Belarusian Couple Convicted For Transporting Euros

It is being reported that a Belarusian couple aged 40 and 39 have been convicted in absentia in relation to a stop of their vehicle conducted in August 2022.

The couple were stopped upon entering France from Switzerland and were found to have had an undeclared amount of €11,925, as well as a small amount of drugs.

The couple sought to explain that the euros were intended for a vehicle purchase, but could provide no evidence on this.

On the basis of the prohibitions in EU regulation 765/2006 against exporting EU currency to a Belarus person, the physical currency was confiscated and a fine of the same amount of €11,925 was imposed.