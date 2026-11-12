AI In HR: More Time Through The Digital Omnibus On AI – Compliance Remains A Priority

The European Union has once again postponed the implementation deadlines for key parts of the AI Act. Under the so-called Digital Omnibus on AI, the obligations relating to high-risk AI systems will now apply from 2 December 2027 for standalone high-risk systems and from 2 August 2028 for AI systems integrated into regulated products. The extension is intended to give businesses additional time to prepare and allow regulators to finalize the necessary technical standards.

However, companies should not view the postponement merely as a reprieve. Depending on the nature of the infringement, violations of the AI Act may result in fines of up to EUR35 million or 7% of a company’s worldwide annual turnover. While the extended timelines defer certain obligations, they do not reduce the significant compliance pressure facing businesses. Employers should therefore use the additional time to proactively manage the use of AI in HR functions and establish the necessary governance structures at an early stage.

AI Literacy Requirements Already Apply

For employers, one of the most relevant obligations is the requirement to ensure adequate AI literacy, which has applied since February 2025. Companies must ensure that employees who use AI systems or are responsible for their deployment possess an appropriate understanding of how such systems function, as well as the opportunities and risks associated with them.

This obligation extends beyond IT departments. In practice, AI applications are increasingly being used across a wide range of business functions. Employers should therefore assess which AI systems are already in use within their organization and identify which employees require training.

Focus on High-Risk AI Systems in HR Management

Particular attention should be paid to AI applications used in HR, as these may frequently qualify as high-risk systems under the AI Act. According to the European Commission’s draft guidance on the classification of high-risk AI systems, the key consideration is the actual influence the AI system has on employment-related decisions. The mere fact that a human formally makes the final decision will not necessarily prevent a system from being classified as high-risk.

Typical examples include:

AI-assisted candidate screening and CV review;

Automated candidate ranking tools;

Systems used to evaluate job interviews;

AI-based performance assessments;

Systems supporting promotion, transfer or dismissal decisions;

Tools used for task allocation or workforce management; and

Applications used to monitor or evaluate employee performance.

National Enforcement Framework Established in Germany

Alongside the European requirements, Germany has now established its national enforcement framework (Gesetz zur Durchführung des AI Act). The Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) will serve as the central supervisory, coordination and complaints authority for AI Act compliance.

For banks, insurance companies and other regulated financial institutions, however, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) will be responsible for the market surveillance of AI systems used in connection with regulated financial services.

Beyond the AI Act: Additional Employment Law Considerations

Whether an HR application qualifies as a high-risk system is often only the starting point of the legal analysis. The use of such systems regularly raises additional legal issues.

In particular, data protection concerns may arise, especially where automated assessments or profiling activities are involved. Employers must also assess potential co-determination rights of the works council, particularly where AI systems are capable of monitoring employee performance or behaviour. As a result, a compliance review limited solely to the AI Act will often be insufficient.

In addition, employers should evaluate whether specific use cases could fall within the category of prohibited AI practices. Of particular relevance in the employment context is the prohibition of certain emotion recognition systems in the workplace. The dividing line between permissible analysis and prohibited assessment will often depend on the specific circumstances of the individual case.

What Should Companies Expect?

Where HR applications are classified as high-risk AI systems, extensive organizational and technical requirements may apply. These include obligations relating to risk management, data quality, transparency, human oversight and documentation.

For employers, the primary challenge will often not be the technical development of AI systems, but rather ensuring that such systems are deployed, supervised and governed appropriately within the organization.

Practical Takeaway

The postponement of the implementation deadlines provides companies with additional time, but it does not eliminate the need for action. Employers should use the transition period to:

identify AI applications currently used within HR functions;

define clear responsibilities for their deployment and oversight;

establish AI literacy and training programmes;

identify potential high-risk AI use cases at an early stage;

assess data protection and works council co-determination issues; and

develop a comprehensive AI governance framework.

Organizations that lay these foundations now will be significantly better positioned to comply with the AI Act once the relevant obligations become fully applicable.