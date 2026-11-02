Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

The Price Of Being A Gatekeeper: Google’s DMA Fight Over AI Interoperability And Data-sharing Obligations

Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Contributor
Macfarlanes LLP

Macfarlanes LLP

Macfarlanes is a distinctive London-based law firm with a unique combination of services built and...

View firm profile
Explore more from Macfarlanes LLP

Google has launched appeals against the European Commission's Digital Markets Act enforcement, challenging binding specification decisions that require it to open Android features to competing...

European UnionAntitrust/Competition Law
Foad Hoseinian
Foad Hoseinian
Greg Dowell
Greg Dowell

Google has launched its latest challenge against the European Commission’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) enforcement, contesting binding specification decisions that compel it to open up Android features to competing AI assistants and to share search data with rival services. The appeals, filed before the General Court (GC) with a parallel request for interim relief, raise fundamental questions about where regulatory demands for interoperability end and legitimate concerns about user privacy and commercial practicality begin.

Background

Google's gatekeeper designation

Google (Alphabet) was designated as a gatekeeper under the DMA in September 2023 in respect of eight core platform services: Google Search, Play, Maps, Android, Chrome, Shopping, YouTube, and its online advertising services. 

Since having to comply fully with the applicable DMA obligations (from 7 March 2024), Google has been subject to sustained regulatory scrutiny. Most recently, in July 2026, the Commission fined Google a total of €890m in two separate non-compliance decisions concerning self-preferencing in Google Search and anti-steering restrictions in Google Play.

The path to the specification decisions

Article 8 of the DMA allows the Commission to specify exactly what a gatekeeper must do to comply with its conduct obligations under Article 6 (or 7). In January 2026, prompted by concerns regarding Google’s initial compliance proposals, the Commission opened proceedings to specify the measures Google would need to implement to achieve effective compliance with: (i) its obligation under Article 6(7) to provide free and effective interoperability with hardware and software features controlled by the Android operating system, particularly insofar as they relate to AI services; and (ii) its obligation under Article 6(11) to share anonymised online search data with third-party search engines. 

In April 2026, the Commission adopted preliminary findings and invited third-party comments. Following dialogue with Google and an assessment of the evidence received, the Commission adopted two sets of final measures in July 2026.

  • Interoperability: The Commission noted that competing AI assistants face significant barriers to accessing key functionalities of Google’s Android operating system, including voice activation triggers and the necessary permissions to take actions on other apps, placing them at a material disadvantage relative to Google’s own AI assistant (Gemini), which benefits from deep integration with Android. The measures therefore specify in detail the various elements and features of Android to which Google must provide access to eligible third parties.
  • Data sharing: The Commission found that Google’s existing data-sharing arrangements were inadequate: the data provided was not detailed enough and came with restrictive licensing conditions, which limited uptake by competitors. The specification measures therefore set out precisely the types of “query”, “click”, “view”, and “ranking” data Google must provide access to, the conditions Google can apply, how the data should be anonymised, and how pricing should be set. Notably, the obligation to share data expressly extends to AI services that incorporate online search functionality, reflecting the Commission’s recognition that the competitive landscape for search is no longer confined to traditional search engines.

Google’s appeals before the GC

Potential arguments

Google has filed appeals1 before the GC seeking annulment of both specification decisions. While the full text of Google’s pleadings is not yet public, based on the nature of the obligations and Google’s public statements2, the following arguments can reasonably be anticipated.

  • The data-sharing requirements raise genuine concerns about user privacy, given search queries often contain sensitive personal information. Google could contend that the Commission has failed to adequately balance its interoperability objectives against the fundamental right to data protection enshrined in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the European Union (EU) Charter of Fundamental Rights. Further, Google might argue that the measures are ultra vires in that, by extending eligibility to AI chatbots and not just traditional search engines, the Commission is going beyond what is mandated under Article 6(11).
  • The interoperability requirements are commercially impractical, as opening up system-level access to third-party AI assistants could create security vulnerabilities and degrade the user experience, with exposure to malware, data leakage, and less seamlessness of operation. Google may also argue that these measures compromise innovation.3

The request for interim relief

Alongside its main appeals, Google filed a request for interim relief. While the precise scope of the application had not been officially confirmed at the time of writing, public reports suggest that Google is seeking a temporary suspension of the data-sharing obligation under Article 6(11). 

