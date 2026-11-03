Immigration And Global Mobility Update No. 49, October 2026

Every two months, our experts from around the world compile an update on immigration and global mobility practice, setting out recent changes to the law, policies and procedures.

In our latest Immigration and Global Mobility Update we provide insights on the new Fair Mobility Package adopted in the EU, expanded Global Talent and and Erasmus+ immigration pathways in the UK, stricter residence rules in Portugal and Slovakia, reforms to naturalisation rules in Finland and Ireland, the new Schengen Visa D procedure in Luxembourg, and more.

For full details on all the developments, please download the update below.

To view the full article, click here.