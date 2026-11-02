The Price Of Being A Gatekeeper: Google’s DMA Fight Over AI Interoperability And Data-sharing Obligations

Google has launched its latest challenge against the European Commission’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) enforcement, contesting binding specification decisions that compel it to open up Android features to competing AI assistants and to share search data with rival services. The appeals, filed before the General Court (GC) with a parallel request for interim relief, raise fundamental questions about where regulatory demands for interoperability end and legitimate concerns about user privacy and commercial practicality begin.

Background

Google's gatekeeper designation

Google (Alphabet) was designated as a gatekeeper under the DMA in September 2023 in respect of eight core platform services: Google Search, Play, Maps, Android, Chrome, Shopping, YouTube, and its online advertising services.

Since having to comply fully with the applicable DMA obligations (from 7 March 2024), Google has been subject to sustained regulatory scrutiny. Most recently, in July 2026, the Commission fined Google a total of €890m in two separate non-compliance decisions concerning self-preferencing in Google Search and anti-steering restrictions in Google Play.

The path to the specification decisions

Article 8 of the DMA allows the Commission to specify exactly what a gatekeeper must do to comply with its conduct obligations under Article 6 (or 7). In January 2026, prompted by concerns regarding Google’s initial compliance proposals, the Commission opened proceedings to specify the measures Google would need to implement to achieve effective compliance with: (i) its obligation under Article 6(7) to provide free and effective interoperability with hardware and software features controlled by the Android operating system, particularly insofar as they relate to AI services; and (ii) its obligation under Article 6(11) to share anonymised online search data with third-party search engines.

In April 2026, the Commission adopted preliminary findings and invited third-party comments. Following dialogue with Google and an assessment of the evidence received, the Commission adopted two sets of final measures in July 2026.

Interoperability : The Commission noted that competing AI assistants face significant barriers to accessing key functionalities of Google’s Android operating system, including voice activation triggers and the necessary permissions to take actions on other apps, placing them at a material disadvantage relative to Google’s own AI assistant (Gemini), which benefits from deep integration with Android. The measures therefore specify in detail the various elements and features of Android to which Google must provide access to eligible third parties.

The Commission noted that competing AI assistants face significant barriers to accessing key functionalities of Google’s Android operating system, including voice activation triggers and the necessary permissions to take actions on other apps, placing them at a material disadvantage relative to Google’s own AI assistant (Gemini), which benefits from deep integration with Android. The measures therefore specify in detail the various elements and features of Android to which Google must provide access to eligible third parties. Data sharing: The Commission found that Google’s existing data-sharing arrangements were inadequate: the data provided was not detailed enough and came with restrictive licensing conditions, which limited uptake by competitors. The specification measures therefore set out precisely the types of “query”, “click”, “view”, and “ranking” data Google must provide access to, the conditions Google can apply, how the data should be anonymised, and how pricing should be set. Notably, the obligation to share data expressly extends to AI services that incorporate online search functionality, reflecting the Commission’s recognition that the competitive landscape for search is no longer confined to traditional search engines.

Google’s appeals before the GC

Potential arguments

Google has filed appeals1 before the GC seeking annulment of both specification decisions. While the full text of Google’s pleadings is not yet public, based on the nature of the obligations and Google’s public statements2, the following arguments can reasonably be anticipated.

The data-sharing requirements raise genuine concerns about user privacy, given search queries often contain sensitive personal information. Google could contend that the Commission has failed to adequately balance its interoperability objectives against the fundamental right to data protection enshrined in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the European Union (EU) Charter of Fundamental Rights. Further, Google might argue that the measures are ultra vires in that, by extending eligibility to AI chatbots and not just traditional search engines, the Commission is going beyond what is mandated under Article 6(11).

The interoperability requirements are commercially impractical, as opening up system-level access to third-party AI assistants could create security vulnerabilities and degrade the user experience, with exposure to malware, data leakage, and less seamlessness of operation. Google may also argue that these measures compromise innovation.3

The request for interim relief

Alongside its main appeals, Google filed a request for interim relief. While the precise scope of the application had not been officially confirmed at the time of writing, public reports suggest that Google is seeking a temporary suspension of the data-sharing obligation under Article 6(11).

