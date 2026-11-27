Non-European Union entities undertaking economic activities in the EU will face new beneficial ownership registration requirements under the EU’s anti-money laundering framework.

For internationally active accounting, advisory, law, and notarial firms, the changes bring registration checks into focus when accepting clients and advising on cross-border transactions. The obligation is not universal: whether registration is required depends on the entity, its activities, and the applicable legal conditions.

Statutory scope

The EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), generally applicable from 10 July 2027, extends beneficial ownership registration requirements to certain entities established outside the EU. Where the requirements apply, these entities must register their ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) in an EU member state’s beneficial ownership register. The aim is greater transparency over foreign entities conducting economic activities within the EU.

Business relationships

Establishing a business relationship with an EU service provider subject to anti-money laundering obligations, such as an accountant or tax adviser, may trigger registration. However, engaging an EU adviser does not automatically require every non-EU company to register. This trigger concerns relevant categories of foreign entities or sectors associated with medium-high or high money laundering or terrorist financing risks.

Where the obligation applies, registration may be a condition for establishing the relationship. Existing relationships may also be affected if they subsequently fall within the relevant higher-risk categories.

Real estate acquisitions

Non-EU legal entities acquiring real estate in the EU may also need to register their UBOs in an EU member state’s beneficial ownership register.

Other registration grounds

Registration may also be required when non-EU legal entities purchase certain high-value goods or obtain public procurement contracts or concessions.

Foreign trusts and similar legal arrangements are subject to a broader regime and require separate assessment.

Client due diligence

Accounting, advisory, and law firms subject to anti-money laundering obligations should integrate an assessment of applicable UBO registration requirements into client acceptance and ongoing monitoring. Evidence of any required registration should be retained and checked against the firm’s own beneficial ownership findings. Registration is not a substitute for client due diligence.

Clients should assemble beneficial ownership information and supporting documentation at an early stage. Early review of ownership structures, control arrangements, and registration requirements well before a critical milestone in an engagement or transaction can help avoid delays.

For international networks of accounting, advisory, and law firms, effective cross-border coordination is essential. Non-EU advisers can support clients in preparing ownership documentation, while EU firms can assess applicable registration requirements and their implications for accepting or continuing an engagement.

A coordinated assessment process can promote consistent decisions across jurisdictions and minimise avoidable delays. The distinction remains important: an entity’s non-EU status warrants an assessment of applicable requirements, not an assumption that registration is mandatory.

Monitor forthcoming rules and guidance

Further details on the AMLR’s practical application will be provided through technical standards. The EU Authority for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AMLA) develops draft standards within its statutory mandates for formal adoption by the European Commission. These standards, together with further guidance, are expected to clarify how specific requirements must be applied in practice. International firms should monitor their publication and adoption, and reflect the resulting requirements in their client acceptance and compliance procedures.

Implementation will also depend on national register arrangements and further EU and national risk classifications. Firms should prepare their procedures while monitoring these developments ahead of 10 July 2027.