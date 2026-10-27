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PODCAST · 27 OCTOBER 2026

AI Transparency In Practice (Podcast)

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
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Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

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The EU AI Act's Article 50 transparency rules extend beyond high-risk AI systems to cover everyday applications including chatbots, synthetic images, video, audio and text. This discussion examines the main obligations for providers and deployers, the importance of documentation, and the European Commission's voluntary Code of Practice on Transparency of AI-generated Content. The conversation also explores the wider AI Act implementation timetable, including the December 2026 transition date and extended de

AfghanistanCorporate/Commercial Law
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom (UK) LLP
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom (UK) LLP

On this episode of “SkadBytes,” host Deborah Kirk is joined by counsel Elva Cullen and Jonathan Stephenson to discuss the EU AI Act's Article 50 transparency rules. These rules are not limited to high-risk AI systems and can apply to everyday uses, from chatbots to synthetic images, video, audio and text. The conversation covers the main obligations for providers and deployers, why documentation matters and the role of the European Commission's voluntary Code of Practice on Transparency of AI-generated Content. The team also looks at the wider AI Act timetable, including the December 2026 transition date and the later deadlines, extended under the AI Omnibus, for AI systems the Act classifies as high-risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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