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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

EU Adds Nearly 1,600 Russia Sanctions Listings, Targeting Defense Supply Chains

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The European Union has imposed its largest-ever single round of sanctions targeting Russia's military-industrial complex, adding 1,569 companies and executives to its restrictive measures list. This unprecedented action extends beyond traditional defense contractors to encompass the broader industrial supply chains supporting Russia's military operations, raising critical questions about compliance obligations for companies with Russian exposure.

European UnionInternational Law
Erik Woodhouse
Erik Woodhouse
Celine De Buck
Celine De Buck
Dmitry Bergoltsev
Dmitry Bergoltsev

On October 12, 2026, the EU adopted its largest-ever single round of Russia sanctions listings, adding 826 companies associated with Russia’s military-industrial complex and 743 executives of these companies to Annex I of Regulation (EU) No 269/2014. The 1,569 additions bring listings under the EU’s regime supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity to nearly 4,600. Separate measures targeted 77 individuals involved in illegal Russian elections in occupied Ukrainian territory and seven parties connected to North Korea.

An Expanded Focus on Russia’s Industrial Supply Chain

The latest listings reach beyond prominent defense contractors into Russia’s industrial supply chains. According to the Council, the targeted companies collectively employ more than 250,000 people and generate at least €20 billion in annual turnover. They supply semiconductors and microcircuits, radar systems and antennas, aviation and missile technologies, explosives, and optical and navigation equipment used in missiles, drones, and aircraft. High Representative Kaja Kallas indicated that more than half of the new listings concern the production chain for Russian ballistic missiles.

Perhaps the most distinctive feature is the basis for identifying the companies – Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/2281 explains that the 826 entities appear on a list recently established by the Russian government identifying enterprises belonging to its military-industrial complex and eligible for state subsidies. The Council relied on that classification in determining that the companies form part of Russia’s military-industrial complex, while the executives were listed for supporting it.

The approach illustrates how Russia’s own industrial-policy classifications can inform EU designations, including where manufacturers are not widely recognized as defense contractors.

Additional Measures Concerning Russian ‘Elections’ in Occupied Ukraine and North Korea

In a parallel action, the Council designated 74 candidates who participated in September’s Russian State Duma elections in occupied Ukrainian territories and three members of Russia’s Central Election Commission. These measures reinforce the EU’s refusal to recognize Russian electoral activity in those territories.

The Council also added three individuals and four entities under its separate North Korea (DPRK) sanctions regime. The targets include Russian real estate developer Samolet Group, associated with the employment of North Korean workers, and Paekyangsan Shipping Co. Ltd., linked by the Council to petroleum shipments from Russia to North Korea, both in violation of UN sanctions. These designations target activities linked to the growing military and economic cooperation between North Korea and Russia, but are legally distinct from the 1,569 Russia military-industrial listings.

Implications

The 1,569 companies and individuals were added to Annex I of Regulation (EU) No 269/2014 and are subject to the existing measures under that Regulation—most importantly, an asset freeze and a prohibition on EU operators making funds or economic resources available, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of the listed parties.

Companies and financial institutions should therefore consider re-screening existing suppliers, customers, intermediaries, and pending transactions against the updated lists. Screening alone, however, may be insufficient. The asset freeze and prohibition of making funds available can affect non-listed entities deemed owned or controlled by a listed person or entity. In particular, the designations of hundreds of executives make ownership and control assessments particularly important, including where an unlisted counterparty shares management or corporate affiliations with a listed person. While this in itself does not suffice to establish control, it may do so in certain circumstances (e.g. where the listed party has the power to exercise dominant influence over the company or the right to use all or part of its assets).

Manufacturers and distributors of electronics, aerospace components, industrial equipment, and other products used in the targeted supply chains should also consider revisiting Russia-related supply chains and third-country distribution channels. Existing relationships merit review for exposure to these newly designated actors through payments, contractual obligations, and continuing services, even when the goods are not themselves subject to separate restrictive measures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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