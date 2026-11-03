G 1/25: Adapting Descriptions To Amended Claims In European Patent Applications

In decision G 1/25, the Enlarged Board of Appeal of the EPO clarified when the description of a European patent application requires adaptation to match amended claims and called into question the "mandatory adaptation” approach, as Catherine Caspar explains.

Issued on 1 September 2026, decision G 1/25 of the Enlarged Board of Appeal of the European Patent Office (EPO) deals with the very practical question of the need to adapt the description of a patent application to match amended claims.

In its ruling, the Enlarged Board first confirmed the approach taken in G 1/24; namely, claims must be interpreted in the light of the description and drawings, which must always be consulted to determine their meaning, and not only when a claim appears ambiguous.

The Board further clarified that a mere lack of formal correspondence between the description and the claims does not, in and of itself, require an amendment to the description. An "inconsistency" within the meaning of the decision occurs where a passage in the description or drawings leads to an understanding of the claim which is incompatible with the apparent meaning of the claim, and that inconsistency cannot be resolved by applying the principles for claim interpretation set out in G 1/24.

Implications for interpretation of Article 84, EPC

With this, the Enlarged Board rejects the idea that Article 84 of the European Patent Convention (EPC) generally requires that the description be adapted to the claims. Rather, the requirement that the claims must be based on the description does not mean that the description must be systematically "cleansed" of any embodiment or teaching which is no longer within the scope of the claims. In particular, the presence in the description of examples, embodiments or technical teachings which do not fall within the scope of the claimed subject-matter does not, in and of itself, constitute an inconsistency. There is no general obligation, therefore, to adapt the description merely for the purpose of seeking a formal match with the claims.

On the other hand, if an amendment to the claims results in non-compliance with a requirement of the EPC due to inconsistency with the description or drawings, an adaptation is still necessary. However, the legal basis for this adaptation is not necessarily Article 84 EPC. It depends on the nature of the legal consequence of the inconsistency. This may, for example, affect clarity within the meaning of Article 84 or, because it affects the interpretation of the claims, the assessment of novelty or inventive step under Articles 52 to 57 EPC. The Enlarged Board also envisages, albeit more theoretically, difficulties under Article 76(1) (extension of a divisional application beyond the content of the parent application), 83 (sufficiency of description) or 123 EPC (extension beyond the content of the application as filed).

When are description amendments required?

For Article 56 EPC, the Enlarged Board gives a concrete example in §37-38 in the case of a description which suggests an understanding of the claim which is incompatible with the apparent meaning of the claim. For example, where a claim has been successfully amended to meet the requirement of inventive step, but the description still contains a passage expressing a technical teaching relating to the claim before amendment, and this passage conflicts with the compliance of the requirement of inventive step which has been recognised for the amended claim, this passage constitutes an inconsistency which must be deleted.

Subject to all due reservations, this example appears to indicate that the passage in the description could affect the interpretation – carried out in accordance with decision G 1/24 – of the amended claim and/or have an impact on the associated technical effects, such that the claimed subject matter would in fact lack an inventive step because it would not achieve the technical effect or effects on which compliance with the inventive step requirement is based.

In the case of Article 83 EPC, on the other hand, the decision does not give a comparable concrete example. It merely states that inconsistencies between the claims and the description could in theory give rise to difficulties, in particular with regard to Articles 83, 76(1) or 123 EPC, while adding that it expects such situations to be rare or even non-existent.

In conclusion, therefore, adaptation is required only to the extent necessary to remove or neutralise an inconsistency resulting in a lack of conformity with the requirements of the EPC.

Practical implications of the G 1/25 ruling

In practice, the decision should significantly limit the obligation to systematically adapt the description before the EPO. In particular, it should no longer be necessary to delete or mechanically reformulate all passages describing embodiments which are no longer covered by the claims, nor necessarily to identify them as "not covered by the invention", as long as they do not create an incompatibility with the construction of the claims.

However, it will be necessary to continue to examine the description after the amendment of the claims to identify any genuine contradictions which might influence their interpretation or lead to a violation of a provision of the EPC.