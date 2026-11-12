ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026
AMLA Finalises Three Regulatory Technical Standards
The Anti-Money Laundering Authority has finalised three regulatory technical standards under the Anti-Money Laundering Regulation, addressing customer due diligence, business relationships versus occasional transactions, and group-wide arrangements. These principles-based standards shift the burden of justification onto firms, making supervisory expectations the real test rather than tick-box compliance.
On 1 October 2026, the Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) finalised three regulatory technical standards under the Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2024/1624). They address customer due diligence, the distinction between a business relationship and an occasional transaction, and group-wide arrangements. All three apply to financial and non-financial obliged entities alike, and AMLA has stressed that they are principles-based and add no obligations beyond the AMLR itself.
One must stress the “Principles-based” statement. This shifts the burden of justification onto each firm, and makes supervisory expectations, rather than a tick-box rule, the real test.
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