Under EU procedural rules, interim relief requires the applicant to show: (i) a credible case on the merits; (ii) urgency (meaning irreparable harm would occur without suspension); and (iii) that the balance of interests favours suspension.

Prospects for interim relief

The EU courts have so far declined to suspend the DMA’s requirements. In the only such ruling to date, ByteDance v Commission, the GC dismissed ByteDance’s application to suspend the gatekeeper designation for TikTok. ByteDance had not shown concrete, irreversible harm, only abstract concerns about confidential information disclosure, and the designation was later upheld on the merits (on which see our previous article). ByteDance’s appeal to the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) remains pending, but the Advocate General has opined that it should be rejected.

Google’s position from the outset may be stronger in several respects. Unlike ByteDance’s broad challenge to gatekeeper status, Google’s request is much more focused, concerning only certain specific compliance obligations. The harm allegedly invoked by Google also seems more concrete: once search data is shared, it cannot be recalled if Google later wins on appeal. 

However, irreversibility alone is not enough - the applicant must prove, with specific and concrete evidence, that the harm is both serious and irreparable, and the court will weigh that harm against the public interest in the effective application of the DMA. In a recent case under the Digital Services Act (DSA), the CJEU held that the public interest in enforcing the DSA outweighed Amazon’s commercial harm - reasoning the Commission would likely invoke here.

Implications and broader context

According to the Commission, the interoperability measures will (assuming they are upheld) allow competing AI assistants to benefit from meaningful access to Android’s features – widening user choice in how people interact with their devices. The data-sharing measures could prove decisive in enabling competing search engines (and AI chatbots) to improve their own services and catch up with Google Search and AI Mode. 

In this sense, the measures can be seen as part of a broader effort by the Commission (and other competition authorities) to foster greater competition in the fast-developing AI sector. AI assistants and chatbots are not expressly covered as a category of core platform service in the DMA. However, by ensuring that the DMA’s conduct obligations allow third-party developers to leverage Google’s search data and/or mobile operating system features to improve their products or better reach their customers, the Commission will be hoping that the market(s) for the relevant AI products will remain contestable, rather than tipping in gatekeepers’ favour. 

The underlying objectives here are similar to those in the Commission’s ongoing abuse-of-dominance investigations into Meta and Google. The first concerns Meta's restriction of third-party AI chatbot access to WhatsApp (conduct that was first investigated by the Italian Competition Authority). The second concerns Google’s use of YouTube data to train its own AI models, while preventing rival model developers from doing the same. For further information on these investigations, see our previous article

Similarly, in the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) now recognises the increasing importance of AI chatbots as a means of retrieving and presenting online information. For this reason, it recently updated its draft “user choice” conduct requirements (CRs), on which it has been consulting following its designation of Google Search as having Strategic Market Status. The revised draft CRs now specify that search engine user choice screens that are to be presented to users of Android and Chrome on a regular basis should include qualifying AI assistants as well as third-party online search engines.

On the other hand, if the GC takes the unprecedented step4 of siding with Google against the Commission, the present appeals could set a very unhelpful precedent for the Commission. Should Google be successful in invoking data privacy, device security or proportionality concerns as reasons to overturn the disputed measures, gatekeepers will have more scope to resist such granular compliance demands in future.

Next steps

No timetable for a ruling on Google’s interim relief request has been made public. However, in similar cases - ByteDance and Amazon - the GC ruled within about three months. This suggests an order could arrive around the end of 2026, before data sharing begins in January 2027. If needed, the GC could also impose a temporary suspension while the interim relief application is decided, as happened in the Amazon DSA case. The principal appeals are likely to take significantly longer to be determined.

