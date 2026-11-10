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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Market Abuse – Updated EU MAR Guidelines On Delaying Disclosure Of Inside Information Published By ESMA

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The European Securities and Markets Authority has published updated MAR Guidelines on delaying disclosure of inside information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, reflecting changes introduced by the EU Listing Act.

European UnionCorporate/Commercial Law
Antonia Kirkby
Antonia Kirkby
James Palmer
James Palmer
Alex Kay
Alex Kay
Greg Mulley
Greg Mulley
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The updated Guidelines expand the examples of legitimate interests that may justify delaying disclosure of inside information, and remove superseded guidance, for companies with securities listed in the EU

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has published a report containing updated MAR Guidelines on delay in the disclosure of inside information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU MAR). The updates reflect the changes to EU MAR introduced by the EU Listing Act earlier this year.

The updated Guidelines will apply once they have been translated and published on ESMA’s website.

Which issuers do the updated ESMA Guidelines apply to?

The updated Guidelines are relevant to issuers subject to EU MAR, i.e. those with securities listed in the EU.

Companies whose securities are listed only in the UK (and which are therefore subject only to the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR)) should continue to refer to the version of the Guidelines in force at the time of Brexit (ESMA/2016/1478) – the Financial Conduct Authority expects issuers to continue to apply the ESMA guidance in place at the time of the UK's departure from the EU, to the extent that it remains relevant.

Issuers with securities listed in both the UK and the EU will need to consider both sets of Guidelines and comply with whichever regime is more restrictive in any particular situation.

What changes were made to EU MAR?

Under EU MAR and UK MAR, a listed company must disclose inside information as soon as possible unless it meets the conditions for delaying disclosure. One of those conditions is that disclosure would prejudice the company’s legitimate interests.

Under the changes to EU MAR made earlier this year:

  • Steps in a protracted process – issuers are no longer required to disclose steps in a protracted process until the process is complete. Delegated Act (2026/789) lists examples of protracted processes and the point at which disclosure is required in each case; and

  • Not misleading the public – the condition that a delay in disclosure must not be likely to mislead the public (which is still the requirement under UK MAR) was replaced in EU MAR with a requirement that the delayed information is not "in contrast with the latest public announcement" by the company on the matter to which the inside information relates. Delegated Act (2026/789) gives examples of when information may be in contrast with the latest public announcement.

    For more information on the changes to EU MAR, see our blog post here.

What changes have been made to the Guidelines?

In light of the changes to EU MAR and other feedback, ESMA has updated the Guidelines to:

  • give additional examples of situations where disclosure may prejudice a company’s legitimate interests, including where it decides to appoint a person to the board but they have not told their current employer, or where it may risk the loss of business opportunities as a result of the disclosure of sensitive commercial information; and
  • delete the guidance on delaying disclosure of steps in a protracted process and on not misleading the public, as it is no longer relevant under EU MAR.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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