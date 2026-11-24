The European Commission (EC) has conditionally cleared JD.com’s EUR2.2 billion acquisition of CECONOMY under the EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR), the EU’s regime for reviewing subsidies granted by non-EU states. Several features stand out. It is only the third FSR decision under the merger review tool to follow an in-depth review, the first involving a Chinese acquirer, and the first with an acquirer that is not state-owned. It also involves a novel remedy in the FSR context: requiring the acquirer to offer its own logistics and technology services to the target’s competitors on the same terms.

The full decision has not yet been published.

Parties and process

JD.com, a listed company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, is a retail, e-commerce, logistics and technology group that is the largest retailer (by revenue) in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) with more than USD185bn in revenue and over 775,000 employees.

CECONOMY, headquartered in Germany, operates online and brick-and-mortar consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt, MediaWorld, and Saturn brands. It has more than 1,000 stores and around 50,000 employees across several EU member states.

JD.com announced its voluntary public takeover offer in July 2025. Following around eight and a half months of pre-notification, it was notified under the FSR in April 2026. The transaction was not reviewed under the EU Merger Regulation but was instead cleared at member state level.

In May, the EC opened an in-depth investigation into financial support JD.com received from entities possibly attributable to the PRC government. In July, the EC sent JD.com a Statement of Grounds setting out its provisional concerns.

The EC’s findings: impact on post-closing competition

After gathering further information from the parties and feedback from competitors, the EC has concluded that JD.com has received PRC government subsidies in the form of preferential financing, tax incentives, and grants that are liable to distort the EU internal market. Under the FSR, to reach this conclusion the EC needed to find that these subsidies are liable to improve the recipient’s competitive position in the EU internal market and, in doing so, actually or potentially negatively affect competition there.

The EC found that the subsidies to JD.com contributed to the logistic and technology capabilities that JD.com would provide to CECONOMY after the transaction. In its view, they could also improve the parties’ capacity to finance activities in the internal market and to engage in aggressive pricing to the detriment of other market participants.

When the EC opened its in-depth probe, it also raised concerns over whether the subsidies enabled JD.com to offer a high price and to win support for the transaction by committing its own technology and logistics capabilities to CECONOMY’s growth plan. However, this concern does not appear to have featured in the Statement of Grounds and is not mentioned in the press release on the conditional clearance. The full decision should explain why the EC did not ultimately identify a competitive distortion of the acquisition process.

Quasi-structural and behavioral remedies, including access commitments

To address the EC’s concerns, the parties committed to:

conduct intra-group transactions in the EU between JD.com and CECONOMY, including financing provided by JD.com to CECONOMY, on market terms

provide JD.com’s warehousing and logistics services to third-party retailers on the same terms as to CECONOMY

provide JD.com’s technology services to third parties on the same terms as to CECONOMY.

The commitments will remain in place for ten years. An independent trustee will monitor implementation under EC supervision.

The commitments were refined following a market test. The parties responded to the main shortcomings that competitors had identified, bolstering their commitments to intra-group transactions and financing and improving the terms and conditions on which logistics and technology services are provided to third parties.

Commenting on the decision, Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera credited the parties’ “constructive approach” to enabling effective commitments.

Novel features of the decision

Several aspects of the decision are notable for companies planning transactions with a strong EU nexus. These include the design of the remedies, the identity of the acquirer, and the procedure.

Remedies target how the subsidy reaches the EU business

The commitment package is intended to work on two levels. First, the requirement for intra-group dealings and financing to be on market terms is intended to prevent cross-subsidization from JD.com to CECONOMY. Second, the access commitments, according to the EC, eliminate the combined entity’s competitive advantage from JD.com’s subsidized logistics and technology capabilities.

The FSR itself specifically identifies access to infrastructure on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory terms as an example of a potential FSR remedy. The remedy accepted here arguably went further: JD.com must provide specified logistics and technology services to third parties on the same terms as it provides these to CECONOMY. The FSR standard for commitments is demanding: they must “fully and effectively remedy” the distortion, not merely preserve competition in a relevant market.

