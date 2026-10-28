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ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

LD Paris, October 22, 2026, Procedural Order, UPC-CFI-0001913/2026, UPC_CFI_3369/2026

Bardehle Pagenberg
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Missing the deadline for a preliminary objection does not in itself establish the UPC’s international jurisdiction

FranceIntellectual Property
Saskia Mertsching
Saskia Mertsching
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Key takeaways

Missing the deadline for a preliminary objection does not in itself establish the UPC’s international jurisdiction

The international jurisdiction of the UPC is, pursuant to Art. 31 UPCA, governed by the Brussels I bis Regulation 1215/2012. According to Art. 26 of that Regulation, concerning prorogation of jurisdiction, the court of the Member State before which the defendant has entered an appearance shall have jurisdiction, subject to a positive act on the part of the defendant revealing a deliberate choice on its part with regard to jurisdiction. Mere access to the UPC’s case file system, prior to any active step or any defense, does not suffice to establish a deliberate choice by the defendant with respect to the jurisdiction of the UPC.

The lodging of a Preliminary Objection pursuant to R. 19 RoP or, failing that, the filing of a Statement of Defense pursuant to R. 23 RoP constitutes the positive act by which Defendant enters an appearance. Where that submission includes a challenge to the jurisdiction of the UPC, the challenge precludes the prorogation of jurisdiction under Art. 26(1) of the Brussels I bis Regulation.

Division

LD Paris

UPC number

UPC-CFI-0001913/2026, UPC_CFI_3369/2026

Type of proceedings

Infringement and Counterclaim for Revocation proceedings

Parties

Claimant: VALEO ELECTRIFICATION SAS

Defendants: SEG Automotive France SAS, SEG Automotive Germany GmbH, SEG Automotive Spain, S.A.U., SEG Automotive Italy S.r.l. et al.

Patent(s)

EP 4 128 486

Jurisdictions

UPC’s jurisdiction for assessment of infringing acts in Spain

Body of legislation / Rules

R. 19.7 RoP, Art. 26 Brussels I bis Regulation

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