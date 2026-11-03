Minor Errors In A Collective Redundancy Notification

Minor errors in a collective redundancy procedure do not automatically make the dismissals based on it invalid. What matters is whether the error prevents the employment authorities from carrying out their statutory task. The Federal Labour Court decided this on 25 June 2026 (case no. 6 AZR 7/26).

Facts

After insolvency proceedings had been opened, the insolvency administrator decided to close the business and dismissed 31 employees. However, the number of planned dismissals was stated differently during the consultation and notification procedures. Besides the 31 employees to be dismissed, the figure was given at various points as 61, 32 and 34. One employee brought an unfair dismissal claim, which succeeded at first instance but was dismissed by the Regional Labour Court of Hamm. The Sixth Senate of the Federal Labour Court dismissed the claimant's appeal on a point of law and upheld the dismissal as valid.

Decision

The Federal Labour Court held that both the consultation procedure under section 17(2) of the Protection against Unfair Dismissal Act (Kündigungsschutzgesetz, KSchG) and the notification procedure under section 17(1) and (3) KSchG had been carried out properly.

The court found that the different number of planned dismissals in the consultation letter did not matter. The works council knew the actual number, and it was also clear from the other documents. A further difference arose because the additional person named was leaving when their fixed-term contract expired, not because of a dismissal. That person therefore did not count towards the collective redundancy.

The court also held that the collective redundancy notification remained valid even though it gave the wrong number of dismissals (34 instead of 31). Not every objective error in the notification automatically makes a dismissal invalid. A valid notification starts the waiting period under section 18(1) KSchG. The dismissals can only take effect once this period has expired.

What matters is whether the error prevents the employment authorities from carrying out their statutory task. In its earlier decisions of 1 April 2026 (6 AZR 152/22 and 6 AZR 157/22), the Sixth Senate had left this question open. It has now answered it for the first time. In the court's view, the notification procedure exists to tell the Federal Employment Agency the broad scale of the socio-economic impact. The agency can then assess the effects of the dismissals and look for ways to deal with the problems they cause. An exact figure is not required. A slightly overstated number of dismissals will not usually get in the way of this task. This is all the more so because the authorities must in any case expect that the number of notified dismissals, which are only planned, may still change.

The court added that individual job placement measures for the affected employees are not started during the notification procedure. The decision builds on the judgments of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) of 30 October 2025 (C-134/24 and C-402/24). Under those judgments, a dismissal is only invalid if the defective notification actually prevents the employment authorities from carrying out their task.

Practical note

The Federal Labour Court now looks at how relevant an error in the collective redundancy notification actually is to the Federal Employment Agency's tasks. This does not mean the procedure has been relaxed across the board. A dismissal based on the notification stays valid only if the error is minor and does not prevent the employment authorities from carrying out their statutory task. ‘Minor’ and ‘prevent’ are open-ended legal concepts, and the courts of first and second instance have some discretion in applying them. This makes outcomes harder to predict in practice.