However, the fact that this transaction resulted in a conditional clearance shows that reaching a negotiated solution is a possibility for acquirers.

A Chinese acquirer under the merger review tool

JD.com/CECONOMY is the first case under the FSR merger control regime to involve an in-depth probe into a Chinese acquirer—previous FSR merger remedies have involved UAE investors.

Chinese companies are not new to FSR enforcement, however: they have featured in the EC’s FSR enforcement beyond mergers, both in in-depth own-initiative investigations and in reviews under the FSR’s public procurement regime.

Conflicting legal obligations

The case also highlights a practical difficulty for acquirers that are subject to more than one legal system.

FSR reviews call for detailed information on financial contributions from non-EU states. This information is often held by group entities, state-owned lenders, or public bodies outside the EU. Rules in the acquirer’s home jurisdiction, such as those on data transfers or state confidentiality, may limit what can be disclosed.

In this case, the PRC Ministry of Justice announced on August 19, 2026, that it was unlawful to implement, or assist in implementing, investigative measures taken in the EC’s investigation against JD.com, claiming that the measures taken in the FSR review were an unlawful exercise by the EU of extraterritorial jurisdiction. Such a “blocking statute” does not suspend the FSR review: if information is not provided, the EC is authorized to base its decision on the facts available. This is not the first time the FSR has raised questions around conflicting legal obligations. Similar issues arose in the EU General Court’s Nuctech case concerning the interaction between the EC’s investigative powers and restrictions imposed by third-country law.

The EC adopted its decision around six and a half months after notification, using the full statutory timetable, which was extended twice (including a 15-working-day extension following the offer of commitments) but without a stop-the-clock suspension—despite the PRC’s use of a “blocking statute”. The transaction closed on November 12, 2026. By comparison, the two previous in-depth investigations under the FSR’s merger review tool were completed ahead of the EC’s statutory deadline (in around five and six months, respectively, following formal notification), although in both cases the EC “stopped the clock” pending the provision of information by the parties.

What this means for M&A in the EU

Overall, the decision points to three key lessons for companies with FSR exposure, particularly, but not only, those with links to state-owned entities or government financing. These lessons are relevant even as the regime evolves: in its first review of the FSR, published in July 2026, the EC signaled targeted reforms, including potential changes to notification thresholds and reporting requirements and the introduction of a simplified procedure.

1. State-linked financing beyond guarantees is in scope

This is the first in-depth FSR decision under the merger review tool where the recipient of subsidies was not itself state-owned. In the two previous in-depth merger cases resulting in commitments, the subsidies identified included unlimited state guarantees, which had to be removed. In JD.com/CECONOMY, no such guarantee was identified: the concerns centered on preferential financing, tax incentives and grants.

The FSR has been clear from the outset that these forms of support may constitute foreign subsidies, and this case confirms that they can be enough, on their own, to support a finding of distortion. The case therefore reinforces that acquirers that are wholly privately owned can face scrutiny of their links to state-owned banks and other non-equity government funding.

2. Intervention remains rare, but the range of remedies is broad

More than 300 M&A transactions have been notified under the FSR since it took effect in 2023. Only three, including JD.com/CECONOMY, have ended in remedies, and none has been blocked, although four notifications were withdrawn before a final decision was adopted. The remedies used so far have been wide-ranging: from removing unlimited state guarantees and restricting financing flows into the EU, to sharing sustainability patents and, now, third-party access obligations. The standard for accepting remedies is demanding, and market feedback can reshape a package.

3. Plan early

Assess FSR risk and track foreign financial contributions proactively, prepare arguments for why contributions are not subsidies or in any event not distortive, and address a possible call-in in the transaction documents. Where exposure is material, build time for a full in-depth review into the long-stop date.