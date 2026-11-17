Background to the removals

Panama had been on the Blacklist since February 2020, while Vietnam had been on it only since February 2026. The OECD Global Forum had determined that both countries did not meet the standards for the exchange of information on request.

Now that both countries have implemented tax reforms, they have been granted supplementary reviews by the OECD Global Forum. Until these reviews are completed, both countries have not yet been fully “cleared” and are instead listed in Annex II (“Greylist”). Belize was recently removed from Annex II following a positive assessment by the OECD Global Forum.

Implications for German practice

In Germany, the change will have an impact—with a time lag—in three areas: