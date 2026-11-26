In 2026, European employers are increasingly forced to make workplace decisions amid regulatory and economic uncertainty. Day-to-day management of issues like artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and pay transparency is outpacing the implementation of rules meant to govern them, while economic pressures are driving difficult workforce decisions, such as hiring freezes and layoffs.

Littler’s ninth annual European Employer Survey Report provides an in-depth analysis of how European business leaders are navigating those challenges, along with guidance on preparing for the changes ahead. The survey was conducted in August and September 2026 and completed by nearly 500 business executives, in-house lawyers and HR leaders from across Europe, 51% of whom hold C-suite positions.

AI Reshapes Workplace Decisions and Disputes

After years of anticipation, AI is now transforming workplace operations. Nearly all respondents (94%) report using AI in HR or employment law functions. The share whose organisations have made workforce reductions as a result of actual or anticipated increased AI use has more than doubled since last year’s survey, to 28% from 13%. On the other side of the table, 74% of respondents report a rise in employees using AI to prepare or support workplace complaints, grievances or legal claims.

Regulatory Deadlines Arrive—Certainty Does Not

2026 was also supposed to be the year that two landmark EU laws impacting the workplace took effect. Instead, most member states missed the June deadline to transpose the EU Pay Transparency Directive into national law, and the EU postponed the AI Act’s rules for high-risk uses until December 2027.

Employers are feeling the effects. Eighty-four percent say the uneven, country-by-country implementation of the Pay Transparency Directive has complicated their compliance planning. And while 93% have taken at least one step to prepare for the AI Act, preparation remains uneven: no single step has been taken by a majority.

The survey also addresses how economic pressures are shaping workforce decisions, how mental health is showing up in sickness absences and disciplinary processes, key areas of concern related to the U.K. Employment Rights Act 2025 and other hot-button issues facing European employers, while spotlighting important differences among respondents from various countries and company sizes.

View the 2026 European Employer Survey Report