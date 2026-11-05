[Blog] L’OEB précise les règles applicables à la dématérialisation de la procédure de délivrance

The European Patent Office (EPO) has published a first set of implementing measures regarding the transition to a fully digital grant procedure as of 1 April 2027. In particular, they specify the new requirements relating to the filing of applications and other documents as well as the service of services by the Office.

By that date, applications and other documents must, subject to the exceptions provided, be filed electronically. Where a document is exceptionally submitted on paper, the author of the document must be refiled electronically within two months of an invitation from the EPO. Service will also be effected exclusively by electronic means and third-party observations must be submitted in this form.

The published decisions also specify the electronic services allowed for these various filings and the procedures applicable to service. This framework still needs to be completed before its entry into force, in particular by new provisions and by a revision of the EPO Guidelines on European, PCT and Unitary Patent procedures.

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