Secondee Beatriz Cabezali contributed to this article

Footnotes

1. Cases T-638/26 and T-639/26.

2. See statements of Oliver Bethell, Head of Competition at Google, published by Euronews and Reuters.

3. See statement of Clare Kelly, Senior Competition Counsel at Google, published by The Next Web.

4. Meta was, on appeal, successful in challenging the Commission’s decision to designate Facebook Marketplace as an important gateway, but by the time the judgment was handed down the Commission had already agreed to un-designate it following a reduction in business user numbers.

Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes.

Visit our website to learn more about our services and how we can assist.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

New EU Guidelines On Abuse Of Dominance: Recalibrated Framework, With Ample Room For Aggressive Enforcement

The European Commission has adopted final Guidelines on exclusionary abuses of dominance under Article 102 TFEU, introducing a "workable effects approach" that narrows presumptions while expanding guidance on objective justifications and recognizing sustainability benefits as valid efficiencies for the first time. These Guidelines replace the 2008 Enforcement Priorities Guidance and are expected to significantly impact enforcement practices across EU Member States and beyond, particularly for digital market
European UnionAntitrust/Competition Law
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

European Comission - Commission Opens Investigation Into Sanofi Over Alleged Disparagement Of Rival Flu Vaccine

The European Commission has launched an antitrust investigation into Sanofi over allegations that the pharmaceutical giant abused its dominant market position through a misleading communication campaign disparaging a competitor's influenza vaccine. The probe examines whether Sanofi falsely portrayed CSL Seqirus' Fluad vaccine as scientifically inferior while promoting its own Efluelda product to healthcare professionals in Germany and France.
AfghanistanAntitrust/Competition Law
NAZALI Attorney Partnership
NAZALI Attorney Partnership
Article

The FIFA Football Agent Regulations Under Scrutiny By The Court Of Justice Of The European Union: What Lies Ahead?

The Court of Justice of the European Union has delivered its landmark judgment on FIFA's Football Agent Regulations, examining whether rules governing agent licensing, fee caps, multiple representation, and transparency obligations comply with EU competition law, freedom to provide services, and data protection requirements. The decision establishes a comprehensive legal framework for assessing sports governance regulations while leaving critical questions of proportionality and necessity to be determined b
European UnionAntitrust/Competition Law
Withers LLP
Withers LLP
Article

A Few Tenths Of A Per Cent Was Enough: What Booking/Etraveli Means For Platform Deals

The European General Court has upheld the Commission's prohibition of Booking Holdings' acquisition of Etraveli Group, endorsing a novel 'reverse leveraging' theory of harm in platform mergers. This landmark judgment establishes that a dominant platform can be blocked from acquiring a business in an adjacent market even when the transaction produces only a marginal market share increase, if it serves to entrench an already weak competitive environment and make it harder for rivals to challenge the incumbent
AfghanistanAntitrust/Competition Law
Goodwin Procter LLP
Goodwin Procter LLP
Article

EU Commission Updates Antitrust Framework For Technology Transfer Agreements

The European Commission has introduced a revised Technology Transfer Block Exemption Regulation and updated Guidelines, effective May 1, 2026, fundamentally reshaping how technology licensing agreements are assessed under EU competition law. The framework introduces significant changes including express provisions for data licensing, extended grace periods for market share thresholds, and new requirements for technology pools and collective negotiations. Companies have until April 30, 2027, to align existin
AfghanistanAntitrust/Competition Law
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

European Commission Releases Draft Merger Guidelines: A Modernized Merger Assessment Framework That Addresses Concerns Of Global Competitiveness

The European Commission has published draft Merger Guidelines representing the most comprehensive modernization of EU merger control in over twenty years. Spurred by landmark reports from Enrico Letta and Mario Draghi calling for regulatory reform to enable European firms to achieve global competitive scale, the draft introduces significant changes including a formal "theory of benefit" framework for efficiencies, an "innovation shield" for startup acquisitions, expanded non-price competition parameters, an
AfghanistanAntitrust/Competition Law
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Article

The EU FSR Decision And Its Implications For Middle Eastern Investors

The EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation introduces new regulatory scrutiny for non-EU companies investing in Europe, with particular implications for Middle Eastern state-linked entities and sovereign wealth funds. The first major FSR merger investigation involving UAE-based e& and PPF Telecom reveals how the Commission applies this regime to government-backed investors from the Gulf region.
GlobalAntitrust/Competition Law
BREMER LF WLL
BREMER LF WLL
Article