Under EU procedural rules, interim relief requires the applicant to show: (i) a credible case on the merits; (ii) urgency (meaning irreparable harm would occur without suspension); and (iii) that the balance of interests favours suspension.

Prospects for interim relief

The EU courts have so far declined to suspend the DMA’s requirements. In the only such ruling to date, ByteDance v Commission, the GC dismissed ByteDance’s application to suspend the gatekeeper designation for TikTok. ByteDance had not shown concrete, irreversible harm, only abstract concerns about confidential information disclosure, and the designation was later upheld on the merits (on which see our previous article). ByteDance’s appeal to the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) remains pending, but the Advocate General has opined that it should be rejected.

Google’s position from the outset may be stronger in several respects. Unlike ByteDance’s broad challenge to gatekeeper status, Google’s request is much more focused, concerning only certain specific compliance obligations. The harm allegedly invoked by Google also seems more concrete: once search data is shared, it cannot be recalled if Google later wins on appeal.

However, irreversibility alone is not enough - the applicant must prove, with specific and concrete evidence, that the harm is both serious and irreparable, and the court will weigh that harm against the public interest in the effective application of the DMA. In a recent case under the Digital Services Act (DSA), the CJEU held that the public interest in enforcing the DSA outweighed Amazon’s commercial harm - reasoning the Commission would likely invoke here.

Implications and broader context

According to the Commission, the interoperability measures will (assuming they are upheld) allow competing AI assistants to benefit from meaningful access to Android’s features – widening user choice in how people interact with their devices. The data-sharing measures could prove decisive in enabling competing search engines (and AI chatbots) to improve their own services and catch up with Google Search and AI Mode.

In this sense, the measures can be seen as part of a broader effort by the Commission (and other competition authorities) to foster greater competition in the fast-developing AI sector. AI assistants and chatbots are not expressly covered as a category of core platform service in the DMA. However, by ensuring that the DMA’s conduct obligations allow third-party developers to leverage Google’s search data and/or mobile operating system features to improve their products or better reach their customers, the Commission will be hoping that the market(s) for the relevant AI products will remain contestable, rather than tipping in gatekeepers’ favour.

The underlying objectives here are similar to those in the Commission’s ongoing abuse-of-dominance investigations into Meta and Google. The first concerns Meta's restriction of third-party AI chatbot access to WhatsApp (conduct that was first investigated by the Italian Competition Authority). The second concerns Google’s use of YouTube data to train its own AI models, while preventing rival model developers from doing the same. For further information on these investigations, see our previous article.

Similarly, in the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) now recognises the increasing importance of AI chatbots as a means of retrieving and presenting online information. For this reason, it recently updated its draft “user choice” conduct requirements (CRs), on which it has been consulting following its designation of Google Search as having Strategic Market Status. The revised draft CRs now specify that search engine user choice screens that are to be presented to users of Android and Chrome on a regular basis should include qualifying AI assistants as well as third-party online search engines.

On the other hand, if the GC takes the unprecedented step4 of siding with Google against the Commission, the present appeals could set a very unhelpful precedent for the Commission. Should Google be successful in invoking data privacy, device security or proportionality concerns as reasons to overturn the disputed measures, gatekeepers will have more scope to resist such granular compliance demands in future.

Next steps

No timetable for a ruling on Google’s interim relief request has been made public. However, in similar cases - ByteDance and Amazon - the GC ruled within about three months. This suggests an order could arrive around the end of 2026, before data sharing begins in January 2027. If needed, the GC could also impose a temporary suspension while the interim relief application is decided, as happened in the Amazon DSA case. The principal appeals are likely to take significantly longer to be determined.

Secondee Beatriz Cabezali contributed to this article

Footnotes

1. Cases T-638/26 and T-639/26.

2. See statements of Oliver Bethell, Head of Competition at Google, published by Euronews and Reuters.

3. See statement of Clare Kelly, Senior Competition Counsel at Google, published by The Next Web.

4. Meta was, on appeal, successful in challenging the Commission’s decision to designate Facebook Marketplace as an important gateway, but by the time the judgment was handed down the Commission had already agreed to un-designate it following a reduction in business user numbers.

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