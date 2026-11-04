ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026
Belarusian Couple Convicted For Transporting Euros
Duane Morris LLPView firm profile
A Belarusian couple traveling from Switzerland to France were stopped at the border and found carrying undeclared euros and a small quantity of drugs. Despite claiming the currency was intended for a vehicle purchase, they could provide no supporting evidence, leading to confiscation and significant penalties under EU sanctions regulations targeting Belarus.
It is being reported that a Belarusian couple aged 40 and 39 have been convicted in absentia in relation to a stop of their vehicle conducted in August 2022.
The couple were stopped upon entering France from Switzerland and were found to have had an undeclared amount of €11,925, as well as a small amount of drugs.
The couple sought to explain that the euros were intended for a vehicle purchase, but could provide no evidence on this.
On the basis of the prohibitions in EU regulation 765/2006 against exporting EU currency to a Belarus person, the physical currency was confiscated and a fine of the same amount of €11,925 was imposed.
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