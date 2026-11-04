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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Belarusian Couple Convicted For Transporting Euros

Duane Morris LLP
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A Belarusian couple traveling from Switzerland to France were stopped at the border and found carrying undeclared euros and a small quantity of drugs. Despite claiming the currency was intended for a vehicle purchase, they could provide no supporting evidence, leading to confiscation and significant penalties under EU sanctions regulations targeting Belarus.

FranceCriminal Law
Mark Handley
Mark Handley
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It is being reported that a Belarusian couple aged 40 and 39 have been convicted in absentia in relation to a stop of their vehicle conducted in August 2022.

The couple were stopped upon entering France from Switzerland and were found to have had an undeclared amount of €11,925, as well as a small amount of drugs.

The couple sought to explain that the euros were intended for a vehicle purchase, but could provide no evidence on this.

On the basis of the prohibitions in EU regulation 765/2006 against exporting EU currency to a Belarus person, the physical currency was confiscated and a fine of the same amount of €11,925 was imposed.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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