shared reuse system to reduce plastic waste, while promoting sustainability in the industry, could risk antitrust scrutiny if such initiatives could increase prices for consumers. To mitigate this risk, chemical companies should ensure that any collaborative sustainability efforts are structured, including documentation, to preserve independent decision-making as to customer pricing and the methods chosen to achieve sustainability end goals.
  • Maintain voluntary participation in industry transparency initiatives. Industry transparency initiatives, such as the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative and the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance, facilitate the adoption of environmental and social standards among industry participants. However, enforcers in the first Trump Administration scrutinized similar initiatives in the automobile industry, theorizing that they constitute an agreement to reduce output. Companies operating in the chemicals and metals industries should ensure that participation in such initiatives remains voluntary in reality.
  • Avoid joint responsible sourcing agreements that may function as group boycotts. Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Act requires companies to trace and disclose the origin of the minerals sourced from conflict-affected areas. While companies may seek to collaborate on responsible-sourcing efforts, they should avoid entering into joint agreements that could function as an agreement to cut off financing, services, or trade with non-complying companies.1 Such agreements (known as group boycotts) risk reducing consumer choice and industry output, about which the current FTC and DOJ have raised concern.
  • Independently evaluate joint commitments. Members of Congress and state attorneys general have recently scrutinized competitors’ joint adoption of ESG initiatives at the encouragement of investors, such as the Climate Action 100+, an investor-led initiative to take action on climate change.2 As chemical companies evaluate similar industry initiatives, such as phasing out PFAS or adopting emission-reduction standards, they should make sure to maintain independence in decision-making.

Sustainability Cooperation in the European Union: A More Open Road, but Watch the Guardrails

In the European Union, the approach is different. The European Commission’s revised Horizontal Guidelines3 include a dedicated chapter on “sustainability agreements” (defined as any horizontal cooperation agreement pursuing a sustainability objective). The Guidelines explicitly acknowledge that many such agreements fall entirely outside the scope of the EU cartel prohibition under Article 101(1) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (“TFEU”). Even where a sustainability agreement does restrict competition, it may be justified under Article 101(3) TFEU if it produces efficiency gains, is indispensable, passes benefits on to consumers—including, notably, “collective societal benefits” that accrue to a wider section of society—and does not eliminate competition.

In furtherance of this more lenient approach, on September 3, 2026, the European Commission issued revised antitrust guidelines on dominance (Article 102 TFEU) that allow dominant companies to justify otherwise anticompetitive conduct if their business practices are sustainable.4 Examples of such practices include ensuring reduced use of raw materials, producing less pollution, or increasing use of recyclable products.

At the same time, a growing body of EU regulation goes further, actively compelling or incentivizing types of industry collaboration that may attract antitrust scrutiny in the United States. For chemicals and metals companies with transatlantic operations, understanding the EU framework is essential. In particular:

  • Be aware of the European Union’s more permissive framework for sustainability cooperation. The Commission identifies several categories of ESG cooperation that are unlikely to raise competition concerns at all, including agreements ensuring compliance with binding international treaties or national laws—such as prohibitions on the use of certain pollutants under the Regulation on the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (“REACH”)—agreements concerning only internal corporate conduct, the creation of supplier databases containing general sustainability information, and industry-wide awareness campaigns.
  • Monitor national competition authority practice across EU Member States. National competition authorities also take a pragmatic approach to ESG collaborations. For example, the German Federal Cartel Office has reviewed several sustainability initiatives—including the Cocoa Forum promoting living incomes for cocoa farmers and a banana sector initiative promoting living wages in Ecuador—and concluded that neither raised competitive concerns, provided participation was voluntary, no binding minimum prices were set, and no competitively sensitive information was exchanged. The German Supply Chain Act (Lieferkettensorgfaltspflichtengesetz) similarly requires companies to consider collaboration with others as part of their remedial actions (see Section 7(2)(2)).
  • Assess EU sustainability reporting and due diligence obligations that may drive data-sharing among competitors. For chemicals and metals companies with complex global supply chains involving conflict minerals or hazardous substances, these corporate sustainability reporting and supply chain due diligence directives create a legal framework that actively encourages the types of joint responsible-sourcing and remediation efforts that may raise group boycott or information-sharing concerns under US antitrust law.

Bridging the Divide: Building a Dual-Track Compliance Strategy for Transatlantic Operations

The divergence between the US and EU approaches demands that chemicals and metals companies operating on both sides of the Atlantic structure their ESG initiatives to satisfy both regimes simultaneously. These core principles of compliant collaboration are sound under both legal systems:

  1. Participation in any cooperative initiative must be voluntary and non-exclusive;
  2. Each company must retain full independence over its commercial decisions, including pricing, supplier selection, and output;
  3. Companies must strictly avoid exchanging competitively sensitive information, including pricing, costs, margins, volumes, and future commercial strategies;
  4. Meetings and discussions among competitors should be governed by pre-circulated agendas focused exclusively on the sustainability objective, with contemporaneous documentation; and
  5. Supplier databases should contain only general sustainability information and should not reveal which members purchase from which suppliers.

Transatlantic companies with significant US market exposure should exercise heightened caution for any joint discussions or remediation efforts that could affect prices or output in US markets, and should consider seeking antitrust counsel review on a case-by-case basis before engaging in cross-border sustainability cooperation.

Footnotes

1. See, e.g., State Attorneys General Letter to Science Based Targets Initiative, August 8, 2025.

2. See, e.g., House Republicans Letter to Climate Action 100+ and CalPERS, December 6, 2022; State Attorneys General Letter to U.S. Asset Managers, March 30, 2023.

3. EU Commission, Guidelines on the applicability of Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union to horizontal co-operation agreements, 1 June 2023.

