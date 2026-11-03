Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

European Data Protection Board (EDPB) Releases Smart Glasses Statement

A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Contributor

A&O Shearman

Introducing A&O Shearman Unparalleled global depth for a changing world. Today more than ever,...

View firm profile
Explore more from A&O Shearman

The European Data Protection Board has issued guidance on smart glasses, addressing the complex privacy challenges posed by wearable devices that can record audio and video in public and private spaces. The statement examines transparency requirements, legal bases for processing, and the applicability of the household exemption when these devices capture data from unsuspecting bystanders. Manufacturers, service providers, and users must navigate overlapping obligations under GDPR, ePrivacy rules, and other

European UnionPrivacy
Nigel Parker
Nigel Parker
Author LinkedIn connections

On October 13, 2026, the EDBP adopted statement 01/2026 on smart glasses (the Statement).

What are smart glasses?

The Statement defines smart glasses broadly as wearables that often look like regular glasses or sunglasses and incorporate computing capabilities such as cameras, microphones, speakers or software (including AI systems), and which may connect to the internet, other devices or mobile applications.

The EDPB notes that smart glasses often cannot be easily recognised, and that non-consensual recording (both audio and visual), especially in “sensitive” contexts, such as those where minors are present, or where medical data is being shared, is a particular area of concern.

Transparency

The EDPB notes that compliance with the GDPR’s transparency requirements is a “major challenge”. The responsible controller could, depending on the circumstances, be the user, the device manufacturer or the provider of a linked application or service.

The EDPB considers that traditional privacy notices might not be appropriate to inform bystanders. Instead, the EDPB recommends other measures such as clearly visible recording indicators (e.g., LED lights or sounds) that (i) operate by default, (ii) are difficult to disable and (iii) are easy for bystanders to notice.

Legal basis

The EDPB also notes that manufacturers and service providers will likely find it difficult to obtain valid consent from bystanders. In particular, it notes that consent obtained after recording would not be valid. Reliance on legitimate interests will require a careful case-by-case analysis and sufficient mitigating measures.

The EDPB considers this would be particularly difficult to justify for processing that goes beyond the service the user has requested, such as using footage for commercial purposes or AI training, which bystanders would not reasonably expect.

The household exemption

Wearers acting in a purely personal capacity may fall within the GDPR’s household exemption (Article 2(2)(c))—for example, when sharing a photo or video only with a family member or friend, or using the device for personal translation in a private context.

However, this exemption should be narrowly construed in line with EU case law. It would not apply, for example, where footage is shared with an indefinite number of people on a public social media account, or where the glasses are used for official, professional or political activities.

Other applicable laws

Even where the GDPR does not apply, users may be subject to other laws, including criminal, civil or labour law. The ePrivacy framework may also apply, as smart glasses may in some circumstances qualify as “terminal equipment”.

Manufacturers and service providers

The EDPB also stresses that the GDPR still applies to device manufacturers and providers of linked applications or services (including AI systems), even where the user benefits from the household exemption.

These actors may be independent or joint controllers where they determine the purposes and means of the processing—for example, where an AI provider analyses images from the camera feed to answer a user’s query—and they cannot rely on users’ actions to meet their own GDPR obligations.

Next steps

The EDPB notes that it will continue to analyse privacy concerns raised by the use of smart glasses and similar audio-visual devices, to assist users, producers, controllers and related third parties.

For further details, please see the Statement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Ten AI Giants, One Regulator And A Lesson For Everyone Else: What The ICO’s Foundation Model Report Really Tells Us

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office has completed its supervision of major AI foundation model developers, revealing significant gaps in data protection practices and setting new expectations for legitimate interests assessments, transparency, and special category data handling. The regulator has now turned its attention to agentic AI systems, warning that autonomy is not an excuse for poor compliance and launching a call for evidence that will shape future regulatory guidance.
United KingdomPrivacy
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

ICO Cookie Crackdown 2.0: The ICO’s New Storage And Access Technologies Guidance

The UK Information Commissioner's Office has finalized its guidance on storage and access technologies, expanding compliance requirements beyond traditional cookies to include tracking pixels, device fingerprinting, and web storage. Organizations must now navigate stricter consent standards and three new narrow exceptions introduced by the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025, while facing significantly increased enforcement penalties of up to £17.5 million or 4% of annual worldwide turnover.
United KingdomPrivacy
ZwillGen
ZwillGen
Article

European Commission Press Release: EU AI Act Transparency Enforcement Starts This Sunday! Do You Know Who Your Chatbots Are? We Break Down The Commission’s Guidelines On Transparency Below

The European Commission has announced that EU AI Act transparency rules take effect August 2, 2026, requiring chatbots to identify themselves, deepfakes to be labeled, and AI-generated content to be marked. Organizations must assess whether their AI systems trigger disclosure, labeling, or content-marking requirements, with limited exceptions and penalties reaching €15 million or 3% of global turnover for noncompliance.
GlobalPrivacy
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Article

ICO Launches Consultation On Draft Guidance Regarding Anonymisation And Pseudonymisation For Research Purposes

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office has opened a public consultation on draft guidance addressing anonymisation and pseudonymisation techniques for processing personal data in research, archiving, and statistical contexts. The guidance explores critical distinctions between anonymous and pseudonymous data, outlines required safeguards under UK GDPR, and examines emerging technologies including synthetic data and privacy-enhancing tools.
United KingdomPrivacy
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

Amendments To The Act On The Protection Of Personal Information Promulgated

Japan has enacted sweeping amendments to its Act on the Protection of Personal Information, introducing an administrative surcharge regime with monetary penalties for data protection violations, new protections for children under 16 and biometric data, and expanded exceptions for data utilization in statistical analysis and AI development. The reforms, which take effect in stages through 2028, fundamentally reshape Japan's privacy enforcement landscape by granting the Personal Information Protection Commiss
JapanPrivacy
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

SEC Issues “Innovation Exemption” To Facilitate Trading Of Tokenized NMS Stock

The SEC has issued a groundbreaking Innovation Exemption allowing tokenized securities venues to facilitate trading of tokenized NMS stocks using automated market makers and liquidity pools. This temporary five-year exemption from exchange and dealer registration requirements establishes conditions for permissioned blockchain-based trading while granting public companies a 30-day window to object to third-party tokenization of their securities.
United StatesFinance and Banking
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

The EU’s Proposed Industrial Accelerator Act: What The Battery Industry Needs To Know—and Do

The European Commission's Industrial Accelerator Act proposes to reshape battery supply chains by conditioning access to EU public procurement and support schemes on strict origin requirements. As China controls over 80% of global battery manufacturing capacity, the legislation introduces escalating component-count thresholds that could fundamentally alter market access, financing structures, and supplier eligibility across the battery value chain.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

Delaware Chancery Invalidates Buyer Termination And Orders Specific Performance Of Obligations To Seek Regulatory Clearance For Merger

A Delaware Court of Chancery decision examines whether an acquiror can terminate a $2.35 billion merger agreement when antitrust approval is delayed beyond the outside date. The case centers on whether the acquiror's abandonment of discussions with a competitor—which triggered an FTC investigation—constitutes "willful conduct" that prevents the buyer from walking away from the deal.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

EU Packaging And Packaging Waste Regulation—what International Corporate Groups Should Know

The European Union's new Regulation on packaging and packaging waste has fundamentally transformed compliance requirements for companies placing packaged goods on the EU market, replacing decades-old directive-based frameworks with directly applicable product-law rules. While promising regulatory harmonization across member states, the reality presents a complex dual-compliance landscape where businesses must navigate both EU-wide packaging standards and diverging national implementation approaches.
European UnionEnvironment
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

Court Of Chancery Imposes Sanctions For Spoliation Of Signal Messages

The Delaware Court of Chancery imposed significant sanctions in a merger litigation case after finding that the company's controlling stockholder and senior officers recklessly destroyed Signal messages following legal hold notices. The court shifted the burden of proof by presuming certain facts favorable to plaintiffs, requiring defendants to rebut these presumptions with clear and convincing evidence rather than a preponderance standard.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

How Spain’s Draft Data Center Rules Could Transform Digital Infrastructure Investment

Spain's draft Royal Decree introduces stringent energy sustainability, environmental, resilience and digital sovereignty requirements for data centers, including renewable additionality, hourly correlation, and efficiency standards. The regulation applies to all access and connection permits obtained after entry into force, with specific compliance deadlines for projects in progress and those with granted permits not yet connected to the grid.
SpainEnergy and Natural Resources
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

California Passes Suite Of Bills Advancing Child Online-safety Push

California has enacted a comprehensive package of four bills that fundamentally reshape online safety protections for minors, targeting addictive design features, data privacy practices, age verification systems, and platform liability. These new laws establish strict requirements for social media companies, including mandatory stripped-down interfaces for users under 16, enhanced privacy defaults, and potential damages up to $1 million for negligent harm to children. The legislation represents one of the m
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

SEC Proposes Regulation Crypto Assets: Tailored Pathways For Covered Investment Contracts

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed Regulation Crypto Assets, introducing two tailored exemptions from Securities Act registration requirements for certain offerings of covered investment contracts involving crypto assets. The proposal establishes a startup exemption allowing up to $5 million in offerings over four years and a two-tier fundraising exemption permitting offerings up to $75 million...
United StatesFinance and Banking
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman