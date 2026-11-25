Organisations caught by the EU Platform Work Directive face new requirements covering employment status, algorithmic management, human oversight, consultation and regulatory reporting.

At its heart are two central pillars: a legal presumption of employment and a framework regulating algorithmic management in platform work.

But the Platform Work Directive goes further, introducing additional requirements relating to worker information and consultation, reporting to authorities and collective rights.

In the first article in this four-part series, we considered which businesses, workers and arrangements fall within the Platform Work Directive’s scope. In this second article, we look at what being within scope means in practice, examining the Platform Work Directive’s two central pillars and the other obligations that platforms will need to navigate, as well as the penalties for non-compliance.

The two pillars of the Directive: The presumption of employment and algorithmic management

Pillar one of the Platform Work Directive: the presumption of employment

Member States must have effective procedures to check and ensure that people performing platform work are given the correct employment status. These procedures should determine whether an employment relationship exists under applicable national laws, collective agreements and practices, taking account of case law of the Court of Justice of the European Union (‘CJEU’). They may include applying the legal presumption that an employment relationship exists.

How is employment status assessed?

The relationship between a platform and the person working through it is presumed to be employment where facts indicating ‘direction and control’ are found. These facts are again assessed under national law, collective agreements and practice, with consideration of the case law of the CJEU.

The status question is guided primarily by the facts of how the work is actually done, including the use of automated monitoring and decision-making, regardless of how the contract describes the relationship. A carefully drafted self-employment agreement will carry little weight if the app is effectively managing the inpidual.

Can employment status be challenged?

Yes. Once the legal presumption of employment applies, the burden shifts to the platform to prove that the relationship is not one of employment. Member States must also ensure that the presumption does not make it more difficult for people performing platform work or their representatives to establish their correct employment status in legal proceedings.

For contractual relationships already in place on 2 December 2026, the legal presumption applies only from that date onwards and does not affect earlier periods.

What are the risks of misclassification?

Misclassification can have significant consequences. If an inpidual is reclassified as an employee, the platform may face liability for employment rights, holiday pay, social security contributions and tax obligations, with costs potentially increasing substantially across a large workforce. In certain markets, domestic law means that the consequences may include criminal sanctions in addition to civil law penalties.

For relationships that were already in place on 2 December 2026, the legal presumption applies only from that date onwards. However, this does not eliminate potential historic liability. Employment status disputes relating to earlier periods will continue to be assessed under existing EU and national legal frameworks, meaning organisations may still face retrospective claims arising from past arrangements.

Pillar two of the Platform Work Directive: algorithmic management

This is likely to be the most operationally demanding part of the Platform Work Directive, because it requires changes to systems and processes rather than just contracts. Crucially, most of these rights apply to everyone doing platform work, including the genuinely self-employed. You can’t avoid them by falling on the right side of the status analysis and rebutting the presumption of employment.

What data is off limits?

Platforms must not use automated monitoring or decision-making systems to:

process personal data on someone’s emotional or psychological state;

process personal data about private conversations, including exchanges with other workers or their representatives;

collect any personal data while the person is not offering or performing platform work;

process data to predict the exercise of fundamental rights, such as freedom of association or collective bargaining;

infer, by using personal data, sensitive characteristics, including racial or ethnic origin, migration status, political opinions, religious or philosophical beliefs, health, trade union membership or sexual orientation; or

process biometric data to identify someone by comparing it against a biometric database of other people.

These bans apply from the start of any recruitment or selection process. One-to-one biometric checks that verify a person against their own data are still possible where data protection law allows. The recitals also make clear that platforms shouldn’t rely on consent as the basis for processing workers’ personal data, given the imbalance of power.

Are data protection impact assessments required?

Using automated monitoring or decision-making systems is treated as high-risk processing, so a data protection impact assessment is always required. Platforms must seek the views of the people affected and their representatives and give the assessment to workers’ representatives.

What transparency obligations apply to automated monitoring and decision-making systems?

Digital labour platforms must be transparent about any automated monitoring or automated decision-making systems they use. They must provide workers, worker representatives and, on request, national authorities with clear written information about these systems, including what data they collect, how they operate, the decisions they support, the factors they take into account, and how those factors influence outcomes.

Workers must be informed about systems that directly affect them from the start of their engagement, before significant changes are introduced, and whenever they request further information. Worker representatives are entitled to comprehensive information before such systems are introduced or changed, while authorities can request detailed information at any time.

The transparency requirements also extend to job applicants, who must be informed about any automated systems used during recruitment. In addition, people performing platform work have the right to obtain and transfer personal data generated through these systems, including ratings and reviews, in accordance with applicable data protection rules.

What human oversight and decision making is required?

Platforms must oversee their systems and, with workers’ representatives, evaluate the impact of inpidual automated decisions regularly and at least every two years. They need enough staff with the competence and authority to override automated decisions, and those staff are protected from dismissal and other adverse treatment. Where a high risk of discrimination or a breach of rights is identified, the platform must fix the system or stop using it.

Any decision to restrict, suspend or terminate an account or contractual relationship with a person performing platform work, or any decision of equivalent detriment, must be taken by a human being.

What explanation or human review is needed?

People performing platform work can ask a platform for an explanation of any decision taken or supported by an automated system and must have access to a named contact person. For the most serious decisions, such as account restrictions, suspensions and terminations, refused payments or decisions on contractual status, the platform must give written reasons at the latest on the date the decision takes effect. If the person asks for a decision to be reviewed, the platform must reply in writing within two weeks. Where a decision has breached their rights, it must be put right within two weeks or, if that isn’t possible, compensated.

What information consultation and collective rights apply?

Workers’ representatives must be informed and consulted about decisions likely to introduce, or substantially change, automated monitoring or decision-making systems. They can be helped by an expert of their choice and, where the platform has more than 250 workers in the country concerned, the platform must cover the expert’s reasonable costs. If there are no representatives, the platform must tell the platform workers directly, in writing.

Platforms must also provide private, secure channels for people to contact each other and their representatives, and they must not access or monitor those communications.

What transparency information must be provided to authorities?

Platforms must report work carried out through their platform to the relevant authorities in each Member State where the work is performed. They must also make information available to authorities and worker representatives, including:

the number of people working through the platform, by level of activity and contractual or employment status;

the general terms and conditions that apply;

average duration of activity, weekly hours and income (on request); and

the intermediaries the platform works with.

This information must be updated at least every six months, although Member States may allow small and medium-sized platforms to update it annually. Information on the applicable general terms and conditions must be updated whenever there is a material change. For many businesses, building this reporting capability will be a significant project in its own right.

What are the penalties for non-compliance?

The Platform Work Directive states that penalties should be strong enough to deter breaches and should reflect the seriousness and duration of the infringement, as well as the number of workers affected. Platforms that fail to comply with a legal decision determining a worker’s employment status may face additional penalties, including financial sanctions.

People performing platform work must have access to effective dispute resolution and compensation, even after the relationship has ended. Representatives and other organisations with a legitimate interest in defending the rights of platform workers can bring proceedings on their behalf, which opens the door to group claims.

People performing platform work are also protected against dismissal and other adverse treatment for exercising their rights under the Platform Work Directive. Where they show facts suggesting they were dismissed for that reason, the platform must prove that the dismissal was based on other grounds.

How does this fit with data protection law and the EU AI Act?

The algorithmic management rules sit on top of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (‘GDPR’). Data protection authorities will enforce their data protection aspects, with fines up to the GDPR’s higher tier (EUR 20 million or 4% of worldwide annual turnover). Labour authorities will police the rest.

They also overlap with the EU AI Act, under which AI used for recruitment, task allocation, monitoring and termination is high risk. Under the Digital Omnibus on AI, the implementation of high-risk AI obligations has been postponed until December 2027 for stand-alone high-risk AI systems and August 2028 for high-risk AI systems embedded in regulated products. Our recent Workplace Data Privacy and AI update explains the obligations in more detail.

It makes sense to run all three compliance programmes together.

Takeaway for employers

For employers within scope, compliance involves more than getting employment status right. The challenge is also to ensure that automated systems, human oversight and working practices meet the Platform Work Directive’s requirements as implemented in each relevant Member State.

Three key points stand out when it comes to the new requirements introduced by the Platform Work Directive:

The burden of proof can shift to the platform. Where facts indicating direction and control are present, a presumption of employment may arise, requiring the platform to demonstrate that the relationship is genuinely self-employed.

Algorithmic management obligations extend beyond employment status. Even where inpiduals are correctly classified as self-employed, platforms may still be subject to extensive transparency, data and human oversight requirements.

Key decisions require meaningful human involvement. Platforms must ensure that significant decisions affecting inpiduals, including restrictions, suspensions or account terminations, are taken by a human being, not an automated system, and backed by a written statement of reasons no later than the date the decision takes effect.

Another important point to note here is that implementation will vary across the EU. Member States have discretion over important aspects of the regime, including how the legal presumption operates. Employers should therefore expect a patchwork of national rules rather than a single, uniform EU approach.

Next in the series, we examine this emerging patchwork of national rules across the EU, together with the wider global trend towards greater regulation of platform work.