New EU Guidelines On Abusive Exclusionary Conduct: The Onus Falls On Dominant Undertakings

The European Commission has substantially reworked its guidelines on abusive exclusionary conduct by dominant undertakings following widespread criticism of the 2024 draft. While notable improvements include reaffirming the below 40% market share safe harbor and the as-efficient competitor standard, significant concerns remain about the evidentiary burden placed on dominant firms and the EC's maximalist approach to enforcement.
European UnionAntitrust/Competition Law
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

Reward Autumn Update 2026

The autumn 2026 edition of the Reward update examines significant proposals to reform directors' remuneration reporting requirements, including changes to the DRR and removal of the annual shareholder advisory vote. It also covers FCA consultation on solo-regulated firms' remuneration, the impact of Employment Rights Act changes on share plans, equal pay reform proposals, and updates to AIM rules affecting corporate governance and remuneration disclosure.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Broadcom/VMware: EU General Court Again Weighs In Favour Of Commission’s Broad Information Gathering Powers

The European Commission's broad information-gathering powers under EU competition law have been reinforced by the General Court's dismissal of Broadcom's challenge to document production requests. The case raises critical questions about the extent to which the Commission can compel production of documents held overseas that are subject to legal professional privilege in other jurisdictions, particularly communications with non-EU qualified external counsel.
European UnionAntitrust/Competition Law
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Investment Management Update - September 2026

The Financial Conduct Authority has released a comprehensive package of regulatory updates and findings covering investment management, wealth management, and consumer protection. Key developments include reforms to MiFID costs and charges disclosures, remuneration code changes, AIFM regime overhauls, and detailed reviews of firms' Consumer Duty compliance, financial crime controls, and governance frameworks.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Investing In Infrastructure: The Capital Stack

The infrastructure capital stack is undergoing significant transformation as equity markets consolidate at the top while creating mid-market opportunities, private debt emerges as a bankability indicator for maturing sectors, and fund finance structures become increasingly sophisticated. This evolution is reshaping how capital is deployed, structured, and exited across the infrastructure investment landscape...
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Investing In Infrastructure: When Public Policy Meets Private Capital

Governments across the UK and Europe have announced ambitious infrastructure programmes they cannot fund alone, creating significant opportunities for private capital. As public authorities shift from subsidy-based models to regulatory reform, investors must navigate an increasingly complex web of concurrent regulatory regimes - from merger control and national security screening to data protection and PFI handback obligations - to successfully deploy capital in this evolving landscape.
European UnionGovernment, Public Sector
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Sponsored Repo And US Treasury Central Clearing – What The Buy-side Needs To Know

The US Treasury repo market faces a fundamental transformation as SEC rules mandate central clearing for most Treasury repurchase transactions by June 2027. This regulatory shift is accelerating buy-side adoption of "sponsored repo" arrangements, requiring firms to navigate new operational frameworks, documentation requirements, and clearing relationships. Understanding the mechanics of sponsored membership and preparing for compliance will be critical for buy-side participants seeking to maintain efficient
United StatesFinance and Banking
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Few Surprises, As The CMA Finalises Its Revised Approach To Merger Efficiencies

The UK Competition and Markets Authority has formalised its new approach to assessing efficiency arguments in merger control cases, marking a significant shift toward a more holistic evaluation framework. This updated guidance, which emerged from the CMA's 4Ps initiative, introduces the concept of Rivalry-Enhancing Efficiencies and establishes clearer pathways for merging parties to demonstrate competitive benefits.
United KingdomAntitrust/Competition Law
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Transfer Pricing Enquiries: HMRC’s Approach And Recent Cases

Transfer pricing litigation in the UK has historically been rare, but recent procedural cases reveal HMRC's increasingly aggressive approach to enquiries. With average enquiry durations now exceeding 40 months and transfer pricing yield surging to £3.4bn, understanding the legal boundaries of information requests and closure notice applications has become critical for multinational groups facing contentious disputes.
United KingdomTax
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP