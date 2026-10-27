Belgium Immigration Update: Updated List Of Bottleneck Professions In The Walloon Region As From 1 October 2026

As of 1 October 2026, an updated list of bottleneck professions applies in the Walloon Region for the employment of third-country nationals. The new list has been considerably reduced compared with the previous one, as it now only contains 31 professions, down from 56 under the previous list. In this immigration update, we explain why a bottleneck professions list matters when applying for a work authorization in the different regions.

1. Key take aways

The updated Walloon bottleneck professions list takes effect on 1 October 2026 and runs until 30 September 2027.

It now covers 31 professions, down from 56 on the previous list.

Flanders, Brussels and Wallonia each maintain their own separate bottleneck professions list, so status in one region does not necessarily apply in another.

Being on the list creates a presumption of a genuine labour shortage, which can simplify a Belgian work permit / single permit application.

2. What is the list of bottleneck professions?

The bottleneck professions list identifies the professions for which employers structurally face significant difficulties in finding workers on the labour market. Such a list is issued in the Flemish, the Brussels and the Walloon region. A bottleneck profession in one region is therefore not necessarily a bottleneck profession in another region.

Each region updates its bottleneck professions list on a regular basis. The Walloon region has just done so.

3. Why does this list of bottleneck professions matter for a Belgian work permit / single permit application?

An employer can only employ a third-country national on the Belgian territory if a work authorization has been obtained1. Whether or not such work authorization can be obtained, depends on the nature of the work the third-country national will perform.

The Flemish, Walloon and Brussels regions each developed a framework with categories of workers who may be eligible for a work authorization in their specific region. Each of these categories is linked to specific eligibility conditions. For some categories, those conditions, such as salary thresholds or required professional qualifications, are highly specific.

A worker who does not fit one of these categories may still qualify for a work authorization in case the worker’s profession appears on the bottleneck professions list. Appearing on that list creates a presumption that a genuine labour shortage exists for that profession. However, the exact rules and requirements continue to vary by region.

Flemish region Attention, a distinction must be made between two categories. Category “mid-schooled functions”: a work authorization can be applied for by a Belgian employer in case the worker’s function is mentioned on the dynamic list of bottleneck professions for mid-schooled functions, issued by the Flemish government. The employer does not have to provide evidence that there is a shortage on the labour market for these functions. Category “miscellaneous”: a work authorization can be applied for by an employer, with an establishment in Belgium, in case the worker’s function is mentioned on the list of bottleneck professions, issued by the Flemish Employment Mediation Office (VDAB). In addition, the employer must evidence that he actively searched for a well-suited candidate on the European labour market. More in particular, the employer must have published a vacancy during an uninterrupted period of at least 9 weeks in a 4-month period preceding the application for the work authorization. Depending on the situation on the labour market, the employer may also be required to provide additional evidence that it was not possible to find a suitable candidate. The “list bottleneck professions for mid-schooled functions2” and the “list for bottleneck professions issued by the VDAB3” differ. Brussels region A worker is eligible for a work authorization in case the worker’s function is mentioned on the list of bottleneck professions issued by the Brussels Employment Mediation Office (Actiris)4. The employer does not have to provide evidence that there is a shortage on the labour market for these functions. If a work authorization is being applied for but the worker does not fit in one of the categories for which a work authorization can be applied for and is also not mentioned on the bottleneck professions list, then the administration will apply for advice with Actiris and the employer must, amongst others, evidence that he published a vacancy during an uninterrupted period of at least 5 weeks in the year preceding the application for the work authorization. Walloon region A worker is eligible for a work authorization in case the worker’s function is mentioned on the list of bottleneck professions, issued by the Walloon government5 (and this list was recently updated). The employer does not have to provide evidence that there is a shortage in the labour market for these functions. If a work authorization is being applied for but the worker does not fit in one of the categories for which a work authorization can be applied for and is also not mentioned on the bottleneck professions list, then the employer can, via the Walloon Employment Mediation Office (Forem), obtain an attestation that no local candidates are available, amongst others, by evidencing that a vacancy was published during an uninterrupted period of at least 5 weeks in the year preceding the application for the work authorization.

4. Which professions are on the updated Walloon bottleneck professions list?

The updated Walloon list applies from 1 October 2026 to 30 September 2027 and contains 31 professions, down from 56 under the previous list.

The list includes, amongst others, the following functions: roofer, carpenter, steel structure fitter, pipefitter, industrial (electronic) maintenance technician, HVAC technician,… Second-fix construction trades, electricians and road transport occupations have dropped out entirely.

Footnotes

1. Unless the third-country national falls under a legal exemption. ↩︎

2. The list is available here (in Dutch). ↩︎

3. The list is available here (in Dutch). ↩︎

4. The list is available here (in Dutch). ↩︎