Semiconductor Antitrust: Four Risks To Watch

Semiconductors power the digital economy, and artificial intelligence (AI) has sent demand soaring: global chip sales reached an estimated USD146.8B in July 2026, up 135.1% from July 2025. Antitrust scrutiny is keeping pace, even under an administration generally seen as more business-friendly than its predecessor. Enforcers are focused on four areas that counsel should raise with clients:

board interlocks and strategic investments

licensing practices and control of critical technology

capacity reductions and “supply discipline”

AI.

Board interlocks and strategic investments

Section 8 of the Clayton Act generally bars the same person from serving as a director or officer of two competing corporations, subject to certain statutory thresholds and exceptions. 1 The concern is simple: overlapping governance can dull independent decision-making and open a channel for sharing competitively sensitive information.

That risk is acute in semiconductors, where competitors are routinely linked through strategic investments, joint ventures, minority stakes, board observer rights, and cross-industry partnerships—and where investors’ and investees’ businesses increasingly overlap.

The FTC recently put that principle into action, invoking Section 8 to challenge a stock purchase agreement between competing firearms makers Beretta Holding S.A. (Beretta) and Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Ruger). The agreement provided that “Beretta Holding Directors ‘shall’ be appointed to the Ruger board of directors,” which the FTC alleged would violate Section 8. Under the proposed consent order resolving the matter, Beretta may not appoint or nominate anyone to Ruger’s board unless that person is independent of Beretta. The message was clear. As Taylor C. Hoogendoorn, deputy director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, put it: “This latest enforcement action serves as a warning that the FTC will take action to prevent anticompetitive board of director overlaps between competitors.” Board interlocks remain an FTC enforcement priority in 2026.

The takeaway: With semiconductor mergers and acquisitions moving quickly, companies should assess interlocking directorate risk before making strategic investments, taking a board or observer seat, or forming a joint venture with another industry participant.

Licensing practices and control of critical technology

Antitrust law generally does not prohibit a company from owning valuable intellectual property, holding market power, or negotiating favorable licensing terms. Concerns can arise, however, when a company with significant market power uses licensing restrictions, discriminatory access, tying, exclusivity, or other contractual terms to foreclose rivals, raise their costs, or maintain or extend monopoly power.

These red flags matter in semiconductors, where a single company may control processor architectures, chip designs, standards, interfaces, interoperability rights, or other foundational technology that customers and competitors need to build their own products.

A reported FTC investigation into a leading semiconductor company shows the kind of licensing conduct enforcers are targeting. The FTC and some non-U.S. regulators are reportedly examining whether the company may be leveraging its dominant position to foreclose rivals—either by refusing to license or by degrading the quality of the designs it licenses to third parties.

The inquiry fits a broader enforcement theme. In United States v. Google LLC (No. 1:23-cv-00108 (LMB/JFA)), the DOJ successfully challenged Google’s default and distribution agreements with Apple and others. After a bench trial in the District of Columbia, Judge Amit Mehta found that those contracts unlawfully maintained Google’s search monopoly. The problem was not contracting itself, but a dominant firm’s use of contracts to limit competitive alternatives.

The takeaway: Semiconductor companies should take extra care when changing a critical technology license, reducing or differentiating access, imposing exclusivity or interoperability restrictions, tying products together, or entering a market where licensees or customers are also competitors.

Capacity reductions and "supply discipline"

Capacity reductions and “supply discipline” can create significant litigation exposure. Semiconductor companies routinely make decisions about capacity, utilization, product mix, and allocation of production among technologies. Made independently, those decisions generally do not violate the antitrust laws—parallel conduct alone is not illegal. Problems arise when private plaintiffs or regulators allege that competitors coordinated.

Consider a 2026 dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) class action alleging that major chipmakers—together said to account for more than 90% of global DRAM revenue—coordinated cuts to conventional DRAM supply and shifted capacity toward high-bandwidth memory (HBM) to raise prices. Plaintiffs claim the conduct can only be explained by collusion and drove a 700% increase in conventional DRAM prices over four years. Defendants dispute the allegations, and with the case at an early stage, it is too soon to say how the claims will fare.

These theories recur because the semiconductor industry is concentrated and competitors often respond to the same market forces.

The takeaway: Companies should be vigilant about discussions involving industrywide capacity reductions; “production discipline” or “supply discipline”; coordinated or simultaneous product exits; capacity shifts toward AI chips or HBM; what competitors are likely to do; and forward-looking production, capex, or pricing information. Be especially careful when competitors are in the room, such as at industry conferences. In an industry where rivals often move in parallel, careful communications and well-documented, independent decision-making are the best defenses against claims that “supply discipline” was really collusion.

Artificial Intelligence

AI is now a critical driver of economic competitiveness, and AI capacity depends on access to high-end chips. As the two ecosystems intertwine, chip designers, foundries, cloud providers, model developers, and device makers are forming partnerships, investments, joint ventures, and long-term commercial arrangements. Regulators are watching closely, driven largely by high concentration in high-end chips.

Two dynamics stand out. First, as companies expand upstream and downstream, relationships that were once purely vertical may now involve actual or potential competitors. Second, when multiple competitors shift supply and capacity at similar times in response to AI demand, the resulting supply reductions could create the appearance of collusion. AI-related semiconductor deals may warrant antitrust review in either situation, or when they involve exclusivity, preferred access to chips or compute, long-term supply commitments, strategic investments, board rights, interoperability restrictions, or preferential treatment of affiliated products or services.

As AI and semiconductor markets continue to converge, regulators are likely to sharpen their focus on these arrangements—making antitrust planning an essential part of dealmaking in this industry.

Final Takeaways

Antitrust enforcement in semiconductors remains active, and the stakes rise with AI demand. Companies that stay alert to the risks around board interlocks, licensing practices, supply coordination, and AI-related arrangements can pursue growth while limiting antitrust exposure down the line.

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