4. EU Commission, Guidelines on the application of Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union to abusive exclusionary conduct by dominant undertakings, 3 September 2026.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Booking Holdings v. Commission: General Court Clears The Way For Reverse Leveraging

The General Court of the European Union has upheld the European Commission's prohibition of Booking Holdings' acquisition of eTraveli Group, endorsing for the first time a 'reverse leveraging' theory of harm in conglomerate mergers. This landmark judgment establishes that dominant companies can be blocked from acquiring complementary businesses even when the target operates in a market where the acquirer lacks dominance, fundamentally reshaping merger control enforcement in digital and ecosystem-driven mark
United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
Baker Botts L.L.P.
Baker Botts L.L.P.
Article

KKR Agrees To Historic $250 Million Penalty For Alleged Violations Of HSR...

The Department of Justice announced a landmark $250 million settlement with KKR & Co. for allegedly submitting deficient Hart-Scott-Rodino Act notification forms across at least 16 transactions. This unprecedented penalty, the largest ever for HSR violations, raises critical questions about merger notification compliance obligations and the consequences of systemic noncompliance with federal antitrust review requirements.
United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

Recent Significant Federal Merger Enforcement Developments

The Justice Department has resumed targeted Second Request investigations to expedite merger reviews, while major entertainment industry consolidation faces legal challenges and the FTC secures record penalties for Hart-Scott-Rodino Act violations. These developments signal a shifting landscape in federal merger enforcement, balancing efficiency with rigorous antitrust scrutiny across multiple industries.
United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
Wiggin and Dana LLP
Wiggin and Dana LLP
Article

DOJ Merger Investigation Closure Credits AI Competition And Highlights Targeted Second Request Reviews

The U.S. Department of Justice recently closed its investigation into a merger between two leading sales enablement software providers, citing AI competition as a key protective factor against potential competitive harm. This decision offers important insights into how antitrust agencies are evaluating AI-native companies as competitive constraints and implementing more efficient, targeted merger review processes in technology sector transactions.
United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

Trump Administration Announces New Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probes

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented investigation into H-1B visa and PERM labor certification programs, with the Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General issuing dozens of subpoenas and suspending employers' ability to process applications. Federal agencies are deploying new enforcement tools including whistleblower programs and criminal prosecution threats...
United StatesImmigration
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

AI Regulation In Singapore And Hong Kong: A Mid-Year Checkpoint

Singapore and Hong Kong continue to regulate artificial intelligence through existing laws and voluntary frameworks rather than comprehensive AI statutes, but the first half of 2026 has brought sharper emphasis on practical controls including agentic AI governance, assurance and testing, financial-sector oversight and cyber resilience. Both jurisdictions are building concrete expectations around risk management, transparency, human accountability and operational safeguards while avoiding horizontal AI legis
GlobalStrategy
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

DOL Announces New Enforcement Policy For Mental Health Parity Nonquantitative Treatment Limitation Requirements

The US Department of Labor has issued new guidance establishing a streamlined framework for enforcing mental health parity requirements under MHPAEA, focusing enforcement on three priority areas while maintaining nonenforcement of controversial 2024 rule provisions. This guidance aims to reduce compliance burdens on plan sponsors while ensuring participants maintain access to mental health and substance use disorder benefits comparable to medical and surgical coverage.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

European Union Adopts 21st Package Against Russia & Parallel Sanctions On Belarus

The European Union has adopted its 21st package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus, significantly expanding restrictions across finance, energy, crypto, and military-industrial sectors. This comprehensive package introduces 218 new designations, freezes the oil price cap, imposes stricter LNG controls, and closes loopholes while reinforcing measures to discourage third-party sanctions evasion. The sanctions also strengthen protections for EU operators and facilitate business exits from Russia.
European UnionInternational Law
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Russia/Ukraine Sanctions Update - Month Of August 2026

This monthly update tracks the latest developments in Russia/Ukraine sanctions across US, EU, and UK jurisdictions, covering new designations, general license extensions, legislative proposals, and enforcement actions. The update also examines Russia's countermeasures, including shadow fleet expansion and legal restrictions on foreign investors, while highlighting international coordination efforts by Switzerland, Canada, and New Zealand.
GlobalInternational Law
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

SEC Staff Statement On Fair Value Measurement And Disclosure Considerations For Private Assets

The SEC Staff has issued new guidance addressing fair value measurement and disclosure practices for private credit and other illiquid assets held by registered funds and business development companies. As private credit portfolios have grown nearly 60% since 2020, reaching $270 billion, regulators emphasize the critical importance of robust valuation methodologies, transparent disclosure of significant judgments, and careful application of accounting standards when market prices are unavailable.
United StatesAccounting and Audit
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Trump’s China Visit Will Likely Extend Trade Truce, While Points Of Friction Remain

President Trump's May 2026 state visit to China yielded agreements on trade boards, agricultural purchases, and tariff stability, but tensions persist over export controls and military company designations. As both nations pursue "strategic stability," multinational companies face increasing compliance conflicts from competing regulatory frameworks. Will the planned bilateral forums successfully navigate friction points in semiconductors, rare earths, and defense sectors?
ChinaInternational Law
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

EU AI Act News: Digital Omnibus On AI, New Guidance On Risk Classification, GPAI, And Transparency Obligations

The European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act continues to evolve with significant regulatory updates that reshape compliance timelines and clarify key obligations. Recent developments include the Digital Omnibus on AI, which extends implementation deadlines for high-risk systems and introduces new prohibitions on harmful AI applications, alongside comprehensive guidance from the European Commission on classification criteria, transparency requirements, and general-purpose AI model obligations.
European UnionIntellectual Property
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown