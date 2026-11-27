The Act on Private Investigation dated 18 May 2024 has been in effect since 16 December 2024. This Act also affects internal HR investigations conducted by employers and contains a number of obligations applicable to employers, one of which is to have Internal Investigations Regulations ready by 16 December 2026.

What is it?

The Act of 18 May 2024 regulating private investigations (“Wet tot regeling van de private opsporing / Loi réglementant la recherche privée”) entered into force on 16 December 2024 and significantly broadens the scope of activities considered “private investigation”. One of the most important consequences is that the legislation does not only affect private detectives and specialised investigation firms, but may also apply to employers conducting internal investigations involving their own employees.

The Act indeed defines private investigation broadly as the collection of information about (natural or legal) persons or facts with the aim of protecting interests in the context of an existing or potential conflict. As a result, internal investigations into, e.g., suspected employee misconduct, fraud, theft, conflicts of interest, data leaks or breaches of company policies may fall within the scope of the Act.

Therefore, where an employer gathers information and evidence regarding suspected wrongdoing by an employee with a view to taking disciplinary, civil or other measures, this activity may qualify as private investigation.

What obligations does it impose on employers?

The Act imposes a number of obligations on employers who conduct or commission internal investigations.

Employers must assess whether the investigation is carried out by an internal function that falls within the statutory framework or whether the services of a licensed external private investigation provider are required. Personnel departments conducting incident investigations may themselves be subject to some of the obligations, requirements and procedural safeguards under the Act, even though they will in any event be exempted from the licensing requirements.

Employers should also ensure that their investigation practices comply with other applicable rules, including GDPR, employment law, collective labour agreements concerning employee monitoring, and internal policies on IT, email and internet use.

A particular obligation for employers: the internal regulation

Article 65 of the Act provides that where the subject of the investigation is an employee, a private investigation may only be carried out if the possibility of conducting such investigation and the applicable rules are expressly and transparently laid down in a regulation.

It can be debated whether this obligation also applies if someone from the personnel department conducts an incident investigation. Based on a literal reading of the definitions contained in the Act and its articles, it could be argued that the internal regulation is only needed when the employer calls upon an external private investigation provider or uses its own internal service which structurally deals with internal investigations.

The Act itself does not prescribe the contents of this internal regulation.

In practice and based on the preparatory works of the Act, employers wishing to conduct workplace investigations must adopt an internal investigation regulation that clearly describes:

the situations and types of misconduct which can lead to the initiation of an investigation (e.g. (presumption of) fraud; (presumption of) abuse of company material; breach of confidentiality and trade secrets; non-compliance with company policies or legal provisions; unethical behaviour, etc.);

at whose initiative the investigation may be conducted;

who may conduct the investigation;

the investigative measures that may be used (e.g. monitoring of e-mail and internet use; interview; video interview; searches in the workplace; analysis of camera footage; analysis of the access badging system; analysis of company documents; etc.);

the rights of employees (e.g. when interviewed);

the consequences the investigation can have;

and the applicable data protection safeguards.

Which form does the internal regulation need to take?

The Act does not specify which form the regulation should take.

This can be a policy, a section in the Work Rules, a CBA, etc.

Given the flexibility it presents we would advise working with a policy.

This indeed will enable the employer to easily modify the regulation without having to obtain the consent of the employees or their representatives.

Information and publicity are key

It is key that the employees are expressly and transparently informed of the existence of the applicable internal regulation.

This can be done by having the employees sign a confirmation of receipt when the policy is communicated or by sending an e-mail with a “read receipt” confirmation to which the policy is attached or with a link where the policy can be found (e.g. on the intranet).

What is the deadline for introducing the internal regulation?

Employers have until 16 December 2026 to implement the required internal investigation regulation.

What are the consequences if no internal regulation is in place by the deadline

If an employer fails to have an internal regulation in place before 16 December 2026 that is expressly and transparently communicated to the employees, investigations falling within the scope of the Act may no longer be lawfully conducted since having an internal regulation in place is prescribed under the nullity penalty.

The employer will then not be able to call upon the results of such an investigation and the proof gathered during such an investigation for taking action against the employee.

Conclusion and key takeaway

The Private Investigation Act represents a substantial change for Belgian employers. Internal investigations concerning employee misconduct can now fall within the legal framework of private investigation, bringing with them specific compliance obligations.

Employers should ensure that a compliant internal investigation regulation is adopted and transparently communicated to the employees in accordance with Article 65 before 16 December 2026.

Failure to do so may jeopardise the legality and evidential value of future workplace investigations.

It is said that legislative initiatives are in the making to exclude HR investigations from the scope of application of the Act. If these initiatives were to be successful, it is highly questionable, not to say almost impossible, that this would happen before 16 December 2026.

Therefore, the safe advice is to still have your internal regulation in place before said date.

If you do not have an internal regulation in place yet, now is the time!

We can of course assist with preparing and introducing a compliant internal regulation.