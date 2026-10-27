AI Transparency In Practice (Podcast)

On this episode of “SkadBytes,” host Deborah Kirk is joined by counsel Elva Cullen and Jonathan Stephenson to discuss the EU AI Act's Article 50 transparency rules. These rules are not limited to high-risk AI systems and can apply to everyday uses, from chatbots to synthetic images, video, audio and text. The conversation covers the main obligations for providers and deployers, why documentation matters and the role of the European Commission's voluntary Code of Practice on Transparency of AI-generated Content. The team also looks at the wider AI Act timetable, including the December 2026 transition date and the later deadlines, extended under the AI Omnibus, for AI systems the Act classifies as high-risk.

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