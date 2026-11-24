To mark the International Day of Care and Support, we look at how selected European countries provide employees with time away from work to care for others, and highlight the key differences employers should be aware of.

Caregivers are typically defined as family members or friends who provide care to individuals with disabilities, chronic illnesses, or other long-term needs.

For many employees, providing care must be balanced with work. This can involve caring for a child or partner, supporting a family member with a serious illness or disability, or providing longer-term assistance to someone who cannot manage independently.

Across Europe, employment laws provide a range of rights intended to help employees manage these responsibilities. However, there is no single approach to carers’ leave. Some countries provide a specific statutory carers’ leave entitlement, while others address caring responsibilities through family leave, personal leave, long-term care arrangements, reduced working hours or social security benefits.

The table below provides an overview of some of the different approaches.

Carers’ leave across Europe

Country Type of leave Who can be cared for / relationship Duration Pay Notes Croatia Carers’ leave Close family member or person in the same household needing care due to serious health reasons Five days/year Unpaid Right is described as personal care leave for a serious medical condition. Cyprus Carers’ leave Relative or person in the same household needing significant care or support for a serious medical reason Five days/year Unpaid Can be taken consecutively or in parts. Force majeure leave of 7 unpaid days/year also exists for urgent family reasons. Czech Republic Personal leave Sick child under 10 in specified circumstances or sick family member, including long-term care Short-term care leave: up to 9 days per instance, or 16 days per instance for single parents in specific circumstances



Long-term caregiving: up to 90 days in specific circumstances Unpaid leave; carers’ allowance paid by Social Security Administration One paid day may apply to accompany a close family member to a doctor. Finland Absence for compelling family reasons Family member or another close person Duration to be agreed between employee and employer Generally unpaid unless a collective agreement provides otherwise The employer has a duty to arrange work to allow the employee to take such leave. Temporary childcare leave also exists for a suddenly ill child under 10. Germany Short-term care leave



Long-term care leave Children, parents, grandparents, parents-in-law, spouses, partners, partners in registered partnerships, siblings, adopted children, foster children and grandchildren Short-term: up to 10 days.



Long-term: up to 6 months Short-term: unpaid unless contractually provided.



Long-term: unpaid Short-term leave does not require the employer’s consent. Hungary Care leave Relatives, subject to medical confirmation Up to 2 years Unpaid Applies where care is expected to exceed 30 days, subject to the stated conditions. Ireland Carers’ leave Person deemed to need full-time care and attention 13 to 104 weeks Unpaid Five days’ unpaid leave per year also available to provide significant care or support to a child or other relevant person with a serious medical need

Takeaway for employers

The comparison shows that there is no single approach to supporting carers at work across Europe. While some countries provide a specific statutory right to carers’ leave, others rely on a combination of family leave, longer-term care arrangements, reduced working hours and social security benefits.

For employers operating across jurisdictions, this means looking beyond the label of ‘carers’ leave’. In particular, employers should:

identify the full range of care-related rights available in each jurisdiction;

consider differences in eligibility, duration and pay;

check whether employees can reduce or rearrange their working hours to accommodate caring responsibilities; and

ensure that local protections, including any protection against dismissal, are reflected in workplace policies.

A consistent approach to supporting employees with caring responsibilities can be valuable, but global policies should leave enough flexibility to accommodate different statutory rights at local level.