On 9 September 2026, the European Commission adopted a Proposal for a Regulation on public contracts and concessions (PPA). The PPA represents the most fundamental overhaul of EU procurement rules in over a decade and introduces significant new tools related to security and resilience and European preference.

Public buyers will be required to assess security risks arising from bidders’ ownership, financing, third-country law exposure, and supply chain dependencies. Contracts may be terminated, and operators excluded during performance on security grounds.

European preference toolbox: Chapter 5 creates a framework enabling (and in certain cases requiring) public buyers to restrict participation to EU and “covered” operators, impose origin requirements on goods, and apply evaluation preferences. European preference is voluntary for buyers by default and becomes mandatory only via Commission delegated acts or sector-specific legislation.

Covered vs. non-covered distinction: Operators and goods originating from countries with EU procurement commitments (GPA, FTAs) are “covered.” Non-covered operators may face restrictions or exclusion. But coverage is decided tender by tender. Therefore, the same US or Japanese supplier could be covered in one tender and non-covered in another. A group entity incorporated in the EU but controlled by a parent in a non-covered country may not qualify as an EU or covered operator. Whether it qualifies needs to be checked case by case. In current tenders, a buyer can already exclude a non-covered bidder. The PPA is meant to set rules for this practice and apply them consistently.

Interaction with sanctions and trade instruments: The PPA operates alongside the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR), International Procurement Instrument, Anti-Coercion Instrument. In particular, the FSR procurement-specific notification and review mechanism (for contracts of at least €250 million with third-country financial contributions of at least €4 million) will continue to apply in parallel. Bidders subject to FSR review should anticipate cumulative compliance burdens.

The application is deferred by two years from entry into force, realistically 2029–2030. Stakeholder feedback runs until 24 December 2026. Read the full proposal here.