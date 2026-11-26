Overview

The French Anti-Corruption Agency (AFA) is the national authority responsible for enforcing the Sapin II Law, among others.

The AFA’s oversight is based, in particular, on the obligations set forth in Article 17 of the Sapin II Law, which applies to French companies that meet the relevant thresholds. As these companies are required to implement anti-corruption measures within their foreign subsidiaries, in accordance with the scope of the law, the AFA is empowered to audit companies subject to the Sapin II Law.

Notably, under a recent legislative amendment targeting certain sectors considered sensitive, headcount and revenue thresholds have been removed for airport operators.

On 30 September 2026, the AFA provided an additional overview of its priorities and future direction, during the second edition of its AFA Meetings (Rendez-vous de l’AFA).

The conference specifically addressed the following topics:

The AFA 2025 report

The Sanctions Commission’s latest decision, dated July 9, 2026

The update to the Audit Charter (flash or preventive audits)

The AFA’s outlook and the announcement of the priority sectors for upcoming inspections

In depth

The AFA’s 2025 review

During the conference, the AFA presented several assessments, including in relation to:

Governance: The AFA noted that anti-corruption mechanisms are often concentrated at the parent company level. It nevertheless emphasizes the need for subsidiaries to implement such mechanisms at their own level

Internal control: The AFA reiterated the strategic and essential role of internal control in ensuring the effectiveness of anti-corruption procedures

Healthcare sector: The AFA presented an assessment based on recent audits in this sector

Latest decision by the Sanctions Commission

Isabelle Jégouzo, Director of the AFA, reviewed the Sanctions Commission’s latest decision and reiterated the importance of establishing an anti-corruption framework regardless of whether the AFA conducts an audit.

Update to the Audit Charter

The AFA announced that it would update its Audit Charter and audit procedures to clarify the timeline of an audit. The updated Audit Charter is expected to be published by January 1, 2027.

Clarifications include that the audit itself will end when the preliminary audit report is issued and will be followed by a separate follow-up phase, during which subsequent improvements and progress may be taken into account. This clearer distinction between the audit phase and its follow-up will preserve the parties’ right to submit observations throughout the audit process.

The AFA also plans to conduct shorter ‘flash audits’ focused exclusively on prevention. These audits will focus on specific themes and/or pillars, and will not result in an injunction or a referral to the Sanctions Commission. This format will enable the AFA to reach a broader range of stakeholders while fostering a more constructive dialogue with companies.

The AFA’s outlook and the announcement of prioritized sectors

The second edition of the AFA Meetings provided Isabelle Jégouzo with an opportunity to highlight the rise of organized crime, particularly the corrupting influence of drug trafficking.

In this context, the AFA announced its priority sectors for the next round of inspections. These inspections will focus on the port and airport sectors, as well as real estate, following various inspections conducted at ports, among port operators, and in the construction sector.

Finally, the AFA noted that its audits are not limited to companies in the prioritized sectors. The AFA may conduct audits of companies outside these sector-specific rounds, as well as of entities that have already been audited, as part of a follow-up audit.